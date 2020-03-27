Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan Manslaughter in Progress

Michigan Manslaughter in Progress

by | 53 Comments

He is exactly the person we thought he was:

After President Donald Trump issued scathing comments about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying she’s “not stepping up,” and “doesn’t know what’s going on,” she told WWJ 950 the state is having trouble getting the equipment they need to fight the novel coronavirus.

“What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — They’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” Whitmer said live on air. “It’s really concerning, I reached out to the White House last night and asked for a phone call with the president, ironically at the time this stuff was going on.”

The other stuff was Trump speaking with Sean Hannity on FOX News about Whitmer, a Democrat who has said very pointed things about the federal government’s lack of coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis. Trump said of Whitmer, “She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant … “We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints.” 

Michigan’s request for disaster assistance has not yet been approved by the White House, and Trump told Hannity he’s still weighing it.

Emphasis mine. People are going to die because of Trump’s gigantic ego, but their needless deaths won’t just be on Trump. They’ll be on every Senate Republican except Mitt Romney because the senators had a chance to remove this deranged bully from power before disaster struck, and they didn’t do their duty.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Nora

      I guess his assholery with respect to New York doesn’t really matter as we were NEVER going to vote for him anyway, but imagine telling the governor of the state at the epicenter of the epidemic that you just feel he’s asking for too many ventilators.

      He needs Michigan.  He only won it by 10,000 votes last time, and it’s a swing state.  But he doesn’t care.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      laura

      This needs to be wired around every single solitary Republican’s neck like an egg suck dog. Let them live with the consequences of their inactions and may they be reviled and shunned and spat upon every time they open their pie holes from now till the end of time. Fuck those fucking fucks.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MJS

      @Nora

      He’s acting like someone who doesn’t care, or like someone who thinks the fix is in, so he doesn’t have to even pretend to care.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      alkequash

      Idi Amin Dada :

      “In any country there must be
      people who have to die. They
      are the sacrifices any nation has
      to make to achieve law and
      order.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      Governors need to stop being nice to him. They’re still getting fucked but it’s happening in the dark where nobody can see it. Push it into the light. Force Senators to defend it. Force the media to bring it up. We can’t fight a pandemic while trying to negotiate with a domestic abuser.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @MJS: None of Trump’s actions during this have been rational by his own logic. I think he in way over his head and just try to bluff his way threw now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      “What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — They’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” Whitmer said live on air. “

      Holy shit.  Trump needs to be removed now.  He is a tyrant king.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kelly

      We’re still healthy and maintaining isolation. Mrs. Kelly is very down just now because the Salem, OR Art Fair for early July is canceled. We go every year. It draws wonderful artists from far away. It’s not the individual event that has gotten to her but the realization this is going to be the situation for a while. We may not visit the grandkids all summer let alone the usual summer overnight stays playing in the river.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      frosty

      Thanks for the reminder. I just left a message for Toomey telling him his cowardly vote to keep Trump in office will lead to the deaths of thousands of his constituents and hundreds of thousands of Americans.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      VMG

      Let’s be real, though, given Pence’s record with HIV in Indiana, a lot of us would probably also still be killed even if Trump had been removed

      But since this current pandemic is highly likely to become a permanent seasonal disease, it will still be incredibly important to remove both of these incompetent malicious assholes in November

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Major Major Major Major

      Interesting charts from 538. The fastest detected-case growth is in Trump states, while the most testing is being done in Clinton states. This suggests that Texas in particular is fucked, with the highest growth rate this week (297% to New York’s 78%, California’s 73%, Washington’s 29%) and one of the lowest testing rates (7.4 per 10k to New York’s 62.8).

      https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-coronavirus-isnt-just-a-blue-state-problem/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      Today marks off a few checklist items, namely two weeks since our last public event, two weeks since my last “regular” workday at the office, three weeks since the kiddo’s last day of school. We don’t know anybody who has tested positive and just one healthcare professional who has been self-quarantining because he was exposed at work and one of his daughters is immunocompromised.

      So far, so…good? No news is certainly good news and this was one of the country’s earlier areas with cases and deaths and the locals have been on edge longer than many.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TriassicSands

      Betty, you wrote this in your last post:

      …here’s one hope I have: maybe this real-time demonstration of how government at every level can have a tangible and direct impact on our very lives will finally wake the apathetic up;

      I’m afraid that won’t happen. It is probably more likely that those people will “learn” exactly the wrong lesson from this. After all, they didn’t get where they are because of their towering intellects. This is America, where the stupid and ignorant far outnumber the smart and informed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      Addressing the dichotomy between state closure orders is going to be hard when this is over.

      The clashes came as travel restrictions on Hubei and its capital Wuhan were lifted after more than two months after the emergence of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan late last year.

      Jiangxi police on a checkpoint on the bridge had allowed a group of migrant workers stranded during the lockdown to pass, but had refused to allow Hubei residents through.

      After angry disputes broke out, Jiangxi police sent in riot police to seal off the entrance to Jiujiang.

      Video footage posted to YouTube showed thousands of people marching up the approach road to the bridge, shoulder to shoulder with uniformed police from Hubei, shouting “Go Hubei! Go Hubei!”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      L85NJGT

      Stalker behavior. Michigan betrayed him by electing a woman, and politically they are looking to scapegoat a woman. See Kathleen Blanco & Katrina.

      She needs to tell him to pound sand.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      I believe it likely that Michigan will no longer be a swing state.  No way Clump doesn’t lose some support there now.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Major Major Major Major

      Two of my friends probably have it (minor lung stuff, no sense of smell, mild fever, also they are boyfriends). I went for a walk near the second one Saturday; he started showing symptoms on Monday or Tuesday. I kept my distance and had a mask and we were outside, and it’s been almost a week, so statistically I’m probably fine. Still! Yikes!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Martin

      @Major Major Major Major: That’s because many states with Dem governors told the FDA and Trump to fuck themselves. Tests in WA and CA were rolled out in opposition to FDA orders.

      States that can do this without the feds are in much better shape than smaller states that can’t. Some states are reliant on the Feds. Others just choose to be.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cermet

      if only the orange gas cloud developed Covir-19 himself and required a venalator; his view might change, a bit. Better still if he progressed to end stage and made all the world a cleaner place. Still, the royal f-up in Iraq by the cheney led gov killed far more innocent people than the fart cloud appears headed for. Karma might be a bitch after all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bemused

      Has trump retaliated against male Democrat governors stiffing them on getting medical supplies? If he has done this to Gov Whitmer which I wouldn’t doubt, it would be more likely that he would pick on a woman.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Leto

      @Major Major Major Major:  if it wasn’t for the fact there’s a lot of good people in those states, I’d say wall them off and let them live with the consequences of their actions. They’re party of self responsibility, correct? You had a chance to do the right thing and you failed. Live with it.

      I’m voting in November regardless of what happens. In no way can these fuckers be allowed to control anything. I don’t even want them controlling the road sign directing traffic during a construction event. Combine this with Puerto Rico and the amount of deaths he’s directly responsible for is just staggering.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cain

      @L85NJGT:

      Even if she manages to pull Michigan through, through leadership and what not, Trump will claim victory and gaslight the whole thing saying it’s because of him.

      It’s absolutely amazing the power this man wields on the psyche of this country. That he can make complete fabrications and get away with it scot-free because of a pliant party and even more pliant voter base. It’s quite frightening.

      We just got a meeting about layoffs and so far, I’m safe for now, but who knows in two months. Govt competence is going to be something that we are going to look to if we want to survive this crises somehow.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Adam L Silverman

      After President Donald Trump issued scathing comments about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying she’s “not stepping up,” and “doesn’t know what’s going on,” she told WWJ 950 the state is having trouble getting the equipment they need to fight the novel coronavirus.

      “What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts — They’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan,” Whitmer said live on air. “It’s really concerning, I reached out to the White House last night and asked for a phone call with the president, ironically at the time this stuff was going on.”

      Well that clarifies this bit from last night’s Task Force press conference!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lgerard

      There has got to be something, somewhere in the Constitution about best “two out of three” votes on impeachment

      Reply
    37. 37.

      low-tech cyclist

       their needless deaths won’t just be on Trump. They’ll be on every Senate Republican except Mitt Romney because the senators had a chance to remove this deranged bully from power before disaster struck, and they didn’t do their duty.

      No reason the House shouldn’t give the Senate another chance, specifically on account of Trump’s dereliction of duty with respect to COVID-19.  I’ve said this elsewhere, but I really don’t get why there aren’t calls for Trump to resign, for his Cabinet to invoke the 25th, for the House to impeach.

      It’s blatantly obvious that Donald Trump is the main obstacle to an effective and coordinated national approach to fighting the coronavirus.  So getting rid of him – or at least throwing another opportunity to do so in the Senate’s face, to be held against them in November if they refuse it – should be Job 1.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Amir Khalid

      @schrodingers_cat:

      He should be, but

      1. McConnell will not allow the removal of a Republican POTUS
      2. In the current circumstances, with more pressing matters at hand and the election only months away, it seems impossible to set in motion that long and involved process.
      Reply
    40. 40.

      Just Chuck

      @West of the Rockies: Nope.  Rural Michigan will say it’s mostly the blahs and mooslims in Detroit who deserved to die, and everyone who dies outside the city is just making a sacrifice for Dear Leader, with the real fault being with the governor for being just a stupid girl who didn’t know enough to kiss the ring.

      Trump’s cult will rationalize _anything_.  It’s the closest approximation of rationality they have.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Martin

      @trollhattan: Californians are mostly past the point of highest risk. If you don’t have symptoms by now, the odds of contracting it are falling fast. Ms Martin has some symptoms but not others – no fever. She’s not accustomed to being cooped up like this and tends to get stress headaches and depression lethargy, so we think it’s nothing other than that. Symptoms usually develop after 6 days on average, but can take up to 11. It’s been 8 for state lockdown and 11 for Bay Area. It’ll be nice to see states getting checked off that list.

      Also, it’ll still spread after lockdowns, but the odds of spread drop with each day. Still need to keep our guards up, keep following instructions. Always act like you can get it when you’re out and about, but if you’re healthy, remind yourself that you’re increasingly likely to stay healthy so long as you keep doing it.

      4 weeks ago today was my last day in the office.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Hoodie

      I wouldn’t say that Trump has an enormous ego.  Cuomo has a big ego; Trump’s is fragile.  He views even the most innocent comment as a slight or insult, he requires constant catering to his insecurities.  You see that a lot of the people around him have fallen into that practice, ritually praising him at each public communication.

      He seems to be showing even greater levels of fragility during this crisis, which I suspect is because he feels completely out of control and, at least subconsciously, realizes he fucked up royally and may be held responsible the deaths of thousands and untold economic damage.   Trump has never done anything remotely serious in his entire life and is completely unequipped to deal with life and death decisions.  All he cares about is self-protection and, because of his sociopathic tendencies, he appears to think he can undo the economic damage by sacrificing lives, rationalizing that somehow the economic damage won’t be equally as bad or worse if he goes ahead with his insane notions regarding lifting of restrictions, failing to invoke the DPA, etc.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Adam L Silverman

      In case anyone was wondering where the US’s medical surplus supplies for responding to a public health outbreak went, they went to China at the beginning of February.

      https://ge.usembassy.gov/the-united-states-announces-assistance-to-combat-the-novel-coronavirus-february-7/

      The United States Announces Assistance To Combat the Novel Coronavirus (February 7)

      U.S. Embassy Tbilisi

      This week the State Department has facilitated the transportation of nearly 17.8 tons of donated medical supplies to the Chinese people, including masks, gowns, gauze, respirators, and other vital materials.  These donations are a testament to the generosity of the American people.

      Today, the United States government is announcing it is prepared to spend up to $100 million in existing funds to assist China and other impacted countries, both directly and through multilateral organizations, to contain and combat the novel coronavirus.  This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong U.S. leadership in response to the outbreak.

      This assistance only adds to what the United States has done to strengthen health security programs around the world.  For the last 20 years, the United States through USAID has invested over one billion dollars to strengthen the capacity of more than 25 countries to prevent, detect, and respond to existing and emerging infectious disease threats.  Since 2015, under our commitment to the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), this support has helped improve surveillance and laboratory systems, risk communication, outbreak response, and address the rising threat of anti-microbial resistance.

      The United States is and will remain the world’s most generous donor. We encourage the rest of the world to match our commitment.  Working together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat.

      By | 7 February, 2020 | Topics: Health Issues, Key Officials, News, News from Washington | Tags: Novel Coronavirus, Secretary Pompeo

      Reply
    49. 49.

      low-tech cyclist

      @Major Major Major Major: I went for a walk near the second one Saturday; he started showing symptoms on Monday or Tuesday. I kept my distance and had a mask and we were outside, and it’s been almost a week, so statistically I’m probably fine. Still! Yikes!

      Yikes indeed – hope you stay well, and best wishes for your friends to recover quickly!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      zhena gogolia

      @Martin:

      I don’t get it. Aren’t you just as susceptible once you go back into society? Aren’t we all susceptible until there’s a vaccine/treatment?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Tony Jay

      @trollhattan:

      It’s almost as if his boasting about “shaking the hands of coronavirus patients” (He didn’t, it was a lie) and giving press-conferences with zero social distancing in which he’d blather on justifying his Government’s politically motivated foot-dragging (while people were loudly coughing in the background) might not have been the actions of an era-defining genius.

      Todd – Area bellend gets what he deserves shocker.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Even if she manages to pull Michigan through, through leadership and what not, Trump will claim victory and gaslight the whole thing saying it’s because of him.

      That doesn’t mean it will work. He’s gotten away with shit because of a lot of his base hasn’t been affected by his worst fuck-ups. A virus doesn’t care who you voted for

      Reply

