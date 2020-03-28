This made me laugh out loud:
Truth.
by John Cole| 23 Comments
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus
Chief Oshkosh
Both my wife and I have very chubby cheeks.
“Does this Zoom make me look fat?” was funny the first time I asked…
dnfree
I can confirm that I look like an old person who could easily be sacrificed for the cause.
Mai naem mobile
Tom Coburn has died . Reportedly from prostate cancer.not COVID19. Even though he acted like a Kentucky GOP politician he actually represented Oklahoma
hells littlest angel
@Mai naem mobile: He’s trying to block vital legislation in a better place now.
MattF
As I’ve noted before, Zoom is apparently a privacy nightmare. Sounds like there’s a Facebook connection, which is just asking for invasion of privacy.
BroD
Let’s face it, for many of us, a quarantine mask is a fashion accessory which improves our appearance.
gene108
I think I look good in Zoom calls. We have at least two a week for work.
I have no idea what the person’s talking about.
Bill Arnold
A couple of very recent pieces in Science magazine on mask-wearing. TL;DR wear a mask of some sort (e.g. a pollen/dust mask), or even a bandana, while doing any necessary interactions with people, while maintaining the usual 6 ft distance and maintaining other precautions like hand washing and avoiding face touching (and face washing if touched).
Would everyone wearing face masks help us slow the pandemic? (Kelly ServickMar. 28, 2020)
Not wearing masks to protect against coronavirus is a ‘big mistake,’ top Chinese scientist says (Jon CohenMar. 27, 2020) (bold mine)
Q: What mistakes are other countries making?
A: The big mistake in the U.S. and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks. This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role—you’ve got to wear a mask, because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others.
The advice being currently offered in some countries to not wear masks, to protect the supply of medical grade masks for medical worker, is deliberately discarding an opportunity to slow exponential growth, which will not be helping health care workers in the future. Wear something; wear it ostentatiously, to get people in your town in the habit. I hang a dust mask from my rear view mirror. (Doing a few trips to an unoccupied house and to blue (outside) post box and general scouting of local towns; haven’t been shopping yet.)
danielx
Just don’t walk into liquor stores, assuming any are open.
Gvg
@Bill Arnold: well as the sister of a doctor, I do think healthcare workers should get priority. I found a dusty pack of N95s I had bought for some woodworking project last summer and not opened. Passed it on to her and she said she needed it which upsets me. I was going to start sewing the tea towel ones this weekend. I can sew one for myself but until healthcare workers have enough I am not using the real ones for myself.
BR
This.
Kay (not the front-pager)
OT (is there a T? No? Of course not!) what do you feed someone with coronavirus? I googled it and can you believe I didn’t get any relevant answers on the first 3 screens on my phone? What is wrong with people! Anyway, it looks like my niece, an obstetrics sonographer with a toddler, has COVID-19. Her doc says there are no tests available for those not sick enough for hospitalization, which fortunately she is not. My go-to response to any crisis is to cook, so naturally I want to cook some meals for her family. Does anyone know, or have experience with, the best kinds of food to prep? Best would be things I can seal up for her husband to heat in the microwave or hot water and leave at the bedroom door.
BR
I did extensive reading before this outbreak about SARS, and while there’s no true remedy, you will get good mileage out of chicken broth, juiced ginger tea (blended ginger root + hot water), and licorice root tea.
trollhattan
It’s a fair question because most of us will eventually know somebody who has it.
My presumption is those who have it won’t necessarily have much of an appetite, and their sense of smell and taste will be altered. In the meantime they need to stay hydrated and keep their energy up. My short list would be soups, maybe stews, perhaps blandish that they can season to taste. High-protein smoothies could be an option.
My free advice is priced properly.
Barbara
@Roger Moore: Teams began advertising a lot even before the virus, which is probably fortuitous. My kid’s school district is trying to utilize Teams as well, but it’s a lot to expect that everyone will have access to it in a student classroom setting.
@Gvg: I would think that easily digestible is the name of the game here, and bonus if it is hydrating because of the prevalence of fever. So, chicken noodle soup, or a fancier version, poule au pot, would be the kind of thing you might make. I expect that yogurt, tea and toast would also be good things. Heavy casseroles would probably be too rich.
evap
@Kay (not the front-pager): Many people with COVID lose their sense of smell and taste, apparently, so probably anything will work. A friend who had it said he had no interest in eating due to a lack of energy and no sense of taste, he had to force himself to eat. He lost 10 pounds in 10 days.
opiejeanne
@Kay (not the front-pager): Isn’t chicken soup always appropriate for respiratory ailments? I’d think that would be a good place to start. Beyond that, if her sense of smell is gone (one of the symptoms) then her sense of taste probably is too, and she may have no appetite.
Emma from FL
@Kay (not the front-pager): I would suggest things that keep. Stews, casseroles. And package them in smallish containers so they can freeze half.
Ohio Mom
Kay: I would guess, whatever she wants. Just keep those calories coming to fuel her fight.
On another note, Ohio Dad just printed out the forms to get a mail-in ballot for the extended Ohio primary. As most of you already know, there was early voting but the actual day of in-person voting was (illegally) cancelled.
Ohio Dad says the site is not particularly easy to navigate, which I think is par for this course. The League of Women Voters had suggestions for the newly-extended voting period but they were ignored.
I just hope there will be a better thought-out plan for November.
ziggy
@Bill Arnold: I agree, I think people should be wearing masks of some type–we are all potential virus vectors. I’d like to, but I haven’t been able to get past the social stigma. I have a few dust masks (not N95) lying around, but I’m afraid people will think I’m keeping them from medical workers. I think I may try wrapping a scarf or bandana around my face. Hopefully soon that will be a “thing”.
mad citizen
At least we now know that McConaughey’s hairpiece-minder is not staying with him to tend to the hairpiece.
