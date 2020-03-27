Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Semi-Respite Friday Evening Open Thread: TGIF?

Semi-Respite Friday Evening Open Thread: TGIF?

by | 76 Comments

Most British response EVAH, via commentor Chris:

Apart from that… how’s everybody holding up?

    76Comments

    1. 1.

      BGinCHI

      The hardest part of working from home, and the shift to online stuff, is ignoring the endless advice from others.

      I know they mean well, but damn.

      #curmudgeon

    4. 4.

      Martin

      Good here. 4 weeks in, only 4 outings. Lots of work do to. We have our family minecraft server running. I have enough tea in the house to make it to Independence day, and my lemon tree is cranking out enough lemonade ingredients to last forever. Looking forward to warm weather returning Monday so I can work from my patio.

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Repeating.

      Fan of Duck Soup from the brothers Marx? In some ways a dry run for that, the W. C. Fields vehicle (although he doesn’t get top billing) Million Dollar Legs on TCM at 8 p.m. Eastern.

    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Oh god. I just got email from my publisher, urging all its authors to push their books (consider The Wind Reader pushed). Their sales are down. They’re UK based so this may have hit them a little before US small presses. Typical of them, they paid all their contractors first (cover artists, free lance editors, etc.) because times are hard for contractors. The owner anticipates paying royalties out of her own savings next round, which won’t work for long.

      They’re Inspired Quill. Their books are on Amazon, B&N etc. They make a little more if you buy directly from their website but that can be tricky from the US. I know they have a book about depression called Down Days that I mentioned here before. There’s a guy (Hugo Jackson) who write furry books. You can ask me about other books too. IMHO, they do vary in readability.

      Pandemic fun and games.

    9. 9.

      Sab

      Good point. My sister is teaching online. I have never taught. I will sit on my hands henceforth.

      I do enjoy the startled dachsund picture for new online teachers.

      My bosses wanted me to go online. I have been driving an hour to work each way for twelve years, and suddenly you think I could have been working all those driving hours in productive billable work at home. All I do is sit at a computer and input. Yep. Could have been done. Bit late now to suggest it.

    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @Baud:

      I miss the cycling portion of commuting, not the dodge-the-cars part of it. I tend not to miss being in the office so from that aspect, net plus. Okay, definitely miss twin monitors.

      ETA week #2 a cakewalk compared to week #1.

    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      Orange Coronius

      LOL!

      Does consider himself king, so here’s yer crown ya wanker!

      Funnily enough, the crown is around his neck.

      Can The Knack get together and re-record their song as “My Corona”? What’s Weird Al up to?

    13. 13.

      Sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I want to hear more but my email is sort of down since I didn’t move to windows 10 before 7 was cut-off. I haven’t bought a new e-mail only w8ndows 10 computer yet because tax season and some virus cut unto my shopping time.

      Website?

    14. 14.

      Jager

      My retired doc neighbor  (He’s 86) said he drank enough martinis on Sunday night he could have undergone  Civil War surgery. He also said he’d go back to work in a minute if his arthritic hands still worked.

    17. 17.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @NotMax:

      I know. I don’t get it but apparently there’s a large furry community with conventions and everything. I tried to read one of Hugo’s books, and if the characters had been people, I think I’d have liked it. But they were animals, which just wasn’t what I was looking for. To each their own.

    19. 19.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Sab:

      Here’s their website. I don’t know where you are, but they’ll send you the file for an ebook or ship a ppb to the US for $3. There’s no sales tax if you buy directly from them, which can balance that shipping a little.

      Of their recent books, I like Anne Goodwin’s Becoming Someone (a short story collection) and Clare Stevens’ Blue Tide Rising. Clare settled down to write that after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and decides it was now or never. I think both those are well written and very readable.

    21. 21.

      lamh36

      I know folks are looking for respite, but I can only share what I hear, especially since I’m not at home and still goign to work each day I’m on schedule.

      Anonymous blog post from a nurse at the big hospital in NOLA (my former employer btw), it’s anonymous, but I have already heard same from friends who are nurses in the same hospital and surrounding.

      Local Nurse at UMC Shares Troubling Conditions During Covid-19 Pandemic – Big Easy Magazine: https://www.bigeasymagazine.com/2020/03/26/local-nurse-at-umc-shares-troubling-conditions-during-covid-19-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR3V6Z21YhTOfuuW2QHn3eIPHy3PpzPYWmbmuMP4Y1zBK-d-j3pjlNdcwrc

    22. 22.

      Eljai

      @Ella in New Mexico: He’s still blathering about how governors should be more appreciative to him.  I had to turn it off.  I’m going to funnel my rage into some sternly worded emails to the cable networks to stop carrying the idiot live.  How the fucking fuck is this helping?  Oh wait, it’s not!

    30. 30.

      lamh36

      I’ve been working my same schedule before all the social distancing orders.  For now, my lab is still on the same schedule.  So far, no one in my Micro lab has had to self-quarantine or has so far, had any family member who has COVID or symptoms of it.

      It’s been crazy busy, but also nothing compared to what the doctors and nurses who actually interact w/patients are going through.  The biggest consequence for the lab other than more specimens and therefore more workloads, is for those who have kids who are now not in school during the day.  I my lab, there is only 2 full time folks w/kids who were affected, between the two, one of them has been able to still work their schedule, but one has had to adjust her schedule to nights for a while, until her husband comes off evenings and then they’ll alternate.  So one less person, a bit more work for everyone.

      It is what it is.

      Anyway, I’m off for the weekend and I’ve requested some time off for the week before Easter Sunday.

    31. 31.

      Avalune

      A fur covered journal sounds fairly horrifying – even before covid cooties.

      We took a longer walk with the dog today. Opened up some windows. Elderly lady above us on third door always hollers to us when she sees the windows open and she’s out with Pebs so I go to the porch and chat (maintaining distance) with her. She had surgery on her back and was just about to start PT when everything closed down so I think she’s trying to self PT.

      The boss texted me that IT would be in touch, so I assume they are ramping up to bring more of the support staff online at home. Curious to see the logistics.

      Working with watergirl to put the finishing touches on my blog post for tomorrow.

      Now back to playing an absurd amount of animal crossing. Bankrolling some serious home upgrades with boxes of angry spiders.

    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      I am just starting to get a little restless.  Someone at work emailed everyone a beautiful photo of mountains to wish us a happy weekend.  I responded, “Oh, to be hiking out there!,” and she replied that a car makes a great HazMat suit.

      So now I am tempted to go for a long drive this weekend.  But it’s not the same if you can’t stop and eat at some roadside burger joint!

    37. 37.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @CaseyL:

      I’m starting to get restless too, and it isn’t even that there’s something specific I want to do. I think it just feels like I’m in suspension, waiting to see what happens.

      Lordy, from the next room, I hear Trump still whining about how he’s not treated fairly

    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      So I went into work yesterday for the first time since the shutdown (once a week check-in to make sure none of the equipment left in standby is having issues). My parents text me asking if I took a selfie in my hazmat suit…

      (gloves and a face mask are all that our Safety and Health officers are recommending, so no bunny suit for me)

    40. 40.

      dexwood

      Hanging in there. This morning I donned my colorful polka dot socks because they cheer me up. My goal for this afternoon was to have an hour of self-reflection, like a monk. Now that I’m awake, it’s time for a beer.

    41. 41.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      We watched the timeless classic, The Road Warrior, last night.

      I used to think it was a work of fiction but now see it as a tutorial on how to fire a crossbow while riding a motorcycle. Could be a useful skill as it shown many times in the film.

    43. 43.

      dmsilev

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Lordy, from the next room, I hear Trump still whining about how he’s not treated fairly

      “Fair” treatment would involve him being dragged out of the White House, strapped into a straitjacket, and shipped to The Hague, so I guess I can see his point.

    44. 44.

      Sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Ordered some books. I certainly need things to read.

      I am working my way through Lymond Chronicles. Why do all Scottish aristocrats have three names?  Not given, middle, surname. Three actual different names, one given/family, next title, third placename.

      I like them a lot but if I hadn’t read Gabaldon’s Outlander series I couldn’t figure out either the language or the politics. How did she do that? A half Hispanic science academic in Arizona?

    45. 45.

      Fair Economist

      @lamh36: I just do not get why healthcare workers don’t get masks. Heck $10 per mask seems well worth it for people with that kind of exposure.

    50. 50.

      narya

      I had to take a vacation day today (I’d reached my accrual limit), so I started trying to make a roman shade for my kitchen window. I don’t quite know what I’m doing–I found two good resources online but I’m not following either one precisely, plus my dowels aren’t quite wide enough. Basically, I’m going very slowly and MacGyvering it as I go. Soon I”m heading to my downstairs neighbor’s so we can share a bottle of wine. I still have a bit of crud in my lungs, and I still don’t think it was corona. I am mostly managing to stave off anxiety and panic, in part by being grateful and getting exercise.

    51. 51.

      Van Buren

      @Baud: I told my coworkers yesterday that I would like to go back to spending 3 hours a day in traffic because it was easier than spending 5 hours a day banging my head on the desk as we try to master this remote teaching thingy.

    55. 55.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Sab: I haven’t read the Lymond books. I read some Gabaldon. She can be fun, but she goes on and on sometimes. I just want her to cut to the chase!

      PS Thanks for ordering the books. I hope you enjoy them.

    62. 62.

      mrmoshpotato

      Last night, a caregiver brought her Alzheimer’s patient to the balcony to play his harmonica.

      She lets him believe they’re cheering for him.

      What a wonderful thing to do for him – seriously.

    63. 63.

      West of the Rockies

      That Bill Mitchell Tweet above…  Wouldn’t it hurt your brain to be that stupid?  Jesus H. Christ.

    65. 65.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Mel:

      Thanks, Mel. I hope you find something that interests you. I think their books are uneven, as they get better at deciding which submissions are ready to go or need only slight editing rather than anything massive, which can be hard for a writer to accept and do once they’re signed a contract.

    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Martin: my lemon tree is cranking out enough lemonade ingredients to last forever

      What kind of lemon tree also cranks out fresh water and sugar?

    72. 72.

      Queens Lurker

      Apparently we are cheering for our healthcare heroes here at 7 PM because my apartment complex in Forest Hills just cheered for a full 4 minutes just now. Pretty moving actually.

    73. 73.

      geg6

      Finally, this week is over!  Yay!

      I hate working from home.  I want all my student hard copy files, my process binders, our shared drives, my twin 20 inch monitors, my new office chair and my students and co-workers back in person.  I just hate this.  I thought I’d love it but now I know how much it sucks.

      As for our living conditions, we are doing mostly great.  We have plenty of TP and PT.  I went to Giant Eagle today and the shelves were much less bare (still no paper products, hand sanitizer, bleach or wipes).  I scored a nice beef shoulder roast, a turkey breast and (finally!!!) about 3 pounds of ground sirloin.  Also, a nice, fresh loaf of olive oil bread.  Fresh veggies were beautiful, especially the asparagus.  Picked up a bunch of veggies because I couldn’t resist them.

      The only downer is there is nowhere close by to get wine.  The state stores are closed and no very close grocery stores sell wine.  My Giant Eagle has a state store inside, but it also is closed.  Going to take a drive across the river to the other side of the county where I know there is a Giant Eagle that sells wine and beer.  Hoping I can get it there.  I still have a few bottles in the wine fridge, but if this goes on for weeks, they’ll be gone.

    76. 76.

      Sloane Ranger

      Trump is still patting himself on the back and complaining that no one appreciates him but he seems less eager to get Americans back to work. Could Boris Johnson’s diagnosis have finally penetrated his thick head that HE is vulnerable?

