Once upon a time we had a president who had an inappropriate relationship with one of his interns. There were daily calls for him to resign. We were told that he had “trashed the place“.

Today we have a president who is threatening to withhold life-saving equipment from states with governors he doesn’t like. Has even one prominent pundit called for his regisnation?

And where’s all that big talk about the 25th amendment we used to hear sometimes?