I was bored. pic.twitter.com/bVoC0hyNzC
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
“Focused, relentless, tasting nothing”
— Laurie Canter (@LaurieCanter) March 27, 2020
It was the 'get on with it' that did it for me. Insistent with an edge of anger.
— Tony Hooper (@Anthoop) March 27, 2020
I’d need to have more on their biographies and current form for my commentary notes.
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
Only sporting event for next three months – I was grateful for the work.
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
— Dandy Dan (@DandyDanDan) March 27, 2020
My sister in Ireland brought her dog to the beach and introduced him to sea foam for the first time. pic.twitter.com/iFn0RVzMaa
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 27, 2020
A year ago Mabel couldn't use her back legs at all, and used a little wheelchair to get around.
She's been making amazing progress, but still hasn't been able to tackle stairs.
Until today! pic.twitter.com/PjzPVXD18i
— Linda Bloomfield (@LindaBxx) March 27, 2020
For the yoga enthusiasts:
@darth Is this how all dogs lounge while watching Netflix? pic.twitter.com/JsVk9mPONq
— Charles LaCalle (@charleslacalle) March 27, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings