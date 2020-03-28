Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Friday/Saturday, March 27/28 (Domestic Edition)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Friday/Saturday, March 27/28 (Domestic Edition)

Per the local news, Massachusetts’ GOP Governor Charlie ‘Chickensh*t’ Baker has the state handing out ‘advisory notices’ asking entrants ‘from the NY area’ to self-quarantine for 14 days. No hard ruling, because ‘it would be impossible to enforce.’

He agreed that things might change, depending on how desperate the situation gets…

There was also a TV segment — on more than one channel — Cape Cod officials pointing out there are only two hospitals on the Cape, ‘advising’ people thinking of fleeing to their summer houses to STAY THE HECK WHERE THEY ARE rather than fighting traffic over the perpetually inadequate Sagamore Bridge. Like that’ll work, on the people it’s intended to target.

When I was nine or ten, I read TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and was stumped by the bit where one of Scout’s classmates reports a current-events newspaper clip about ‘Hitler washing the feeble-minded’. (And tells his confused teacher ‘I guess an idiot can’t wash himself.’) I asked my dad about it, and he said such bad words that I just let it drop…

Meanwhile, CAPITALISM!

      Ryan

      “Yes—getting masks and ventilators made en mass “is a great point of leverage, it’s a great negotiating tool””

      This is the world’s worst negotiator if he thins the DPA is somehow voluntary. Did he think DOJ’s orders that he not discriminate against black people were voluntary too?

      bjacques

      Reposted from downstairs:

      The permanent residents of Cape Cod, the Lake District and other holiday getaways dealing with the unseasonal onslaught of vain city folk can take inspiration from Shirley Jackson’s “Summer People” (meanwhile practicing social distancing of course).

      Adam!

      This FT.com item (sorry, paywall) should be right up your alley. Speaking of never letting a good crisis go to waste—though obviously long in the works—China is proposing a “New IP” standard they’ve developed with Huawei and hope to test next year. It goes before the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) shortly, with the enthusiastic support of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and all the developing countries receiving Chinese largesse. One Belt, One Road, One Digital Superhighway…

      https://www.ft.com/content/c78be2cf-a1a1-40b1-8ab7-904d7095e0f2

