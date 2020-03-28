Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Military Life: Avalune on Moving

Today we kick off Episode 5 of the 7-part Guest Post series: Military Life: Two Perspectives

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Military Life: Two Perspectives with Leto and Avalune

The topic today is Moving in the Military, from Avalune’s  perspective.  Next Saturday, we’ll hear Leto’s perspective on military life and family.

*****

Fearless together
You said “we’ll go through this together”
When you fly won’t you
Won’t you take me too?
~Birds, Coldplay

Military Life: Avalune on Moving

The Boy and I pile into a U-Haul with Leto’s dad. His mom is in the house pretending we do not exist. The cold shoulder is lost on The Boy because he’s too young to understand the nuances. The Boy and I weren’t supposed to move for months yet, according to the recruiter, but it turns out that once the newly minted military member has settled into technical training, they are allowed to move out of their dorms and into a house with their dependents. So, despite objections and a campaign to get military friends to talk me out of moving, his dad backs the truck out of the driveway and his mom declines to stand in the street to wave us off.

Our first home is a tiny house, in an area since destroyed by a hurricane. Leto spends much of the morning sleeping and all evening and late into the night at school, so The Boy and I are left to our own devices. The neighbors have a pair of Yorkies and talk about how much they loved Germany and want to get back. Mississippi is hot. Stand still long and you’re likely to be covered in fire ants. The coasts are lined with gnarled oak trees and shiny casinos. Lady Luck boasts an animatronic dragon over the water but the buffet is better at the Beau. Ghosts of the confederacy haunt the landscape.

📦  📦  📦

Leto’s parents are entertaining The Boy, while I stuff our things into commissary fruit boxes. Our only transportation is in the shop and then in the shop again because it wasn’t fixed correctly the first time. I refer to a list of things the military housing inspector will check before we can vacate and work through each item. Leto is finishing his training, so he’s not much use and the stress makes us both edgy. We’re moving to our first official duty station in South Carolina.

This house is a little bigger but the yard is smaller. The Boy attends school across the street from the military base. We hear rumors about drug and gun sales in the military housing outside the fence, but the only thing anyone tries to sell me are absurdly expensive Longaberger baskets, scrapbooking supplies and Pampered Chef. Our van is still acting up and our bicycles are stolen within the first week. The neighbors are vexing.

It is here I attend my first Hearts Apart meeting but like many things in this area, I find it lacking. Instead I turn to the other military wives met through our husband’s love of soccer and people I’ve met in the community. I frequent a quilt shop and spend much of my time sewing and working on my first degree. Leto’s parents are not talking to me again, presumably because we can’t agree on parenting practices, but I start to suspect it is easier to deal with Leto’s sand-filled holidays if they feel aggrieved.

It is here, I wake up to a frantic phone call from a military wife. “A” is supposed to be on a plane. I’m  confused because this is usually a good occasion – Leto is scheduled to be on a plane home soon too. I obey her directive to flip on the television and see the first of what will be on rotation for years to come – the fall of the twin towers. We do not know if A’s plane is in the air, is in danger. Our men make it home safely though delayed and the War on Terror begins. Leto takes a job as a technical school instructor and we prepare to move again.

📦  📦  📦

Mississippi is still hot. We live on the third floor of an apartment in a neighboring city to give ourselves some space from the base and vexing neighbor situations. The neighbors here are mostly ok, though we get a little too rambunctious for the downstairs tenants. I finish my degree and move on to the next one. Leto tells me stories about his coworkers, some of whom taught him when he came through here as an airman. He tells me one still has the snarky poem I helped him write about respecting his elders. He tells me about airman antics and instructor generated creative punishments. I graduate and prepare to enter the job market.

Hurricane Katrina hits just west of us. Strong winds and surge rattle the shore but the story is mostly center on Louisiana which is under water. I am in South Carolina, having evacuated with The Boy and Leto’s parents the day before. I watch the swath of destruction on TV. Boats are where boats are not supposed to be. Casinos are relocated. Miles of glorious old oak trees vanish. Leto shelters with his troops while I pace the living room. I flip the channels to take a break from the news and find my cousin telling Maury Povich about his wife’s affair with the bus driver.

Leto is ok but he is not permitted to leave the base and check on the apartment yet. People outside the fence see the military playing basketball to blow off steam. They interpret it as blithe and a suitable focus for their ire. Looters empty out what they can.

Our apartment is far enough up an embankment to be spared the worst damage. Whole floors of buildings just scooped out from underneath like Jenga tiles. Power restored to a nearby hospital saves our apartment from the excessive mold growth which damages whatever the hurricane left behind. I leave The Boy with his grandparents in South Carolina, where he started attending school during our long displacement, and return home.

It is hard to find work unrelated to construction or food service. I sign up with a temp service and test drive an assortment of jobs before landing on a job as a receptionist at a state run mental health facility. They let me adjust my hours to be home for the school bus, when Leto is shipped back to the desert.

📦  📦  📦

My back no longer wishes to function but we must be out of the apartment and in South Carolina before Leto returns. I drive back and forth between states, packing the one and trying to find a home in the other. A realtor finally shows me a house that ticks most of the boxes and doesn’t look like the set of a 60s sitcom, or like a group of 10 year-old boys built a fort on the side of the house and we’re calling that an addition. Leto scrambles to submit all the documentation while still out of country and we buy our first house before he’s even seen it.

The Boy is in middle school now and he has good friends. Do not give “Ant” Cheetos unless prepared for him to completely lose it in an orange dusted ADHD spasm. They somehow manage to not break multiple bones in their hands and fingers hacking at each other with wooden swords. He’s in a knight phase. He carries a sword and shield. He still likes the real helmet Leto leaves him and sometimes switches to more modern warfare. The younger dog likes to sneak up on the boys when they are distracted but they eventually get used to her trolling. I tell them I’m going to feed them to my pet spider if they misbehave and when they are skeptical I show them the rather large banana spider living outside the bathroom window, so they behave.

It is here that The Boy creates some of his most cherished memories. It is also here where he has some of his most difficult. We attend a funeral for a 14 year-old boy, The Boy’s Best Friend, after he loses his battle with Diamond Black Fan Anemia. It is here where I can’t stand to look at the avatar with “CW’s” orange hair and black t-shirt hanging motionless forever more in my friends list – but I also can’t remove him.

The Boy starts high school and I continue my search for work. Unemployment is high. I adjunct for a while before getting a job with a moving company. I’m sitting at my desk looking at a newly created file of grievances for which my employer has tasked his manager to fire me. The business is tanking and he needs to put people on the chopping block, I’m up first. His manager refuses to fire me with cause as instructed, so we are staring at each other wondering how to proceed when my phone rings. After a surreal phone call, I ask the manager to fire me, without cause. She does.

We avoid Leto’s parents in an attempt to avoid the “pre-move fight.” We are finishing up our last show, where we have starring roles in the local theater production. They fight with The Boy instead. The housing market tanks and we can’t sell the house, so we turn it over to a property manager to rent. The Boy and I are unable to get our visas quickly enough for the short notice orders, so I am sitting in a friend’s living room watching a houseful of dogs chase each other around the furniture. The Boy is self-medicating his stress with video games and pounds of the kind of sugary snacks we never buy. Leto is already on the plane to Italy.

📦  📦  📦

Italy.

We are going to live in Italy. I often dreamed of traveling Europe but never expected it would be financially viable. The military is offering to pay for us to live there.

I catch a good case of stomach flu just in time for the first leg of our 10+ hour flight. An airplane bathroom is not a great place to spend an entire international flight – in case you contemplating trying it. I’m excited, scared, stressed, uncertain, and full of virus. What I’m not full of are liquids because I cannot hold any down. By the time I reach the plane change in France, I am almost too weak to move.

I lean heavily on a giant suitcase and the pile of winter clothes I’ve shucked and watch a bunch of French ladies in powdery blue dresses and hats, that remind me of Jackie-O, put their heads together and murmur words I can’t understand. There is an unfortunate amount of scowling, so I assume it is not good.

They tell me we can’t transfer to the plane as planned because the luggage area isn’t pressurized and my dogs will explode – ok they didn’t saying it like that, but that was the general idea. They move me to another plane but tell me there is another problem – they say I haven’t paid for the dogs to go all the way to Italy. I show them my receipt but they insist. I send the boy to find some kind of liquid and tell them I’ll pay more, whatever you want, just get me on a not-dog-exploding plane. It seems they cannot take my money but they also cannot put me and the dogs on a plane. We’re at an impasse. After a long time and many more phone calls, words I can’t understand, and scowling faces, they send me to a far away gate.

I have to get the dogs but I cannot let them out of their kennels. The senior Lab frets and causes her kennel to tip over repeatedly while I struggle with a trolley too small to be useful. My fellow passengers hiss at me through clenched teeth. We manage to get through security and get into a boarding line only to be told again, about paying for the dogs.

I sink into a waiting area. I’ve already called Leto and asked him to turn around because I will not be landing in Venice but Milan. I don’t know where I’ll be landing now, or if I will land at all. I am imagining walking along a French dirt road, dragging luggage and dog kennels along behind me until I hit the border, when a woman tells me her colleague will be able to help me and to follow her. I sigh. I’ve heard this before, I tell her petulantly. I no longer want to have this adventure – I just want to go home.

Her colleague asks to see my receipt. He tells me I’ve paid for the dogs. Yes, I know, I keep telling the Jackie O ladies. He puts me on a plane just about to leave. I worry the dogs will not be on board but I’m herded on to the plane. I will hold a grudge against France forever.

We finally arrive in Italy. Here are the dogs but not the luggage. I am here and Leto is here and The Boy is here and the dogs are here.  The luggage is just a box of things and I am too exhausted to care. Our car still hasn’t arrived in country so one of Leto’s new co-workers loads two kennels of dogs, stinking in their own filth, and two sweaty and dehydrated travelers into his truck and buses us to a hotel. We bathe the dogs and ourselves, chug water and sleep.

The next morning is magical.

I completely (okay, obviously not completely, because I will rant about it with little prompting, every chance I get) forget about the endless obstacles getting here. Gelato is descendent from heaven. I am Dorothy, dropped out of the tornado into a strange technicolor wonderland.

I still cannot quite process the wonder that was my European adventure. I didn’t just visit for a few weeks, or a month like a tourist. I lived it every day. I cannot adequately express just how lucky I feel to have had such an experience or how much being so immersed in other cultures expanded my being.

We learned to appreciate the food and cooking. We were surrounded by art and passion and deep history. They tried our language, we tried theirs. We learned to speak with our bodies. We learned what did not translate. We learned they have strange ideas about American bread.

We grew. We tried things. We were brave. We were no longer stagnant – forced so far out of our boxes. We would live in Europe for seven years and continue traveling and learning about others and about ourselves. I would not trade one moment of it for anything (except, of course, when I was stuck in Charles de Gaulle).

📦  📦  📦

Not all of us adjust. Some are fish out of water, gulping air they cannot breathe. They hide on their little patches of America, rarely leaving the base, driving 90 minutes to buy American processed food, frozen and refrozen, and shipped in from Germany. They may or may not be able to find work depending on the specifics of the SOFA agreement, their credentials, or limited opportunities on base, so they just fester in their homes. Instead of opening up to experience, they close down and focus on the things they lack (the familiar mostly – Target, Wal-Mart, normal sized hamburger buns). Some of us cannot “bloom where planted,” as they often say in the military.

📦  📦  📦

Outsiders sometimes look upon us with pity – thinking of us as refugees forced to uproot and flee from one place to another. It isn’t easy, the moves. Logistics. Leaving newly made friends. Difficult and sometimes impossible job transitions. The interruption to the flow of education for our children. Missed family. Abandoned pets. The memorabilia lost or broken or sold to accommodate freight weight limits. The houses we can’t sell. The general lack of stability.

But do not pity me. I am not a refugee. I am a migratory bird. Even now I am restless. I feel it in my body. I have learned all I can here. It is time to fly.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Avalune, I love your present tense writing; I always feel like I’m right there with you.  You conjure up a mood just like I recall from To Kill A Mockingbird.  I will read your book in a heartbeat, once you guys publish it!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      matryoshka

      Beautiful writing, Avalune, as always. I don’t know if you are under “house arrest” as many of us are these days, but how are you dealing with your restlessness? I feel like the virus is forcing all of us to reconsider our general restlessness, forcing us into stillness.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Avalune

      @matryoshka: Thank you!

      We are into our third year in a single location, so I think both of us were already starting to feel antsy. We’re no longer required to move by the military, so we don’t have to move but we’ve been talking about our options and whether we would like to.

      As far as virus quarantine – yep, we’re under stay-at-home orders and have been in some degree since March 13. In some ways we are both kind of equipped for this kind of thing. Leto’s movements were limited while in somewhat hostile countries during his deployments. I’m a bit more stir crazy but I’m used to having to adapt to circumstances beyond my control.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I would love to know how old each of you was when your family joined the military.  You, Leto, even the boy.  I imagine whole experience would be different if you guys are 21 and the boy is three, or if you guys are 25 and the boy is five, etc.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Avalune

      @matryoshka: We are not a society that is used to dealing with stillness! We have to be moving and shaking and constant go go go and productivity and noise and fury. It will be interesting to see if we lean into stillness and present and gratitude or if we act like children who’s parents are out of town when we are finally released.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Phylllis

      Ok, you were either in Charleston or Sumter. Or maybe both. If Charleston, I possibly tried to sell you a Rainbow Vacuum Cleaner. AF and Navy base housing were the two most sought-after territories.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl: It was def different for me. Coming into basic, I was with a lot of 18/19 year olds and was already considered “an old man” by the other guys there. I was like… just for that, I’m not buying you any beer :P

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @Phylllis: I’m originally from Charleston (Summerville), but we were stationed in Sumter for a bit over 7 1/2 years. We met in college (Hartsville, SC), so we’ve been all over the place.

      Edit: One of the things that helped sell me on the AF was the quality of their base housing, versus the Navy housing. Before I joined, I worked for a few months as a laborer for one of the contract crews refurbing base housing. Little did I know that was the officer housing… /shakesfist

      Reply
    16. 16.

      matryoshka

      @Avalune: Exactly right. I think one of the gifts of the virus will be that some people will enjoy their own company for the first time. I hope people do not panic at the prospect of solitude, but some of my friends are already taking risks with their health and others’ rather than enduring that. I have moved 33 times in my 58 years, and I have learned that home is wherever I am.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Leto

      @matryoshka: That’s something that’s intrinsic to military families that have been in for 10+ years: not only are they used to moving, but after about 4 years they start to feel restless. That’s something I’m dealing with now. We’ve been here for 3 years and I’m starting to feel “it”. That feeling of, we’re going to get orders soon and we’ll be off someplace new. Of course that’s not going to happen now, but it’s a second sense/feeling at this point that will be hard to shake for some time.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      AliceBlue

      My dad was in the air force and I spent a good portion of my “growing up” years moving from base to base. I never really thought about what my mom went through–she just rolled with it. We always lived in base housing and I remember her doing top-to-bottom house cleaning before every move, getting ready for the inspection. I rolled with it too. Having dad come home and telling us that we had been transferred to whatever place was just a part of life. I never really got used to being the “new girl” in class though.

      Avalune your writing is so gorgeous. Thanks for this.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto:

      …but it’s a second sense/feeling at this point that will be hard to shake for some time.

      I imagine the trick is to know whether you really do LIKE moving around and starting over, or whether this is something similar to muscle memory and it’s not something to trust as an inner desire.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Avalune

      @AliceBlue: Awe thank you! Yes, those inspections could be a real pain in the butt. The Boy wasn’t crazy about being new kid either but usually there were other new kids and they just grouped together.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Avalune

      @WaterGirl: I didn’t really get to it but there are definitely some benefits of moving. It forces you to see things with a fresh eye. Job sucks? You can start over somewhere else. No complacency! No rut!

      Also really forces you to assess the shit you accumulate over your lifetime. WHY DO WE HAVE SO MANY X?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      AliceBlue

      @Leto:    The housing at Amarillo AFB  in the early 60’s was truly beautiful.  They won some kind of architectural award!  And our house at Langley looked like something out of a storybook.  Two story Tudor style, built in the 30’s. with a huge screened in porch on the side.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Leto

      @AliceBlue: We still do the top-to-bottom cleaning as we’re clearing out. We were lucky that our moves were spaced out far enough, barring Italy, that it gave all of us time to settle. Especially the boy. While he was the “new kid”, he was always in a military town so all the rest of the kids accepted it as a part of life. One of the small benefits.

      @WaterGirl: I think do because it gave us a chance to explore new places. As much as I chafe at having my routine disrupted, I also have a bit of wanderlust. This gave me a chance to have both. Also as we told the kid, the government is paying us to live in places that most people only dream about. As much as a pain in the ass as moving was, we also considered ourselves very fortunate. (Barring Mississippi and SC, because… well, yeah)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Avalune

      I didn’t really talk about England much but I really really enjoyed living there too. Food was suboptimal after living in Italy but it was still a really good tour and we didn’t want to come back. I’ll probably talk more about England next post because I worked for the military with a bunch of British nationals for co-workers and it was an interesting dichotomy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      J R in WV

      When I was in the military, I was assigned to the same duty station (AS-16 sub-tender ship) my whole hitch, but the ship moved and I went with it. Married wife just after her graduation at the WVU, honeymoon was a few days at my grandma’s farm house — she filled up the fridge with the best most fav foods and went to my parents. Then there was the long drive south. First time wife saw the ocean!

      Then the ship left home port for the yards, first in Mobile Bay for drydock welding work, then to Pascagoula MS, still the worst place we have ever lived. I flew to Miami to meet wife, then drove all the way through FL and left to Mississippi. In the panhandle the car, a 62 Plymouth Fury II died of distributer failure, filled with metal shavings from some widget coming apart. Chrysler dealer towed us to their garage, just a few blocks from the far west end of town back to the garage. Fixed it for the price of the distributer rebuild kit — no charge for the tow, for labor. Good because we didn’t have much money, towing a UHaul trailer behind our old car.

      Then after my discharge in Key West I flew back to MS, where we packed up a UHaul truck, and did convoy back to WV. On the way, I was driving that truck in Kentucky when the right front wheel came off, I saw it fly into the air and off into the woods through the fence, then the whole truck tipped slowly onto the front right corner — when it hit the concrete, there was a huge shower of sparks. I was motionless, and as it slowed down, I very gingerly moved the steering wheel a tiny bit, and we angled off onto the shoulder, after cutting a slot in the Interstate pavement a couple of hundred yards long.

      Wife drove the car into the next town and called UHaul for help. Their driver brought us  different (NOT new!) truck and helped us move our stuff from the damaged truck into the diff truck, and we found a motel for that night. Home the next day.

      A couple of years after I got out, I got a really hostile letter from the DoJ about how I stole $900 fromf the Navy in my separation pay check. My congressman at that time helped me appeal for forgiveness…, which was granted. I told the E-5 clerk at the time it was too much money, and he asked “Do you want out today or not?” YES, I do want out today!!! Here’s your check, goodby!

      That’s my moving story from 1970-73.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFBayAreaGal

      Army vet here, 1975-1978.

      I wanted to go overseas so badly. Started putting in for transfers to Germany a year after I arrived at Ft Lewis.

      I finally received my transfer to go to Germany. I was to be transferred a month after my official discharge was to occur. By that time I had decided the Army was not the career for me.

      I love your writing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Dave S

      I very much enjoyed reading your story. Thank you for sharing.

      I imagine it was culture shock from growing up in SC and then living seven years in Italy.

      Your wings to fly must be an eagle’s.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Avalune: Ha!  When the tree hit my house 7 years ago it required about 100k of repairs, pretty much everything from top to bottom.  Literally.  Roof to floors to walls to crawlspace to complete bathroom redo.

      I moved everything to the back of the house because they said they would start in the front.  Every closet even had to be emptied, because the hardwood floors had to be redone and they extended into the closets.

      Well, something came up, I don’t recall the details, but it turned out they needed to start in the back of the house.  So I moved EVERYTHING to the front of the house.

      Then came the point where everything had to come out of the house, so I had a pod delivered and moved every single thing out of the house except my single mattress on the floor, one ottoman, the TV and the TV stand.  And I kept a tiny little wire basket thing with 4 baskets that held a few items of clothing, two towels, and toiletries.

      More than half of the contractors were female, they were female-owned by someone I had known for years.  Indelibly etched into my brain is one of the contractors saying to me “you really have to love your stuff to move it four times”.  No kidding!

      When the house was finally finished 6 months later, even my furniture looked too big (after the house had been all but empty for 6 months) and I gave away a ton of my stuff.  Some friends were kind enough to come over with their pickup and take it all to the Habitat Store so I didn’t have to deal with it.

      Too much stuff!  Changed me forever.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      raven

      @AliceBlue:

      On 22 March 1941, the first all-black fighter squadron was activated at Chanute Field. Formed without pilots with the purpose of training the officer corps and ground support personnel, the 99th Pursuit Squadron was the first unit of what popularly became known as the Tuskegee Airmen. Over 250 enlisted men were trained at Chanute in aircraft ground support trades such as airplane mechanics, supply clerks, armorers, and weather forecasters. This small number of enlisted men was to become the core of other black squadrons forming at Tuskegee Field and Maxwell Field in Alabama — the famed Tuskegee Airmen.[5]

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Avalune

      @J R in WV: That drive through Florida to Mississippi is a BEAST. You feel like you are never going to get out of Florida. Thanks for your moving story! We had a lot of issues with unreliable transportation too. Ugg.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Laura Too

      Thank you for the beautiful writing. Reading it made me feel like we were sitting in a warm kitchen drinking coffee and swapping stories. I appreciate your opening your life like this, it is such a welcome change from 24/7 worry.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Avalune

      @Dave S: Thank you! It was a lot of culture shock of course. What was less expected was the amount of culture shock we had when we finally came back stateside after being overseas so long.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Avalune

      @WaterGirl: It’s kind of refreshing to go through it and donate, sell, get rid of some stuff. It just accumulates and accumulates and you don’t even realize it!

      Reply

