Today’s ad, hot off the griddle.

Someone did see it coming. pic.twitter.com/ziS3R4gkkJ — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) March 27, 2020

Been quite the year, this week, hasn’t it? And in the latest cliffhanger, another ‘libertarian’ Repub has decided to play vandal for the cameras:

… Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he opposed the bill, approved unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, as it would add to the national debt. The libertarian lawmaker also is concerned that voting without a quorum present — the majority of the House chamber — would violate the Constitution. He said he has yet to decide whether to press the issue, which could delay a House vote until late Saturday or Sunday… Pelosi indicated that any future effort would involve all four leaders in Congress. She intends to hunker down in Washington to work on the next steps, rather than heading back to her home in San Francisco, even though the House is not expected to be in session for weeks to come…

SOMEBODY has to be the grown-up in the room, after all. And the Repubs can’t even keep their own team in line.

Testing. Masks. Ventilators. It’s not a mystery – we need many more. The President must invoke the Defense Production Act to immediately mass produce and coordinate distribution of these vital supplies. #FamiliesFirst — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 26, 2020

It’s hard to believe this has to be said, but if I’m elected president, I will always lead the way with science. I will listen to the experts and heed their advice. I will do the opposite of what we’re seeing Donald Trump do every day. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 26, 2020

Congress is about to finish its third coronavirus package. It’s not time for us to go home. It’s time for us to dramatically increase coronavirus testing capacity. I’ve outlined the steps to move us toward this long overdue goal. https://t.co/BMBD1gGFwn — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2020

This is not the time for Congress to go on recess. Our work isn’t done. We need to force Trump to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the development of tests and necessary equipment for health care professionals. And we need to do more to help struggling families. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 26, 2020

Before sending anyone back to their jobs, @realdonaldtrump, you should try doing yours. https://t.co/mQ6BgU2uqX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2020