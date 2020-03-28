Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Read: Nancy Pelosi Remains A Boss

Karen Tumulty, at the Washington Post, applauds “A troublemaker with a gavel”:

Though Nancy Pelosi does not lack for self-confidence, she rarely indulges in public self-reflection. On that night at the Smithsonian, however, she gave a nod to those who had paved the way for her.

“The women who did all of this — oh my gosh — we revere them. We hold them up as icons. But what we hear people say is, ‘Yes, they were icons. You are troublemakers.’ They were considered troublemakers in their time, so maybe there is a future for all of us,” Pelosi said with a laugh. “But I can just tell you, a troublemaker with a gavel — that’s the real difference.”

This troublemaker with a gavel is the highest-ranking female elected official in the nation’s history and, [last] Thursday, Pelosi will also mark a personal milestone: her 80th birthday. Fittingly, it comes at the end of Women’s History Month. Just as appropriately, Pelosi will be marking it by attempting a huge, complicated and vitally important legislative lift — marshaling support for a massive spending bill to blunt the impact of the coronavirus.

Pelosi will be tested in the coming months, as her generationally divided party looks for a way to navigate the coronavirus crisis while regrouping behind a presidential nominee. Then, in the fall, every seat in the House will be on the ballot and, with it, Pelosi’s 35-seat majority. Voters will render judgment on her decision to press forward with President Trump’s impeachment last fall. But it is likely they will be focused more on figuring out which party can be trusted going forward, and specifically, which is better equipped to manage the next phase of the government’s response to the most challenging peacetime crisis in a century or more…

A woman about to enter her ninth decade has become a warrior-heroine to the social-media generation. It seems that her every gesture toward Trump conveys a message of contempt. When he gave his 2019 State of the Union address, she offered stiff-armed, mocking applause. Right after he delivered it this year, she gracelessly ripped up her copy of what she called “a manifesto of mistruths.”…

In nearly every major negotiation between the executive and the legislative branches, Pelosi remains the lone female at the table where the biggest decisions are made. Still, the gains that she has seen women make over the course of her political career have been enormous. When Pelosi arrived in the House in 1987, a freshman at the age of 47, there were barely two dozen women among its 435 members. Now, in part thanks to her efforts, there are more than 100.

But even as these victories are celebrated, they remind us that no woman has yet to climb to the top. “My disappointment is that every time I’m introduced as the most powerful woman in American history, it breaks my heart because I think we should have a president,” she said. “We could have had a female president, and we should and we will.”

It is therefore instructive to recall that Pelosi’s own rise was not one that anyone — starting with the speaker herself — would have foreseen. Life has a way of making a joke of the plans that we devise for ourselves. Only in the rear-view mirror can we see how choices and chances pave a road we could never have imagined…

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim Parish

      Under the current circumstances, it’s probably a good thing she wasn’t invited to the signing ceremony. She is, after all, in a high-risk group.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim Parish:   That’s a good point.

      I want to wrap Nancy Pelosi in protective swathing too.  As with the notorious RBG.

      Will read this article.  I love Nancy Smash.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      Safer for Pelosi and further demonstrates Trump’s pettiness on a national stage.  Win-win.

      [If a human being (i.e., a Democrat) had been president this week, GOP leaders would have invited and they would have declined.  You’re only “serious” and “tough” if you’re an asshole when being one isn’t required.]

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      And the RW keeps trying to demonize and diminish her. It doesn’t work.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      My hope is that after the 2020 elections, Nancy Smash lays out who her successors are going to be, since the current trio at the top of the House (her, Hoyer, Clyburn) are all in their late 70s / early 80s. Not too worried, though – there’s a lot of good talent. And I could see Nancy deciding 2024 (if Biden wins and passes off to his VP) is a good time to call it a career. One of the great political talents in House history IMO.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JMG

      The inability of otherwise pretty smart leftists like Pareene to grasp the difference between politics as seen on TV and how legislatures work is amazing to me. Politics has all sorts of specialized skill sets for different circumstances, just like all other human endeavors. But it hurts those folks to have to admit Democrats can do anything right, because that undermines their narrative that the party is the real enemy of progress.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      L85NJGT

      Disastrous (for Trump) Yahoo\YouGov polling out, so expect more than the usual acting out at the presser today.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @L85NJGT:

      Disastrous (for Trump) Yahoo\YouGov polling out, so expect more than the usual acting out at the presser today.

      The polling that Google returns relates to the Destroyer-in-Chief’s hoped-for Easter miracle. Is there something else? Because I don’t put “yeah, Easter’s too soon, asshole” as being “disastrous,” even if it is 59 percent saying that — it’s only one issue.

      Hoping there’s more, that I just overlooked.

      Reply

