Update from Deb S:

Shakespeare invites the community to curl up with him for a nap. He does not necessarily recommend that you emulate his posture.

He wants you to know he is doing well in his new home, and that he enjoyed getting up from his nap on the rug this morning to watch the snow. When it stopped snowing he headed for his favorite bed on the heating vent for another nap.

His new mom says he is healthy and putting on weight. Obviously napping is good for you.