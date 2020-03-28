Balloon-Juice

I don’t know how many of you remembered, but tonight is the contest for:

Best Haikus

Best Limericks

Best Dirty Limericks

Best One-Act Plays, 10-minute variety

Best Six-Word Memoirs

But before we get to the main event, I have to share this. If I didn’t grow up with this guy, I could have.

Entries already submitted are in the comments under Anonymous to keep things anonymous until voting is complete. If there are further submissions in the comments, then I will change the nyms on the existing entries so we have a level playing field. You may vote in the comments, by text (if you have my number) or email.

*If someone submitted an entry and I missed it somehow, please let me know.

Edit: You’ll see that we have gotten started on the links in the sidebar that we talked about last weekend. I have not yet incorporated everything that was sent to me – but I will continue to fill out the list and the items on the list for anything that is still of interest. It’s been quite a week for all of us, so speak up if you think that was a good idea at the time, but there is no interest. Or if you are still interested!