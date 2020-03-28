Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Chill-Out Assistance from A Past Master

by | 28 Comments

Shakespeare, Nap Master

Update from Deb S:

Shakespeare invites the community to curl up with him for a nap. He does not necessarily recommend that you emulate his posture.

He wants you to know he is doing well in his new home, and that he enjoyed getting up from his nap on the rug this morning to watch the snow. When it stopped snowing he headed for his favorite bed on the heating vent for another nap.

Watching the Snow

His new mom says he is healthy and putting on weight. Obviously napping is good for you.

Shakespeare's Favorite Bed

    14.

      Betty Cracker

      My husband had to tell his crew the company is cutting their hours to 30 per week. The guys barely make enough to live on with 40 hours, so this is bad news for them, but maybe better than getting laid off altogether? Maybe. Unemployment insurance in Florida is a joke. The company is betting they’ll stay on because finding another job now would be hard. Unregulated capitalism sucks.

    15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: No, not sick herself. And not likely to get it either, as long as she practices good social distancing, etc. And she is. The problem is she has had to pick up most of the load on this, because I quite literally am a dead man if I get it.

      So I am here sheltering in place while she goes out among the great unwashed masses and worries herself to death because she is terrified she might bring it home to me.

    21.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m sorry.  That’s hard for both of you.

      I literally leave my non-perishables in the car for 10 days before I bring them into the house.  I leave my perishables outside, come in, wash my hands, bring the perishables in, take the bags outside and throw them in the trash, Wash my hands again, walk to the laundry area, strip down, start the laundry and immediately take a shower and wash my hair.

      Is that overkill?  I have no idea.  But it costs me nothing, and it adds to my peace of mind.

    22.

      WereBear

      @Betty Cracker: I feel for them.

      One reason I fled North to live with the damyankees was my third class status as a Florida citizen. My local government’s attitude was “Why are you getting in the way with your needs? We only care about the tourists.”

    23.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I’m no economist, but I think the awful unemployment insurance situation results from partial deregulation of capitalism.

    24.

      Betty Cracker

      Time to go for a walk before it gets too hot. One good thing about living in the middle of nowhere is the ability to walk a long distance without encountering another potentially infected human being. Yesterday, I saw three deer. Hope to see them again this morning. :)

    25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The post takes aim at a section of the bill that allows big restaurant and hotel chains to take advantage of the small business relief money for any of their individual hotels and restaurants that have fewer than 500 employees. Critics argued that these big chains will take more than half of the allocated funds, leaving many smaller businesses without the cash they need to stay afloat. “Masquerading these franchisees as small businesses will pull the rug out from under independent bars and restaurants,” the post says, inviting followers to speak out against this loophole.

      Other restaurants across Washington, DC, where I live, posted identical messages. When I asked one of the restaurants where the image had originated, they directed me to the DC Hospitality Coalition, whose ally organizations in Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York had posted the same thing. (I reached out to the DC group; I haven’t yet received a response.)

      An earlier version of the legislation had reserved the whole pot for independently owned small businesses, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) slid in the provision allowing restaurant and hotel chains could qualify. So a pot of money that was supposed to support more than 30 million small businesses and their nearly 60 million employees—which, by the way, is almost half of the entire US workforce—will now be split with companies like McDonalds, which took in a record $100 billion in sales and returned more than $8 billion to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends last year.

      To be fair, the issue is complicated. Many of the name-brand hotel and restaurant locations that will benefit from the loophole aren’t actually owned by multinational corporations but are instead run by franchisees. But couldn’t company’s like McDonalds make those franchise owners and their employees whole without the help of the American taxpayer? Seems like the kind of thing that the $25 billion McDonalds doled out to shareholders over the last three years would have been good for.

    27.

      JPL

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yesterday I started streaming Ozark, because it was more calming than out daily situation.   Who knew that watching brutal cartel members being murdered was soothing.   First time I slept eight hours in two weeks.    My normal wake up time have been three.

      It gonna be no news Saturday for me also.

