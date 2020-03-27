Fuck this guy:

The legislation passed in dramatic fashion, approved on an overwhelming voice vote by lawmakers who’d been forced to return to Washington by a GOP colleague who had insisted on a quorum being present. Some lawmakers came from New York and other places where residents are supposed to be sheltering at home.

The procedural move by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew bipartisan fury, including from Trump who derided him over Twitter as a “grandstander” who should be tossed out of the Republican Party.

Massie, who opposes the legislation because it adds to the deficit, insisted over Twitter that he’d “sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution” and was simply doing his duty. The Constitution specifies that a quorum — or majority of the House — should be present for legislative business, but that is rarely enforced.

Anticipating Massie’s move, leaders of both parties had urged lawmakers to return to the Capitol if they could, and many reluctantly complied, boarding red-eyes or early flights, or in some cases embarking on long drives. Some came from New York even though people there have been urged to quarantine for 14 days if they leave.