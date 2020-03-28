NSFW, but entertaining:

Those who might find this interesting probably already know about it, but just in case…

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

And one to drop off to sleep by…

