Okay I've had the 90 day trial and would like to return 2020 — Siobhan ??/?? #iKON (@Hipployta) March 27, 2020

Most British response EVAH, via commentor Chris:

The Police in London are trying to brighten the mood. The are going up and down the Thames in a police boat playing "Always look on the bright side of life" on a loud speaker. How wonderfully British. Love it ????????????#CoronaCrisis #coronavirus #COVIDIOT #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/4dcGsd5sJH — News Addict ???? (@addicted2newz) March 21, 2020

In times like these, I recall what my grandma, Juanita Greengard, always used to tell me before I took a trip: "If you can't be good be careful, and if you can't be careful be sanitary." — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 21, 2020

I do not understand how mcdonalds can serve two billion hamburgers every year but when I order five million at the drive thru it overwhelms the system https://t.co/f70fUIY7MF — kilgore trout, stonks autographer (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 21, 2020

I'm all in on victory gardens. Just need to figure out how to plant this toilet paper tree. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 21, 2020

Each night in Spain at 8pm, ppl come to their balconies to cheer the country's healthcare workers. Last night, a caregiver brought her Alzheimer's patient to the balcony to play his harmonica. She lets him believe they're cheering for him. Humanity.????pic.twitter.com/9xmXmyQN8U — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) March 23, 2020

Apart from that… how’s everybody holding up?