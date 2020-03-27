Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Massie the Killer

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: 

Fuck this guy:

The legislation passed in dramatic fashion, approved on an overwhelming voice vote by lawmakers who’d been forced to return to Washington by a GOP colleague who had insisted on a quorum being present. Some lawmakers came from New York and other places where residents are supposed to be sheltering at home.

The procedural move by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew bipartisan fury, including from Trump who derided him over Twitter as a “grandstander” who should be tossed out of the Republican Party.

Massie, who opposes the legislation because it adds to the deficit, insisted over Twitter that he’d “sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution” and was simply doing his duty. The Constitution specifies that a quorum — or majority of the House — should be present for legislative business, but that is rarely enforced.

Anticipating Massie’s move, leaders of both parties had urged lawmakers to return to the Capitol if they could, and many reluctantly complied, boarding red-eyes or early flights, or in some cases embarking on long drives. Some came from New York even though people there have been urged to quarantine for 14 days if they leave.

With Rand and Mitch as Senators, Kentucky was already well in the running for most assholic Congressional delegation, but Massie puts them #1 with a bullet.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      Llelldorin

      With Rand and Mitch as Senators, Kentucky was already well in the running for most assholic Congressional delegation…

      When your competition is Inhofe and Lankford, that’s a hard-won victory.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      chopper

      also, today’s my birthday. birthday under “lockdown” is kinda weird.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      The pettiness directive shall be retained in force, no matter what.

      Speaker Nancy Pelosi not invited to today’s White House signing ceremony for the $2.2 trillion economic relief package, CNN reports.

      President Trump and Pelosi have not spoken in more than five months.

      No other Democrat was invited either.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @chopper:  Even wierder because the Happy Birthday song is the (unofficial?) anthem for anti-virus handwashing.

      Happy Birthday! Hope you have a very good day, even in these circumstances.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      The procedural move by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew bipartisan fury, including from Trump who derided him over Twitter as a “grandstander” who should be tossed out of the Republican Party.

      Trump called someone a “grandstander?”

      Speaker Nancy Pelosi not invited to today’s White House signing ceremony for the $2.2 trillion economic relief package, CNN reports.

      Grandstanding, with a flourish of pettiness.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai naem mobile

      Massie is an MIT grad. He’s got an interesting background.  I just want to ask Tom Levenson why MIT graduates so many assholes. James Woods, the Kochs, Massie and Joe Kernen a Trump sycophant host on CNBC. I know Yale and Harvard have their assholes but I would have thought MIT would have fewer assholes because it’s way more of a science based education than the average college.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      Kentucky was already well in the running for most assholic Congressional delegation, but Massie puts them #1 with a bullet

      Don’t say that too loudly — we don’t wanna give Texas any ideas!

      @chopper: also, today’s my birthday. birthday under “lockdown” is kinda weird

      Since I can’t manage emojis, you’ll have to use your imagination, but here’s an attempt at a ‘drive-by celebration’ in pixels:

      {Honk}HAPPY!! {Honk}BIRTHDAY!!! {HonkHonkHonk}CHOPPER!

      … and may all the happy returns be under better circumstances!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Archon

      It’s almost like Massie forgot the Republican pact that deficits are only concerns when Democrats are in power.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      OT.

      Fan of Duck Soup from the brothers Marx? In some ways a dry run for that, the W. C. Fields vehicle (although he doesn’t get top billing) Million Dollar Legs on TCM at 8 p.m. Eastern.

      We now return you to Mediscare For All.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Calouste

      @trollhattan: Good thing no Democrats were invited, because there will be no social distancing at the signing event, and there will be people who have been in recent contact with someone who tested positive for the corona virus (i.e. Rand Paul).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Mai naem mobile:

      My brother is a perfectly fine human, just has a quirky set of social skills. I don’t remember MIT breaking him, just creating more living space for me when he took off to go there.

      Sample size: 1

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kent

      @Llelldorin:With Rand and Mitch as Senators, Kentucky was already well in the running for most assholic Congressional delegation…

      I’ll raise you Ted Cruz and Louie Gohmert.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      John Revolta

      Anticipating Massie’s move, leaders of both parties had urged lawmakers to return to the Capitol if they could, and many reluctantly complied

      IOW, everybody knows what an asshole this guy is and doubtless hates his guts. Yes, KY seems to breed a particularly toxic strain of asshole. I’ve seen it firsthand.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mai naem mobile

      @Brachiator: he’s been pretty along. When they had the meeting at the WH after the Parkland shooting they had Marco Rubio there but not Bill Nelson. This week Mnuchin in his interviews praises the Senate and McCarthy but not Pelosi. He doesn’t like strong women – that’s the other piece of this ofcourse.

      I just think this shit is really bad long term. There are people whose family members are going to die because this asshole is playing his red v blue game. Does the GOP realize many survivors are going to carry this hatred of the other side around with them. We are talking Jews vs Arabs and Indians vs Pakistanis kind of generational hate.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @Mai naem mobile:Massie is an MIT grad. He’s got an interesting background.  I just want to ask Tom Levenson why MIT graduates so many assholes. James Woods, the Kochs, Massie and Joe Kernen a Trump sycophant host on CNBC. I know Yale and Harvard have their assholes but I would have thought MIT would have fewer assholes because it’s way more of a science based education than the average college.

      Don’t forget about Jeffrey Epstein and the MIT Media Lab

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met were smart engineers.

      Some of the people with the least social skills I’ve ever met were smart engineers.

      Combine that and….

      FWIW, having numerous engineers among my relatives, there do seem be a number of engineers who assume that because they’ve mastered one complex subject area, that they’re equally expert in other areas that they haven’t a clue about. Combine that with an all-too-prevalent binary thinking-style of “I’m right, you (non-engineer) are not” attitude, and you’ve got a perfect recipe for clueless assholery. Obligatory #notallengineers

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      @John Revolta:IOW, everybody knows what an asshole this guy is and doubtless hates his guts. Yes, KY seems to breed a particularly toxic strain of asshole. I’ve seen it firsthand.

      The center of his district is Covington, home of the famous MAGA teens.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Eric U.

      Wegmans had lifted most restrictions on items from 1 to 2, and removed them on some.  Unfortunately, one they removed was condensed milk, so people had wiped out the low-cost items.  Still no toilet paper though.

      It’s amazing how positive these small improvements made me feel

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Peale

      Whether or not you believe their numbers, it really is rather clear that the Chinese Communist Party, home of the Great Leap Forward, the Social Revolution, environmental catastrophes, and various other mischief actually cares about its population more than Capitalist Conservatives and their Evangelical Christian minions ever will.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kent

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:Some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met were smart engineers.

      My wife (a physician) says the same thing about doctors.  At least male doctors.

      When we lived in Texas she had a SHITLOAD of male GOP doctor colleagues who never could figure out why their paychecks and bonuses went down when Texas failed to expand Medicaid under the ACA.   The dumbfuckery runs deep down there.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      @Eric U.:

      Wegmans had lifted most restrictions on items from 1 to 2, and removed them on some.  Unfortunately, one they removed was condensed milk, so people had wiped out the low-cost items.  Still no toilet paper though.

      It’s amazing how positive these small improvements made me feel

      Watched a Russian movie about the siege of Lenningrad the other day.  You wanna talk about deprivation.  I found it interesting that the workers and solders were always being fed pancakes.  I was thinking, what’s with these Russians and all the pancakes?  Then it occurred to me that the simplest and easiest way to make a meal out of a bag of flour is pancakes.  Much easier and faster than baking bread.  Especially for soldiers and workers in camps.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MattF

      @Mai naem mobile: Ah, no. Story: I was rejected by MIT for college— they reject lots of people, so I wasn’t devastated, but I still wondered why… And then one day, I met Mildred Dresselhouse, a very famous MIT physicist, who had been (I think) Dean of Admissions. I asked her about it, and she answered, good-naturedly, that my verbal SAT score was too high. “People like you don’t do well at MIT,” she said.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Martin

      Re MIT: There’s an interesting phenomena in ethics courses, shows up a LOT in engineering ethics, where the focus is too much on ethical issues around adhering to regulations rather than on the ethics of the regulations themselves. A lot of engineers assume a sort of collective-perfect regulation development process and aren’t taught that politics is part of the process, and politics may give them regulations designed to hurt people, not help them. So there tends to be a kind of deference to authority for rules that are seemingly well intentioned without enough effort put into whether the ethical thing to do is not follow the rule (consider that a pretty immediate path to getting fired is not following the rule, body count be damned). That holds for economics, procedures, regulations, etc.

      Some of that is inherent in some of these professions. Somebody needs to design the guillotine, the bomb, the oven to shove people into and you need to set up a system where they won’t question it, otherwise they won’t design it. Just as soldiers are taught to instinctively shoot at a paper outline of a person so they won’t waste time thinking about whether it’s paper of flesh, engineers are taught to design to the detailed regulations for the oven so they won’t waste time thinking about what goes into it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Redshift

      @trollhattan:

      The pettiness directive shall be retained in force, no matter what. 

      It’s not just pettiness, it’s making sure that only people who support him are in the news photo of “people who got this done.” As usual, he wants all the credit despite having done nothing except stay out of the way and not torpedo the negotiations.

      Reply

