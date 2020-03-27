Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re on our own

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

My failed TP run yesterday left me depressed and looking for diversion in escapist projects the rest of the day. I wasn’t sad and out of sorts because I didn’t acquire TP but rather because in my isolated swamp bubble, the magnitude of the disaster we’re experiencing together is ever-present but at a distance. Going into town, seeing the closed stores and the cops lurking in the grocery parking lots and the people lined up and visibly tense as they try to fulfill basic needs, etc., shatters the illusion.

So, among other things, I didn’t check my mail yesterday. This morning, I found this damp campaign mailer in the road in front of my mailbox:

CDC mailer

Goddamn, that’s inappropriate. The information on the reverse side is fine — just common sense shit about  washing your hands, blah blah blah, including stuff about social distancing that Trump is already ignoring and undermining.

But for the CDC to plaster Trump’s fucking name on the mailer like a campaign flyer is wrong and also a symbol of how politicized and fucked up the entire government response to this pandemic has been.

Dr. Birx is spinning false hopes, according to one of the epidemiologists whose data she referenced in the “Survivor: Coronavirus” reality TV episode she co-hosted along with Trump last night. An excerpt:

So the scenario Dr. Birx is “assuring” us about is one in which we somehow escape Italy’s problem of overloaded healthcare system despite the fact that social distancing is not really happening in large parts of the US.

That is unlikely. Then the rosy scenario assumes we get to minimal numbers of cases everywhere, develop and maintain testing and tracing capacity, execute well on it, don’t miss imported cases that spark new chains of transmission, and somehow maintain this delicate balance… 

For the 12-18 months (best case under current models) till a vaccine. I desperately hope she is right, because much suffering will be avoided. But reassurance that this is likely, or even plausible, with the disorganized track record of the US response, is false reassurance. 

We should work our hardest to create the conditions to make the scenarios being described here (one bad wave, contained by social distancing, and we’re down to a point of controllable spread) a reality. Doing so will make us better prepared, even if they don’t come to pass. 

But it would be extremely naive to imagine that they are likely, and what do I know, but it seems like bad politics to “assure” the American people that they will come to pass when so many things could go wrong, any one of which leads to much worse outcomes.

Worse even than that, Trump is in fucking denial about the need for ventilators, as he apparently discussed on the fucking Sean Hannity show last night, and he put his smarmy fucking failed real estate developer son-in-law in charge of manufacturing them. Via TPM:

The information contained in this article is obscene. While Americans die in escalating numbers and hospitals around the country announce plans to deny care to those already seriously ill the White House is negotiating with various businesses and joint ventures over producing ventilators. Today a deal with GM and Ventec was put on hold because the White House was unsure whether it was paying too much or whether they’d be purchasing too many and left with extra ventilators there was no need for. The White House point man on this critical life and death effort is Jared Kushner. They’re trying to cut the best deal while people die. It will make you furious and it may make you cry.

Trump struts around calling himself a “wartime president.” Okay, then. Let’s have some war crimes trials when this shit is over.

But because I am an incurable optimist, here’s one hope I have: maybe this real-time demonstration of how government at every level can have a tangible and direct impact on our very lives will finally wake the apathetic up; maybe they’ll understand that hell to the fucking yes it matters who operates the levers of power and that voting is about hiring competent people to do that, not sending a goddamned message.

Open thread.

  • Amir Khalid
  • artem1s
  • Betty Cracker
  • BR
  • Bruce K
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • cleek
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • germy
  • Honus
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Kristine
  • Ksmiami
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Lyrebird
  • Mandalay
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • sdhays
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Suzanne
  • zhena gogolia

    49Comments

    artem1s

      artem1s

      I got one of those yesterday too. :P blech
      the bragging on the front is bad enough but it’s also about 2-3 weeks too late IMO.

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW I went to a grocery store yesterday, and it was well stocked with most things. Plenty of TP, bleach, vinegar, etc…

    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      11:30 today is Cuomo O’Clock. I suspect Andrew will have much to say about Trump & Cronies’ idiocy and malfeasance re insufficient ventilators.

      You can tune in on C-Span.org or youtube and get it without interruptions.

    7. 7.

      Kristine

      Mine arrived a week or so ago.

      Just returned home from surgical strike shopping trip. Smaller chain store–Aldi–fully stocked. Scored tp and pt. I think I can lay off buying them for a while.

      Also bought a couple of slices of turtle cheesecake because dammit.

    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      We almost made it to the end of his first term, didn’t we? Almost.

      Those fuckers could have gotten him OUT before the pandemic. Out. I know it’s fashionable around here to say “Pence is worse,” but Pence is not worse. I do not believe he would be behaving this way.

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      Ventured into a grocery store yesterday first time in 3 weeks.  (Lidl, love them.)  They seemed well supplied.  Lots of fresh produce and most goods.  I scored some chicken thighs and an 18-pack of eggs, along with cheese, hummus …  lotta good stuff.

      Don’t know if they had TP: think I saw paper towels.  They were definitely out of canned tuna (did have some $9 fancy jarred Italian tuna, and some sardines; also had canned chicken).  They had salmon, and red meat of many kinds, and lots of milk and dairy products.

      Was pleasantly surprised to see it.

    BR

      BR

      I’m going to keep pounding the drum of what we (at least in blue states) need to be doing. We need to pound our governors on it.

      Copy. South. Korea.

      That means massive testing (drive-through ideally) for free, tracing and quarantine of positives (optionally away from their families in specially set up gyms or the like), and universal mask wearing.

      Otherwise we’re wasting the shutdown for nothing, and when we open up again the spread will resume. I’m losing confidence that here in California we’re getting ready to do that, because getting universal mask wearing started requires public messaging — everyone’s been told not to wear a mask because of the shortage for HCW, but it is a very important part of stopping the spread:

      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/17/opinion/coronavirus-face-masks.html

      If you live in CA as well, please join me in calling your assemblyperson/state senator/mayor/city council and the governor with that message: Copy. South. Korea. Masks. Testing. Tracing.

    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m gonna photograph that thing, and send to my R Senator asking if my tax dollars are paying for campaign literature. I am under no illusion it will do any good.

      @Omnes Omnibus: I was surprised by the run on vinegar. I use it to clean, but I thought it was ineffective against this virus

    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @BR:

      So where do you get the masks, and assuming you can find them, how do you justify using them when HCWs need them more?

    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia:

      I know it’s fashionable around here to say “Pence is worse,” but Pence is not worse. I do not believe he would be behaving this way.

      And Pence doesn’t have his toxic charisma, or, as stupid and bigoted and bad as he may be, I don’t think he has the pathological desire for revenge

    BR

      BR

      @zhena gogolia:

      In 2 months, when we’re ready to end the stay-at-home order, the HCW mask shortage will be resolved.  (And even if it’s not, the hospital load will be lower than it is now.)  China is pumping out hundreds of millions of masks a day right now.  California’s GDP is almost twice that of Korea.  We can find a way to produce 100 million masks in two months.  Then we distribute them to residents of the state once a week or whatever, like Korea has been doing.

    19. 19.

      Fair Economist

      Well, it’s striking near to me and mine. My sister-in-law-in-law, in SF, was just confirmed positive. She’s currently at home self-isolated in a room with a separate bathroom. She and my brother-in-law believe she got it from their 2 kids, who have been sick with nonspecific respiratory symptoms. She’s in a moderate risk group (near 50, average level of health issues) but the problem is my brother-in-law, who has severe asthma, is dependent on inhaled steroids, has past history of chronic lung disease, and had a lobe of his lung removed. He’s not symptomatic, but obviously he’s had lots of exposure.

      The ironic part is she’s an extreme germaphobe, to the point that she won’t even let family members visit the house because they could bring germs.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jerzy Russian

      I got that postcard also, and I was pissed off.  Normally I throw such things in the recycle bin without giving them much thought, but somehow this one was different.

    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      From earlier thread – John Kerry tweeted this:

      Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!)

      This was in response for Twitler turning the Firehose of Hate on babyface Thomas Massie, KY-04, which is one of the most geographically ridiculous districts in the country.

      All of America, left and right (Trumpies and Berniebots included) finally found someone they can all hate together.

      John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy and Charlie Manson had more fans….

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: I agree with you that Pence would be better. I hate his guts. I believe he is fundamentally stupid. I do not doubt that he would use a public health crisis to cram his religious beliefs down our throats. But I think he’d be more likely to defer to experts and less inclined to bully the governors who are trying to do their jobs.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      I have shared here before my almost pathological abhorrence of Jared Kushner.

      I hate him so much.

      I hate him so much that I hope he is so shamed forever that no one ever names their children Jared ever again.

    28. 28.

      Sloane Ranger

      I paid twice the pre plague price for 36 toilet rolls on Amazon Wednesday. They arrived today. Poor quality but at least they won’t bugger up my pipes. And the seller wasn’t the worst profiteer by any means, there were 12 packs of Andrex going for £54.99.

      Went to do my weekly shop today. There were queues to get into the supermarket with crosses taped to the pavement indicating the safe distance from the person in front and behind you, plus staff constantly reminding you to keep away from other shoppers. Which is impossible, aisles weren’t designed with this in mind.

      I used to feel sorry for Dr Birx. I thought that Trump had probably walked into a meeting where methods of relaxing the lockdown once the worst was over were being tossed around and he’d grasped the wrong end of the stick as usual. Now, I’m not so sure.

      Still think Trump is deliberately ensuring there is a shortage of necessary equipment so he can limit it to “his” people.

      Also nobody should be surprised about Trump’s sunny predictions, didn’t his family attend the church where the Guru of the power of positive thinking was the rector?

    randy khan

      randy khan

      I don’t know what ventilators normally cost, but I do know that when you’re in a rush things cost more.

      I also know that these negotiations are happening several weeks later than they should have.

    31. 31.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Betty Cracker: I have to agree. Pence is as stupid as Trump, but not as narcissistic, so he is capable of listening.

      Fundamentalists can also put away their hatred of science if you focus on the practical aspects.

    JMG

      JMG

      Went to the supermarket’s old people early bird shopping hour. They had a few 12-packs of TP left, plus paper napkins which we’ve been out of for awhile. So it’s back to stay at home for another week before having to go out. I checked this a. m. I have put 15 miles on my car in 10 days.

    MattF

      MattF

      Didn’t get the campaign literature, probably won’t here in MD, which demonstrates that it’s campaign literature. Did the online Census thing (very simple).

    35. 35.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Grim milestone coming. Yesterday we hit 85,000 cases with 17,000 new. So we’re set to go through 100,000 today.

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      @Fair Economist:   Frightening about your BIL’s risk.  Please keep us posted.

      @Suzanne:   I know.  Like the Subway spokesman guy didn’t do enough to harm the name.

      I don’t think we are going to see a lot of Donalds anymore, either.  At least not in the US, and the asshole might have ruined it for the UK too.

    MomSense

      MomSense

      I just found out my step sister volunteered to do triage at Mass General.  Her ex is doing triage in NYC.  I’m scared for them and so fucking mad at our asshole president and everyone who has covered for him and enabled him.

      It seems like the policy of making states compete for PPE and equipment plus the refusal to invoke the DPA are meant to drive up the prices and profits of the medical device manufacturers.  What do we know about the ownership of those companies?  Are they trump and/or GOP donors?  Is the trump family invested in those companies.

      I’d like to see Trump hanged for this – but I know I won’t get my wish.  If we find out that he’s profiting or helping his donors to profit off of this, what can be done about it.

      I’m ready to trade in my knitting needles for a pitchfork.

    Mandalay

      Mandalay

      Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves:

      Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he is rejecting “dictator models like China” to strictly control people’s movements to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

      …but…

      Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) vowed he would take action against his state’s sole remaining abortion clinic if it provides abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

      A crisis can be a golden opportunity to advance your agenda.

      That said, the Mississippi State Department of Health has an impressive web page detailing cases and deaths by country, and listing who you should contact if you think you are developing symptoms.

    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump · 11m
      As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”.

      Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act!

      Who does he think does that?

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      Cuomo and staff not up yet.  Audience is military members, seats are socially distanced.  Maybe in the Javits Center??

