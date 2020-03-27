Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Nevertheless, she persisted

Shocking, but not surprising.

Yes we did.

We still have time to mess this up!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

I personally stopped the public option…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Word salad with all caps

Too inconsequential to be sued

Verified, but limited!

Also, too.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This is how realignments happen…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

No one could have predicted…

Just a few bad apples.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Spring in the time of COVID-19

On The Road – Albatrossity – Spring in the time of COVID-19

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

Have a good weekend, we’ll see you Monday.

Actually being On The Road suddenly has become a thing of the past, and hopefully the future. In this plague year, in a country ruled by incompetents, it may be a while before travel is prudent, especially for those of us (like me) who are 60+ years old.

But it is spring in the heartland, and the birds are returning, or leaving, or passing through. Birdwatching and bird photography, especially here in flyover country, are actually excellent social distancing tactics. So I plan to continue to seek our birds and images here in north-central KS, and share them with Alain to use as he sees fit. For most of you, I’m sure, this part of the USA is almost like visiting a foreign country!

We were supposed to go to the AWP conference in San Antonio TX in early March. AWP stands for Association of Writers and Writing Programs (I know, you’d think a bunch of writers would actually generate an accurate acronym…), and a book that Elizabeth co-edited was going to be launched at a big party sponsored by her press (Trinity University Press). San Antonio had a coronavirus case early (a true study in incompetence, see https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/coronavirus-grand-princess-evacuees-texas/2020/03/09/9bf9e360-6142-11ea-b3fc-7841686c5c57_story.html), the conference was not cancelled outright, but sponsors pulled out, attendees stayed away, and the press cancelled the party because really, who wants to put on a party that nobody will go to. So we were halfway there, somewhere On The Road in Oklahoma, when it became obvious that it was really not a good idea to continue. We turned around. But the book is still ready to go, available on Earth Day 2020, and might appeal to a lot of jackals. Here’s some more information – https://www.terrain.org/2020/news/dear-america-anthology/

All royalties will be donated to organizations who are doing good work in this time of Trumpism (Union of Concerned Scientists, Natural Resources Defense Council, and the ACLU.

Needless to say, that was tremendously disappointing. But this conference was apparently the first harbinger of the waves of cancellations and life changes that we are now facing. Life goes on, and it is, as I mentioned above, Spring in the Northern Hemisphere!

So here are some images from the last week or so. More to come as spring progresses, and as we navigate through the disaster that the election of 2016 has bequeathed us.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19 5
Pottawatomie County KSMarch 13, 2020

Springtime in the Flint Hills of Kansas is a time of destruction, and then renewal. The tallgrass prairies of this region evolved with frequent fires, and depend on frequent fires to maintain a grassland ecosystem. Fire suppression leads to shrubby invasion, and then cedar tree invasion, and then no more prairies. So our ranchers here burn the prairies in the spring, and in a few weeks this darkened landscape will be brilliant green and productive.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19 6
Pottawatomie County KSMarch 13, 2020

One of the earliest passerine birds to return to Kansas is the ebullient Eastern Phoebe. There will be a phoebe nest in every state park potty, and in every bridge or culvert, very soon

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19 3
Clay County KSMarch 11, 2020

Springtime in much of North America is accompanied by the songs of Red-winged Blackbirds. That song epitomizes spring for many birders, and this one serenaded me for many minutes in a local wetland.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19 4
Riley County KSMarch 13, 2020

Some of our winter residents are not thrilled with the return of the Red-winged Blackbirds. This dark-morph Harlan’s Hawk, who will soon be headed to the Yukon or Alaska for the summer, does not look thrilled with the attention he is getting from a testosterone-fueled Red-winged Blackbird.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19 1
Clay County KSMarch 6, 2020

Another bird that will soon be leaving us for points north is the Harris’s Sparrow. A bird with a unique winter and summer range (see this amazing migration map animation at eBird for the details – https://ebird.org/science/status-and-trends/harspa/abundance-map-weekly). This is strictly a flyover country bird, although some vagrants do show up every year on the east and west coasts.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19 2
Riley County KSMarch 6, 2020

Some of our local Red-tailed Hawks are year-round residents, like this lovely representative of the eastern (borealis) subspecies. Hawks like this one are common here in the summer and east of here all the way to the east coast.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the time of COVID-19
Pottawatomie County KSMarch 13, 2020

I’ve never seen this before, so I had to take a picture. It’s a raccoon, sleeping apparently comfortably on the crossbar of a utility pole 25 or so feet above the ground. It was there all day; I checked on it twice and it had shifted positions, but never descended. Perhaps it was also practicing social distancing…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I think the coon is afraid of heights. Got to the top without ever looking down and now is scared stiff to move. :-0

      Plenty of nesting activity here in the hills and hollers. The Eastern Pheobes (we call them Fly Catchers) are hard at it, trying to build a nest in the exact same location they abandoned one in last year, one with babies, because there was too much human activity for them to tolerate. So I am trying to discourage them. Meanwhile, I have Carolina Wrens building a nest where the fly catchers used to prefer to (in my car port), as well as another pair trying to build a nest inside my shop. Guys, please, I have 12.5 acres of woods you can build nests in, including several bird houses. STOP BUILDING NESTS IN PLACES I HAVE TO FREQUENT!!!

      Speaking of just returned Red-winged Blackbirds, coming home from the vets Wednesday, I spotted a Coopers Hawk carrying one in it’s talons, I suspect back to it’s nest for it’s own just hatched babies. I was a little surprised I was able to identify the hawks meal but the vibrant red shoulders were so vivid it could have been nothing else.

      On a personal note of disappointment, we are almost out of sunflower seeds and I do not anticipate getting anymore in this time of Covid.. In all likelihood this means we will not be visited by the Rose Breasted Grosbeaks as they pass thru this year.

      I has a sad.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.