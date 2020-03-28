WHO Director General: "The pandemic is accelerating at an exponential rate. The first 100,000 cases took 67 days. The second 100,000 took 11 days, the third 100,000 took just 4 days, and the fourth 100,000 just 2 days." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 26, 2020

A factory in South Korea is now making 350,000 COVID-19 test kits a day – almost as many as the country has used in the entire outbreak so far. Daily output will increase to a million next month.

https://t.co/pjr8m9oS0i — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) March 27, 2020

When do countries on #Covid19 lockdown know it's safe to ease up on restrictions? What can be done to keep the virus from coming roaring back? @sxbegle packs a prodigious amount of information into this piece you must read. https://t.co/gVmZ1ufzCy — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 25, 2020

Rapid, point of care diagnostics open up opportunities for shifting to more targeted control strategies. We're not there yet, but this is another piece of the puzzle. https://t.co/wdvFLi3jIt — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) March 28, 2020

Looking thru product information, looks like an isothermal nucleic acid amplification-based test — Grace Vezeau (@grace_vezeau) March 28, 2020

This would be a very hopeful thing. And it might be cheaper for the federal government to establish rapid testing in every airport in America than it would be to subsidize the airlines for another several months of not flying. https://t.co/K6MGA62nJf — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 28, 2020

Let’s hope Trump doesn’t take control of them & switch production to SUV’s https://t.co/rYvpNyACmX — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 28, 2020

An idea for speeding up a #covid19 vaccine from @mlipsitch and colleagues: infect young volunteers. Story by @antonioregalado https://t.co/mrFwjGGZtT — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) March 27, 2020





.@WHO DG @DrTedros announces that in Norway and Spain, the first patients are being enrolled in Solidarity Trial comparing different #COVID19 treatment candidates Here's @HelenBranswell with the background on the trial from when it was announced: https://t.co/a0ltaPPGjV — Andrew Joseph (@DrewQJoseph) March 27, 2020

The clearest explanation I’ve seen of what the future of this epidemic looks like: We could see several waves of COVID-19 until we acquire immunity or develop a vaccine. Thanks @gmleunghku for talking to @pritheworld: https://t.co/OzIXfKvXrq — Tania Karas (@taniakaras) March 27, 2020

"Efforts to widely distribute unproven treatments are misguided at best and dangerous at worst," @drJoshS tells @cpiller in this look at why scientists are aghast at the promotion of unproven anti-malarias to treat #Covidd19. https://t.co/w78TPWFy9S — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 27, 2020

Models are models, as the old caveat goes. But governments increasingly rely on them to guide their pandemic responses. @kakape takes a look at model debates and how they're shaping policies. https://t.co/1dR1KZdms3 — Jon Cohen (@sciencecohen) March 25, 2020

So many people are asymptomatic and they’re extremely inaccurate, yet “fever detection” thermal camera systems are selling by the thousands in the US. They also make people feel safe when they shouldn’t. A cross of surveillance and disinfo – my latest https://t.co/h7wFyfwbST — april glaser (@aprilaser) March 28, 2020

"It’s the difference between catching an invader red-handed versus going back to the crime scene & dusting for prints." — @DrewQJoseph's smart piece about the blood testing aiming to find people who were infected but never diagnosed with #Covid19. https://t.co/xVnIfbk2HO — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 27, 2020

Scientists have been able to monitor the #coronavirus pandemic faster than any previous outbreak.

Find out how #EUfunded research on gene sequencing and online sharing of data is helping them ⬇ — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 28, 2020