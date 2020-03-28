Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Semi-Respite Open Thread: Saturday Sports Talk (for the Incredibly Bored)

Semi-Respite Open Thread: Saturday Sports Talk (for the Incredibly Bored)

For the yoga enthusiasts:

    16Comments

    9. 9.

      Martin

      Esports still going on. I have no idea why F1 hasn’t just replicated the races online. Give us the audio chat as well. That would be amazing.

      My favorite esport is Dota2. I got into it a number of years ago when I was researching whether we should establish esports as a scholarship sport (we did). A lot of them don’t quite land for me, but Dota2 is IMO the best overall implementation.

      Dota is based on Warcraft 3. It’s a 5×5 MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena). There’s a fixed square map that every game is played on – it doesn’t change except periodically through version changes, so you get to know the map very well. There is a base in 2 opposing corners of the map. Cutting diagonally across from the other two corners is a river which divides the map into two visually distinct regions to make spectating easier. One team plays the dire region, and one the radiant region. The map has 3 distinct lanes, paths that go from one base across the river to the other base.

      A match starts with a draft. There’s 100+ heroes in the game, all with different skills and characteristics – these are not minor variations, they are drastically different. Each team takes turns banning heroes and choosing heroes until they each have 5 heroes selected. One a hero is banned or selected it can’t be chosen again. The 5 players then choose which hero they’re playing.

      In each base is a structure called the ‘ancient’ and the goal is to destroy the opposing team’s ancient. Protecting the ancient are the 5 heroes, but also a series of towers along each of the 3 lanes that attack opposing units as well as towers in the base itself. Additionally, there are 3 pairs of barracks in each base that regularly release creeps. These are relatively weak units that automatically march toward the opposing base along the lanes.

      The player’s task is to support the creeps in attacking the opposing base, taking objectives like helping destroy enemy towers, and attacking enemy heroes. Along the way heroes level up and gain new skills (unique to each hero) and strength. They can buy items with gold to augment their skills. The game involves picking off individual heroes that get caught out, team fights which are 5 on 5, and strategies that involve taking map objectives quickly.

      Unlike traditional sports there are a few unique aspects to this kind of game. For one, the heroes are very distinct. There’s not that much difference between a quarterback and a wide receiver. The QB is better at throwing and the WR probably faster and better at catching, but they could reverse roles and not necessarily be terrible at it. In games like Dota, they’re completely different. Also, heroes routinely can enhance other teammates or weaken enemies. So, being close to another hero could make them stronger or faster, etc. Also, as heroes level up, the balance of the game changes. Some are weak in the beginning of the game and strong at the end, so you routinely see teams struggling and then coming back strong later on. The items you can buy adds to this as you can buy items that fill in weak areas and that too can turn the balance of a game. Finally, a good draft gets 5 heroes that support each other in ways that make them significantly stronger than they are individually. You have to execute well to achieve that, but that’s what pro athletes do.

      The end result is a fantastically complex and nuanced sport, with strategy in drafting, map control, itemization, and differing tactics by each team throughout the match. Heroic plays are routine, as are come from behind wins. I’ve watched teams play defense for an hour just protecting one hero waiting for them to come online while the other team just cleaned up the map, only to see that hero hit their power spike and win the game. You get 100% offense games, with desperate rushes to strike the winning blow before the other team. And the players really are amazingly talented. Learning the nuances of 50-100 heroes, understanding the synergies between different heros (thousands of combinations) how heroes exploit weaknesses of others, play styles, item and talent builds, and just plain map awareness, reflexes, coordination, timing, knowing when to sacrifice, and so on.

      A match lasts 40-80 minutes including the draft phase. 25-65 without it. Tournaments are often group phase like world cup, then an upper double elimination best of 3 bracket and a lower single elimination best of 3 bracket, with a best of 5 final.

    12. 12.

      delk

      I looked all over my house this morning for AAA batteries. Didn’t find any, bit did find an unopened bottle of Purell.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      WoSo should be wrapping up in Europe and beginning in the States (Australia’s W League managed to hold their Grand Final this week, to an empty very large stadium). MLS and USL should be underway. HS and college track and field should be mid-season and at its highest level, ramping up to the US Olympics trials–same goes for myriad other Olympics sports.

      Annnd…nuttin’.

    14. 14.

      BC in Illinois

      What does the St Louis metro area do when it is incredibly bored?

      I found out this morning. They go to Lone Elk Park. We had decided as a family (four households) to celebrate a family birthday by going to the Park, where we could visit — four cars pulled together for face-to-face chat, without letting the 7 g’kids run free. It turns out that the rest of the county had the same idea. There was an un-ending line of cars from the entrance, winding around the lakes, in and out of the bison area, all the way to the end.

      It was a good visit. We saw the elk, the bison, and the geese (no big thrill); plus we got to listen to to the frogs (peepers?) and that seemed to be interesting to the youngest generation.

    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Woo-hoo! External optical drive went belly up about a month ago. Spiffy (and better) replacement arrived yesterday. Fully back in the digital saddle again!

      @Yutsano

      Q: What do you get if you cross a chorizo with a potato?

      A: I don’t know, but it’s damn tasty!

