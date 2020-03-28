Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Some Obscure But Probably Relevant History

Some Obscure But Probably Relevant History

Though the 1918 pandemic is perhaps the most relevant piece of history to consult about our current common disaster, there was another epidemic in the country that might also provide some lessons. From the late 40’s until 1955, there was a polio epidemic in the US, and some of the response to that epidemic might be relevant to how we’re going to battle COVID-19 later this year.

One of the more hair-raising stories my old man told me was his work at a locum at some tiny hospitals in western South Dakota. Some of the labor and delivery rooms, and operating rooms, had almost no resuscitation equipment, and they were generally unequipped to handle a lot of medical emergencies. For most victims, polio was not serious, but for the most seriously affected victims, it was a full-blown medical crisis which included high fever and seizures, not to mention paralysis of the respiratory system. These cases could not be cared for successfully at the typical small-town hospital of the time. The solution, in western South Dakota at least, was a polio hospital. This facility provided specialist care, including iron lungs, and saved lives.

After we get through this first wave of cases, our challenge with COVID-19 is going to be resuming life as we know it while treating the inevitable cases that will crop up during the next flu season. Perhaps these cases will be segregated in a regular hospital, but my guess is that we’ll build specialty hospitals, or re-purpose some medical facilities as specialty hospitals, just to isolate and treat COVID-19 cases. Once we have a test to determine if someone has antibodies, we can staff those hospitals with people who have had the virus and developed immunity (assuming having it causes immunity). With the development of a quick reaction test to see if patients have the virus, those who are positive can be quickly moved to the specialty hospital. The regular hospitals can go back to treating the vulnerable without worrying about infecting them in the process.

This is just one scenario, and I know that the volume of polio patients was nothing like the 1918 or current pandemic, but if we can just buy ourselves some time, there are a lot of creative ways we can go back to semi-normal and still have some good outcomes for those infected.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      pajaro

      I do remember polio from my childhood. No one knew exactly how one could avoid it, so the precautions were guesswork. The steps I remember were being ordered to bundle up, even though the outbreaks were in the summer, and to be banned from swimming pools entirely, because they were believed to be places of transmission. Even though my parents avoided talking about it any time I was around, I was able to figure out that it scared the living hell out of them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Marcopolo

      This is pretty much what China has done. They combined their quarantine with universal symptom testing for folks still moving around & when someone showed a fever they were moved to a location where whether they were infected or not was confirmed (which took a few hours). If the infection was confirmed they were sent to a “fever hospital” and monitored with supervision. Only with the onset of the worst symptoms (needing assistance to breath) were they moved to a “regular” hospital. The whole idea was to keep infected people away from the non-infected. Theoretically with a couple month lead & a lot of effort we could have learned from their experience & used their model but the time to do it easily has probably passed with how widespread the virus is now. And implementing this would most likely require the resources of the federal govt.

      Of course, having a test that gives a +\- result in under a half hour would eliminate one stage of their system.

      This is probably my comment for the day so howdy everyone. I’m (not) excited to say I live in the state that had the largest week over week percentage increase in COVID cases in the US. All bow down before (red state) Missouri!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Agree that since it will not go away, just become less of an immediate peril, that shunting COVID-19 patients into specialized care makes sense both for a higher level of care and to free up the medical field to get back to “regular” medicine.

      Since knowledge is power, and we have nowhere nearly enough knowledge, a 5-minute lab test would be a huge help.

      I’m hoping we’re able to screen everybody headed back to school and work. I don’t want to return, just to infect others or be exposed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      The long-run solution is a vaccine. Early reports suggest that, unlike the flu, this one doesn’t mutate very quickly so a vaccine won’t have to play “guess this year’s variant” the way the flu shots do. I don’t think anyone sane is expecting a vaccine before next year though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jager

      @pajaro:

      When I was a little kid in the 50s, 2 kids in a 5 block stretch of our neighborhood had polio. I went to HS with one of them, Jimmy’s legs were semi-useless, he’d been on crutches since he was 7 years old. He had arms and shoulders like an NFL lineman. He’s a retired CPA now. Great guy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Feathers

      Yes. I was talking with a friend and we were guessing that cities would have “lying in” hospitals again, which would be exclusively maternity hospitals, with no COVID 19 patients.

      Trivia: The women in Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is because it was formed from mergers over time with the Boston Lying In Hospital, founded in 1832.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      They also had special hospitals for tuberculosis back at the turn of the century, well before the polio epidemic.  Actually, my Penn State campus originally housed the county TB hospital.  I had a great aunt who was housed there for quite a while.  Back when I first started my job there, my office was in that very building, which has since been torn down.  PSU acquired the property from the county back in the early 60s and the hospital had been closed for years.  There was even a morgue. Yes, I think this may be an option, at least until the vaccine is available.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lapassionara

      @pajaro: 1948 was a particularly bad year, and I think swimming pools were considered a potential place of transmission. There were lots of photos of children in iron lungs. The development of the vaccine against polio was a huge step, and it freed up my childhood summers considerably. One reason why I have little sympathy for anti-vaxxers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      PsiFighter37

      One problem with the suggestion above is that I do not think folks who recover from COVID-19 get immunity; I’m quite sure I have read about cases where folks got reinfected.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      boatboy_srq

      I can’t help thinking that one reason Lord Dampnut is so all-over-the-place with ventilators is that he is confusing them with iron lungs.

      It would be a lot easier for a plastics-oriented company like Creative or Logitech, or a home appliance maker like Eureka, to produce a modern ventilator. But because Lord Dampnut can’t hear one term without translating it into something entirely different, he’s got GM’s massive assembly lines getting retooled for these things. And because the US has a pResident with what remining neural circuitry thoroughly crossed the results are likely to be as inappropriate as one could expect.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Keith P

      @Jager: When I was growing up in Baton Rouge, one of my friends’ mothers had polio.  She had a severe limp, but at the time I had heard it was already eradicated, so I wasn’t terrified of it.  But I can only imagine some disease like that spreading.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @Jager:

      Was super-young when the polio vaccine was introduced, so never learned the dread. However, I grew up in a world where a lot of adults navigated on “professional” crutches, a living reminder of the disease’s toll. I consider anti-vaxxers to be not merely misguided, but monsters. Looking at you, RFK Jr.

      ETA My spouse’s dad was injured in Korea and then contracted polio back home, convalescing. Needless to say, we never met.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mnemosyne

      There’s a dumbass meme going around saying something like, The Greatest Generation would mock us for staying home because of a virus! and I was like, Hello, polio? You historically ignorant dumbfucks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      ziggy

      It looks like specialty hospitals for Covid will happen, without a doubt. Segregation of cases is already happening, for instance with the field hospitals and ship hospitals. YY Sima Qian believes that for tight control, we will need to have quarantine hospitals for ALL cases, like they do in Wuhan. Probably workable, it sounds a bit more appealing all the time–watched over by doctors in case symptoms get worse, and we can’t work or do anything anyway. At least you could hopefully socialize with other Covid patients and get a bit of support.

      One of our friends was one of the last polio cases and it is still taking a huge toll on his body. Hopefully Covid has no bad long-term repercussions.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mnemosyne

      @PsiFighter37:

      Last I heard, the science is VERY unclear on that. They can’t figure out if the original testing gave a false negative, or the subsequent testing gave a false positive,  or what.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @PsiFighter37:

      Blood tests of the recovered show antibodies and from all current indications, have at least temporary resistance (which, IIRC is not the same as immunity). We will not know for some time whether it lasts.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Marcopolo:

      I’m (not) excited to say I live in the state that had the largest week over week percentage increase in COVID cases in the US. All bow down before (red state) Missouri!

      Ironic considering how well St. Louis handled Spanish Flu

      Reply
    19. 19.

      e julius drivingstorm

      It seems that once you’ve had the virus and recovered, you will still be a carrier at least be able to transfer it from surfaces.  We need the vaccine developed and have everyone innoculated before we have a chance to get out of the woods on this one.  The anti-vaxxers probably won’t help unless they begin to have a change of heart.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Renie

      I remember as a kid being in the car on my way to my grandmother’s in Queens, New York and passing an old TB Center on Woodhaven Blvd.  It was huge and very spooky looking especially after my mother explained what it was.  At that time I had no idea what TB was. I believe it opened in the early 1900s and was torn down around 2003.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @Mnemosyne:

      Uh, right. A substantial part of “The Greatest Generation” were isolationists who wanted to stay completely out of the war. Maybe that’s the cohort gung ho to go back to the office.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Feathers

      If you watch The Great British Baking show and have noticed Mary Berry’s limp and weak left hand and arm, it is because she had polio as a child.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      wvng

      @PsiFighter37: It seems to be an open question.  Clearly some people who were infected and released “became reinfected.” The question is did they actually fully recover in the first place.  But it is an open question, and a big one. If most or all don’t gain immunity after having this monster then that might well mean that a vaccine would not be effective.  I prefer not to consider that possibility.  Also, is it now conventional wisdom that this disease will slow down in the summer like the flu does? Is there actually evidence for that or is it another assumption?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      Polio is never “not serious.” Less severe, perhaps, but never not serious.

      Because of means of transmission, tuberculosis outbreaks would seem a better parallel. It’s been estimated that prior to effective treatment, TB was responsible for as much as 1/3 of the deaths of humans throughout history.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SFBayAreaGal

      There is some research that indicate the 1918 pandemic started around 1917, died down, and came back with a vengeance in 1918

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Sheltering and distancing are working.

      Sacramento County’s health chief said this week he is cautiously optimistic county residents and local hospitals are taking steps that will reduce illnesses and deaths in the coming critical weeks of the fight against the highly contagious coronavirus.

      Speaking to The Sacramento Bee, Dr. Peter Beilenson said he believes residents have been doing enough “physical distancing” in the last two weeks to cut into the expected upcoming spike locally in cases.

      But, he said, the virus remains a major health issue, and it would be a huge mistake to underestimate its ability to spread widely through the community. The county is not past the worst of it yet — local health officials say they expect the crunch moment to come in a few weeks. So far, 164 county residents have been infected by the virus and six have died in the five weeks since the virus first showed up in Sacramento.

      Beilenson urged county residents to double-down on efforts to stay away from others, saying any incremental efforts to avoid inter-personal contact will improve the area’s ability to avoid the kind of devastating hit some areas of the country have suffered, notably the Seattle area a few weeks ago, New York and New Jersey now, and potentially other areas, including Chicago and New Orleans.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241560391.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      I remember the polio epic as a child. I remember standing in line with the family one evening, getting my sugar cube. I also remember my friends with polio and friends moms with it. One had an iron lung in their front room. I remember that it was scary because it was bad and unknown why to most. Healthcare was the family doctor who didn’t actually do a lot but could set bones and dispense medication, along with a concept of better. Hospitals were for when you went past what the family doc had ability to do. I was given ether for my tonsillectomy, both of which are rare now.

      The range of medical knowledge currently is far, far ahead of what was known 3/4 of century ago. Like a lot – all of scientific knowledge. Political knowledge has changed less than that and we are now in the area of political knowledge that we were in scientific knowledge that 3/4 of a century ago. Maybe, possibly it will also evolve, rather than hold back progress in healthy human activity.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Charluckles

      I thought we had some information that this virus wasn’t mutating very much? If so, do we have any examples of viral diseases with similar properties not causing some immunity? I seems unlikely but it’s been far too long since I studied any virology. I would be more suspicious of testing irregularities.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      Don “Creesh” Hornsby got polio and died soon after.  He was a wild comedian who had just signed a contract with NBC.

      I think he would have been a major TV star if he’d survived.

      McConnell lived and Creesh died.  The universe is mysterious that way.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike in NC

      Just got out of the hospital following prostate surgery. Lots of commercials on TV with parasite Franklin Graham pushing a “24 Hour Prayer Hotline” for the pandemic. Wonder what the fee is? Grifters gotta grift!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      Elect a monster, be treated monstrously.

      “Even as coronavirus cases mount in Latin America’s largest nation, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out the most deliberately dismissive position of any major world leader, calling the pandemic a momentary, minor problem and saying strong measures to contain it are unnecessary,” the AP reports.

      “Bolsonaro says his response to the disease matches that of President Trump in the U.S., but the Brazilian leader has gone further, labeling the virus as ‘a little flu’ and saying state governors’ aggressive measures to halt the disease were crimes.”

      As we ponder how many needless lives Trump has already cost and are yet to be lost here, Bolsonaro’s path will cost many times more. Slums of Rio and Sao Paolo come to mind.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      @Ruckus:

      Conversation that did not occur even once in the 1950s:

      “Honey, I just heard Tommy Green on Maple Avenue got polio.”
      “Great, let’s load up the kids and head right over.”
      “Kids, polio party!”
      “Yay!!!”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      Currently knowing someone my age with polio and seeing the long term effects brings my early experience of polio into stark reality.

      The only thing that really stuns me is that I’ve only known women with polio. Four of them, all I’ve know first hand, two of them my same age, all within a five mile radius.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Barbara

      @NotMax: I have certainly heard that was the case in 19th century England, that one out of three deaths was due to TB. But I also understood that TB became more prevalent as urbanization, and population more generally, exploded.  There is no doubt TB was a scourge until the discovery of antibiotics.  John Keats and Anton Chekhov both died young of TB, as did both of Keats’ brothers.  There is a very good book called “Everyone Was So Young” about the circle of friends that surrounded Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald in France in the 1920s, centered on an affluent ex-pat American couple, Gerald and Sarah Murphy. One of their two sons died of measles, and the other died of TB. (I might be off on the title a bit, but it was something like that and it was a fascinating glimpse of a certain period in Europe snd the U.S.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      BlueVirginia.us – UofW model predicts VA peak on May 2:

      See below for some interesting graphics, courtesy of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Also, thanks to Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax/Prince William) for pointing this resource out to me; see his tweet, below. Here are a few key takeaways:

      * Virginia has 34 days to go “until peak resource use on May 2, 2020”

      * On that peak date, Virginia will need 3,435 hospital beds, 512 ICU beds and 276 invasive ventilators. Virginia will actually *have* 6,581 hospital beds (no shortage) and 329 ICU beds (a shortage of 183 ICU beds).

      * Virginia has 31 days until “peak count of daily deaths,” which is projected at 32 deaths per day from April 29 to May 7. Projected deaths per day fall to zero on July 6 in this model.

      * This model projects 1,543 total COVID-19 deaths to August 4 in Virginia.

      * Currently, Virginia has not implemented a mandatory stay-at-home order, and travel has not been severely limited. However, other social distancing measures have been taken, including closure of schools and non-essential services.

      http://www.healthdata.org/data-visualization/covid-19-us-state-state-projections

      :-(

      I had to go into work for an hour today to check on some equipment. I was disheartened to see so many cars on the road (maybe 20% of normal, but still far too many).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      The Dangerman

      Things are being repurposed all over; mostly for the short term needs and I have no idea how they plan to manage the long term needs with new building or whatever. Cal Poly’s gym (which is fucking massive) is on the list. They are placing RV’s at Dockweiler in LA (campgrounds are closed, but they will put patients in the RV to isolate them, and maybe the hospital staff). I don’t know who is running the show other than it’s probably not FEMA (has anyone heard FEMA mentioned once? I haven’t, but I turn off the TV mostly).

      I heard they had a signing ceremony or something in DC today. What staggeringly stupid fuck wanted to congregate people for a bill signing today? Oh. Nevermind.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      How right you are. Mass stupidity has never had a higher insurgence than right now. And from people that mostly shouldn’t be that stupid. I guess that stupid really is as stupid does.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @Barbara:

      Was surprised to find myself captivated by Burns’ “Country Music” and one of many compelling stories was Jimmy Rodgers. He contracted TB and toured relentlessly between bouts, to a degree that surely shortened his life. He played at sanatoriums and was a favorite, because “He’s a lunger, just like us.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      L85NJGT

      Urban based multi-hospital systems were starting to focus locations on specialties (heart, ortho, etc). Most of them would like to shed the emergency room. Trauma is expensive, and less critical issues are better handled via immediate care providers.

      Initial contact shouldn’t be a street queue, waiting for access to hospital emergency rooms. Set up off site screening locations, as well as video & phone access with practitioners.

      Keeping the level of fear down has benefit for staff and patients.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      moops

      There is a good chance that recovered COVID-19 victims will have immunity.  Previous trials where we deliberately infected people with a different, mostly benign, coronavirus have shown that 1 and 2 years out they had good immune responses.   something like 15% would get re-infected but would not have symptoms and would clear the virus over a week or so.

       

      So, you would probably still need testing of the staff at a COVID-19 facility, since the staff would be members of the community and could re-introduce the pathogen.  But the staff would not be turning around as new patients.

       

      A low mutation rate has good and bad aspects.  Good in that we can likely make a good vaccine.  Bad in that it will likely never become less harmful.   In ancient times a virus that had this high of a transmission rate would infect everyone, thin our herd, and they go dormant as all the survivors would be immune until we bump into a naive population and ruin their lives.  With each dormancy the newly unleashed illness would tend to be less damaging.  You just get local disasters over decades.   Now, we better get a vaccine.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      germy

      @trollhattan:

      May 1933, Rodgers, suffering from Tuberculosis, traveled to New York City for a group of sessions beginning May 17, 1933. He started these sessions recording alone and completed four songs on the first day. When he returned to the studio after a day’s rest, he had to record sitting down and soon retreated to his hotel in hopes of regaining enough energy to finish the songs he had been rehearsing. The recording engineer hired two session musicians to help Rodgers when he came back to the studio a few days later. Together they recorded a few songs, including “Mississippi Delta Blues”. For his last song of the session, however, Jimmie chose to perform alone, and as a matching bookend to his career, recorded “Years Ago” by himself.

      Jimmie Rodgers died two days later on May 26, 1933 from a lung hemorrhage. He was 35 years old.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Barbara:

      bemused tolerance they have become accustomed to.

      Hell, even that tolerance has started to fade away if the recent legislation in California and Maine closing vaccination exceptions are any evidence.

      I also have a feeling that a lot of anti-vaxxers will get the vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus because it’s not a hypothetical disease they (or their children) could get but usually don’t because they’re protected by herd immunity

      Reply

