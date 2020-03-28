Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Musical Interlude

by | 24 Comments

NSFW, but entertaining:

Those who might find this interesting probably already know about it, but just in case…

And one to drop off to sleep by…

    24Comments

      Patricia Kayden

      Love that Guantanamera song so much that I wish I spoke Spanish.  Just a lush, beautiful song. I remember playing it over and over when I first discovered it on Youtube.

      cain

      Hanging out, playing video games – and enjoying my evening. Hope the rest of you also are enjoying yourselves. :) I think I’m going to watch a movie and have some chicken wings!

      WaterGirl

      Anne Laurie, do we have to buy the Bob Dylan song in order to hear it, or am I doing it wrong?

      NotMax

      Phone call from someone in our old gaming group. They’re going to try RPGing via teleconference.

      Old behind the times moi, having no headphones with the right jack, no microphone with the right jack and no camera at a more than distinct disadvantage. Told ’em to e-mail me the particulars and I might listen in.

      Knowing this group I foresee it descending into an every person for him/herself free for all as opposed to a more organized party of questers as the evening progresses and the libations flow.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      here’s a video interlude, if you’re wondering why twitter is buzzing about “Judge” Jeanine

      Jeet Heer @ HeerJeet
      Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump’s most passionate fans (“Judge” Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV?

      chris

      Good tunes! Love the Russian rap!

      I had the Driveby Truckers on youtube earlier and it came up with new-to-me Chip Taylor and the New Ukrainians as I was reading something about Jarvanka. Thank you, Youtube AI! I am now a fan.

      Fuck All The Perfect People

      Amir Khalid

      My self-taught music student self just sat down to study the harmonic minor and melodic minor scales. As it turned out, they were easier than I’d anticipated, which for some reason I found vaguely disappointing.

