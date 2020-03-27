Okay I've had the 90 day trial and would like to return 2020
— Siobhan ??/?? #iKON (@Hipployta) March 27, 2020
Most British response EVAH, via commentor Chris:
The Police in London are trying to brighten the mood.
The are going up and down the Thames in a police boat playing "Always look on the bright side of life" on a loud speaker.
How wonderfully British. Love it ????????????#CoronaCrisis #coronavirus #COVIDIOT #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/4dcGsd5sJH
— News Addict ???? (@addicted2newz) March 21, 2020
In times like these, I recall what my grandma, Juanita Greengard, always used to tell me before I took a trip: "If you can't be good be careful, and if you can't be careful be sanitary."
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 21, 2020
I do not understand how mcdonalds can serve two billion hamburgers every year but when I order five million at the drive thru it overwhelms the system https://t.co/f70fUIY7MF
— kilgore trout, stonks autographer (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 21, 2020
I'm all in on victory gardens. Just need to figure out how to plant this toilet paper tree.
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 21, 2020
Each night in Spain at 8pm, ppl come to their balconies to cheer the country's healthcare workers.
Last night, a caregiver brought her Alzheimer's patient to the balcony to play his harmonica.
She lets him believe they're cheering for him.
Humanity.????pic.twitter.com/9xmXmyQN8U
— Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) March 23, 2020
Apart from that… how’s everybody holding up?
