Donald Trump is suing to take this off TV. You guys know what to do. https://t.co/MixFNN4ARf — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 26, 2020

the president will be responsible for a campaign of mass murder vastly more consequential than 9/11. https://t.co/uJxN09zWgs — grocery store stakhanovite (@Theophite) March 27, 2020

Trump Wants to ‘Reopen America.’ Here’s What Happens if We Do. https://t.co/RNBIHOLY7y — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 28, 2020

Yes—getting masks and ventilators made en mass “is a great point of leverage, it’s a great negotiating tool” (Keep this in mind when people you know start dying) https://t.co/k95omRfhoC — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 26, 2020

Every day this thing exists in the highest seat of power is another stain on America's legacy that can never, ever be cleansed. I only hope that future generations can laugh at this. But it's truly an incredibly embarrassing time to be an American. https://t.co/2d7sCHoqhB — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 28, 2020

He is attacking Michigan. He is waging war against one of the United States. He is essentially starting a civil war. Hey, @GOPLeader, are you siding with the president, or are you siding with California & the rest of the United States? https://t.co/lT5OLA1C7s — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 27, 2020

Professor Pamela “Nostradamus” Karlan, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/HtiM5998U0 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 28, 2020

There is, incredibly, no government agency publicly tracking all corona cases in the US. So the NYT is doing it. https://t.co/GBPbosTpvD — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) March 27, 2020

The seemingly miles of beds being set up at Javits. It is absolutely unreal to see what the National Guard & first responders have put together here in just days. pic.twitter.com/dD0AQg4PO4 — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) March 27, 2020





Cuomo to Nat’l Gaurd & other first responders: “This is not going to be a short deployment… this is a rescue mission that you’re on… rescue mission to save lives.” Promises “I will never ask you to go anywhere that I would not go myself.” https://t.co/pBTLcJI5Uz — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) March 27, 2020

Cuomo says NY has tested more per capita than China or a South Korea . Over 44K positive cases and counting so far. pic.twitter.com/6rV83aLuB5 — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) March 27, 2020

They're doing the right thing, but, god damn, this is grim. https://t.co/wEsjDDTuXW — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 28, 2020



Per the local news, Massachusetts’ GOP Governor Charlie ‘Chickensh*t’ Baker has the state handing out ‘advisory notices’ asking entrants ‘from the NY area’ to self-quarantine for 14 days. No hard ruling, because ‘it would be impossible to enforce.’

He agreed that things might change, depending on how desperate the situation gets…

There was also a TV segment — on more than one channel — Cape Cod officials pointing out there are only two hospitals on the Cape, ‘advising’ people thinking of fleeing to their summer houses to STAY THE HECK WHERE THEY ARE rather than fighting traffic over the perpetually inadequate Sagamore Bridge. Like that’ll work, on the people it’s intended to target.

Tbh, if they’re gonna single out nyers they should also do this to folks from NJ. My parents (who live in NJ) hoofed it up to block island last week and half the ppl who have beach hours in block island and Newport come from north jersey. Just sayin… — C L o U d B O Y E stay home and TestandTrace (@mistake_of_1898) March 28, 2020

I live in Vermont, and worry about real hostilities breaking out here between the locals and the out of towners, some of whom seem to be fleeing to their area vacation homes. So much real terror. — simeon chadwick (@simcha1972) March 28, 2020

NEW: Alaska orders people to remain at home, except for essential activities. All in-state travel is banned unless it is necessary to meet critical needs pic.twitter.com/ceVvc312nD — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 28, 2020

Breaking: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said gun stores are essential businesses and should be allowed to remain open during the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/bAAVeSVyJn — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 27, 2020

Essential workers and businesses are allowed and sometimes required by the government to stay open during an emergency. More on that here: https://t.co/WPRqy8C8X8 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 27, 2020

Alabama just did the same per their presser this morning. Gubna Kay Ivey sayed they was necessareh — Miss D (@Du7danielMy) March 27, 2020

When I was nine or ten, I read TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and was stumped by the bit where one of Scout’s classmates reports a current-events newspaper clip about ‘Hitler washing the feeble-minded’. (And tells his confused teacher ‘I guess an idiot can’t wash himself.’) I asked my dad about it, and he said such bad words that I just let it drop…

We are sliding toward the abyss. https://t.co/Luhr301Ez5 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 28, 2020

Just so damn grateful that we've had most of a century of conservative intellectual tradition focused on demonizing and undermining government institutions so that we could once more have the freedom to face scarcity and plague, like our forefathers. — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) March 22, 2020

holy hell — watch this heat map of cellphones on a single Florida beach during spring break, and then watch where they go (via @TectonixGEO)pic.twitter.com/mlopyqbf2H — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, CAPITALISM!

"On Monday, workers say they will refuse to accept orders until Instacart provides hazard pay, free safety gear to workers, and expands its paid sick leave to include workers with pre-existing conditions" https://t.co/RyaWlWs5Aj — Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) March 27, 2020

Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in U.S., subside in June – Washington University analysis https://t.co/lzYC4RXJTV — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) March 27, 2020

This was one of Larry Rasky’s last tweets. He died nine days later from the coronavirus. https://t.co/h4kxsydvzF — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 27, 2020

I’ll try to do some “real” piece on this, but past hour should be sobering for (a) press (b) public (c) Vichy Republicans in that:

Trump has said at least 10 erroneous or inflammatory things that, each on its own, would be major flap for any “normal” prez.

Now: hey, it’s Trump https://t.co/LvLzpFMuAg — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) March 27, 2020

A serious proposal: All major news organizations should temporarily replace their White House reporters with medical reporters so that the daily briefing is primarily about public safety. The political reporters can ask the press office about squabbles with governors etc. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) March 27, 2020