Balloon-Juice

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lighten up, Francis.

The revolution will be supervised.

Mission Accomplished!

Wetsuit optional.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Reality always wins in the end.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Nevertheless, she persisted

I personally stopped the public option…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The Math Demands It!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Just a few bad apples.

Also, too.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

How has Obama failed you today?

Not all heroes wear capes.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Han shot first.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Contest: Haikus, Limericks, Six Word Memoirs, and One-Act Plays

The Contest: Haikus, Limericks, Six Word Memoirs, and One-Act Plays

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: ,

I don’t know how many of you remembered, but tonight is the contest for:

Best Haikus
Best Limericks
Best Dirty Limericks
Best One-Act Plays, 10-minute variety
Best Six-Word Memoirs

But before we get to the main event, I have to share this.  If I didn’t grow up with this guy, I could have.

I can’t get enough of this guy!

Posted by Julie Viernow Siebel on Friday, March 27, 2020

Entries already submitted  are in the comments under Anonymous to keep things anonymous until voting is complete.  If there are further submissions in the comments, then I will change the nyms on the existing entries so we have a level playing field.  You may vote in the comments, by text (if you have my number) or  email.

*If someone submitted an entry and I missed it somehow, please let me know.

Edit: You’ll see that we have gotten started on the links in the sidebar that we talked about last weekend. I have not yet incorporated everything that was sent to me – but I will continue to fill out the list and the items on the list for anything that is still of interest.  It’s been quite a week for all of us, so speak up if you think that was a good idea at the time, but there is no interest.  Or if you are still interested!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anonymous Jackal
  • Avalune
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • CaseyL
  • Hummus Where The Heart Is
  • JanieM
  • M31
  • Morzer
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • piratedan
  • realbtl
  • suezboo
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • thedeadcanary
  • TJ (a long-time lurker)
  • tomtofa
  • WaterGirl
  • Wileybud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    3. 3.

      JanieM

      Balloon-Juice
      There once was a blog full of jackals
      Who often raised each other’s hackles
      They argued and fought
      Over topics so fraught
      That sometimes the air would just crackle.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JanieM

      John Cole
      There once was a blogger named John,
      Who never inspired a yawn.
      His posts were outrageous,
      And often courageous.
      His pet pics could not be foregone.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JanieM

      Adam Silverman
      There once was a blogger named Adam
      Whose brilliance we barely could fathom.
      His cogent analysis
      Cured our paralysis,
      Earning the status of mathom.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JanieM

      Betty Cracker
      There once was a blogger named Betty
      Who lived near a Florida jetty.
      Her posts were hilarious,
      And sometimes nefarious,
      But never was Betty too petty.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JanieM

      Anne Laurie
      There once was a blogger named Anne,
      Who said “Cover COVID I can.”
      She kept us informed
      As the pandemic warmed
      And the shortage of TP began.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JanieM

      WaterGirl
      There once was a blogger named Water-,
      who came when the blogmaster sought her
      to help redesign
      the blog’s visage online.
      And the –Girl made us glad that he got her.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Avalune

      There once was a West Virginian named Cole
      Who thought the president a giant butthole
      He gnashed his teeth
      And begged relief
      But the president continued to troll

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      Exciting news!  I am getting  huge grant to fight against COVID-19!

      You have been chosen to receive a grant of 550,000 USD from WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION for the fight against Covid 19 Pandemic .Send your reply to : [email protected]  for more details.
       
      Sincerely
      Dr Howard Benard
      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      There once was a monk from Siberia
      Whose morals were somewhat inferior
      He done to a nun
      What he shouldn’t have done
      And now she’s a Mother Superior

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      there was an old man in a boat
      his arse kept barely afloat
      his skiff full of gear
      and three twelve packs of beer
      that you hardly noticed his goat

      Reply
    23. 23.

      M31

      There once was a POTUS named Trump
      Whose face looked a lot like his rump.
      Whose mushroom-shaped weiner,
      And repellant demeanor,
      Belong in the farthest of dumps.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      There was a blogmaster named Cole
      Whose mustard went out for a stroll
      Alas and alack
      It never came back
      Cole’s cussing heard at the North Pole
      .
      Subaru in field
      Sun glinting bright off windshield
      To all things a time
      .

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: He’s great.  I’ll go to any bar he’s bar-tending at :)

      Stuck here at home, my
      cats are delighted
      Work? What’s that?  they ask

      (…may not be the formal haiku form)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @JanieM: Not sure I understand your question.  I had them in as anonymous and then when other people started posting, i changed the ones that were sent by email to add the person’s nym.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Wileybud

      Mikey’s worth two cigs
      Bill Barr will go for a pack
      Donny?  A carton!

      (Updated from a Bush Admin vintage haiku from an unknown author)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      The was a young man from Bel Air
      Who was screwing a lass on the stair
      The banister broke
      He quickened his stroke
      And finished the act in midair

      Reply
    43. 43.

      oatler.

      A mathematician called Klein
      Thought the Moebius strip was divine
      He said “if you glue
      The edges of two
      You’ll get a weird bottle like mine!”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      NotMax

      Shortest one act play.

      “Hi, guys, I’m here! Thanks for waiting. Boy, that traffic was murder.”

      “Hi, Godot!”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JanieM

      @WaterGirl: I missed the changeover. So that confused me (inattention, sorry). But then some of them had links attached to the nyms, so that confused me doubly.

      It’s all okay.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TJ (a long-time lurker)

      The following is an acrostic limerick.  The first letter of each of the five lines, taken together, spell out something about the subject of the limerick.

      It’s becoming increasingly plain:
      Donald Trump’s so-called “very good brain”
      Isn’t all it should be.
      On the contrary, he
      Tweets and rants like a man gone insane.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      …by text (if you have my number)…

      Got it from Cole. Jenny, right? 8675 … ah, shit.

      How about a category for best Knock Knock joke? Winner gets the No Bell award.

      ETA: No Bell Prize. PRIZE. damn it all.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.