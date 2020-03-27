Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture

Been quite the year, this week, hasn’t it? And in the latest cliffhanger, another ‘libertarian’ Repub has decided to play vandal for the cameras:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he opposed the bill, approved unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, as it would add to the national debt. The libertarian lawmaker also is concerned that voting without a quorum present — the majority of the House chamber — would violate the Constitution. He said he has yet to decide whether to press the issue, which could delay a House vote until late Saturday or Sunday…

Pelosi indicated that any future effort would involve all four leaders in Congress. She intends to hunker down in Washington to work on the next steps, rather than heading back to her home in San Francisco, even though the House is not expected to be in session for weeks to come…

SOMEBODY has to be the grown-up in the room, after all. And the Repubs can’t even keep their own team in line.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    101Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Ok weird. I see more tweets with the ad blocker on than with it off.
      The Hillary and Schatz tweets don’t show up.

      ETA: The last Schatz tweet shows up. Not the others.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Great ad, but who’s putting it out and where are they putting it?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I have the misfortune of living at the far west end of Massie’s sprawling red pustule of a House district, but work in John Yarmuth’s glorious blue KY-03. I’m actually going to pay a visit to his local office (I was surprised to learn he bothered, but it is a huge geographic spread from Ashland to the Cincy suburbs to the Louisville exurbs) to scream at them until I’m removed by law enforcement. I’ll let you all know how it goes; I want them to hate their jobs.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: My adblocker lets me see 9 tweets, how many do you see?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Baud:

      I SEE FOUR TWEETS!

       

       

      I see nine with the ad blocker ON.  I’ll check how many I see with it off.

      ETA: five with the ad blocker off.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Heaven forbid…. Being overprepared is just the absolutely worst thing in the world one can be! Imagine being ready for anything.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Quinerly

      Can someone free Jo Jo las Orejas from moderation? He’s barking up a storm. I’m afraid he will wake his neighbors in his new home. 😎

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: I need to note, I don’t actually see embedded tweets, I see tweet text only. I thought this was normal but listening to others makes me think they see the graphics too. The only way I see the graphics is if I click on the tweet and go to it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: My post included one tweet (with video ad) from Ben Wexler, a WaPo extract, a Nancy Pelosi tweet, a Joe Biden tweet, a nested double-tweet from Elizabeth Warren, and a Brian Schatz tweet (with a different video ad).

      If you’re getting more than that, well… could they be some kind of furtive scams / ads?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      ThresherK

      I have never heard of T. Massie (R) from KY, but it appears they just grow these dipshits in labs somewhere.

      Hey, someone’s got to be the next Ginny Fox.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      I’ve kind of had enough of this asking-nicely stuff re: the Defense Production Act.

      Step up, national Dems!  Tell the Ill Douche that if he won’t invoke it, it will be the first line out of their mouths in every speech they give (and every TV ad they run) going forward, even as cases skyrocket and people start dying for lack of ventilators.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo expat)

      My son just came in to say that the UK PM tested positive. Trump is probably freaking about this. It’s coming his way!

      ETA: And I see others beat me to it!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Quinerly

      @Anne Laurie: Hi Anne! Can you restore Jo Jo las Orejas comments? He is not spam or troll. He’s just a little bi lingual puppy wanting to make the morning crew smile. Water Girl told him earlier in the week he could comment off of my account. 😏

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ten Bears

      Looks more and more everyday like an outright case of waging biological warfare on the American people, that this “pandemic” is no different than Christians handing out smallpox laced blankets to the natives. The Trump Virus because Trump brought it here and turned it loose to kill off a bunch of us.

      This goes beyond providing aid and comfort …

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Quinerly: There is a pack of beagles down in the valley that spends most of it’s time “stuck in moderation”. As bad as their barking/howling gets, it’s worse when they get out.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anne Laurie

      @Quinerly: Damn!  I’m so tired, I accidentally trashed two Jo Jo comments as spam… and had to go fish them out from between multiple multi-screen copypasta screeds from ‘bible believers’ going blog-to-blog.  Sorry, Jo Jo!

      (And now: to bed… )

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      congrats america. now we’re all the central park five. we’re all the stiffed vendors. we’re all the abused women. we’re all puerto rico. we’re all the kids in cages. now everyone gets know how it feels to be his tortured plaything. well done.

      — kilgore trout, stonks autographer (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 27, 2020

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Quinerly

      @Anne Laurie: he is very smart and thought he had it set up as a morning surprise with Watergirl. He was up early wanting to be the first commenter and to meet Baud! Bi lingual puppies are challenging.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      Trump says he's having a big problem with "the young, a woman governor, you know who I'm talking about, from Michigan."

      — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 27, 2020

      Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋

      I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW

      — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

      Reply
    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Anne Laurie: post included one tweet (with video ad) from Ben Wexler, (check) (but no video)
      a WaPo extract, (check)
      a Nancy Pelosi tweet, (check)
      a Joe Biden tweet, (check)
      a nested double-tweet from Elizabeth Warren, (shows as 2 seperate tweets)
      and a Brian Schatz tweet (with a different video ad). (I have 2 Schatz tweets sandwiched around a Hillary tweet)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Okay… thought I’d transferred a couple of those into the coronavirus thread, so I tried hand-loading them again, and some of them now show up for me, but some don’t.

      Gonna blame it on the FYWP gremlin that chimera’d Betty’s and Dave’s posts yesterday morning!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Amir Khalid

      @WereBear:

      No, no. no. The free market doesn’t exist to solve problems. It exists to profit from problems, sometimes by solving them but not necessarily.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      JPL

      Was anyone else watching the Today show?   After an interview with Drew Brees, Hoda had a teary moment.   It was an expression that we all feel.   \

      Reply
    57. 57.

      JPL

      @Baud: It was painful for me to watch, because that is where we are at.  We know that the president would not be capable of expressing any type of empathy.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MJS

      I am in favor, if it’s safe, for all Dems to stay in Washington while all the Republicans take a recess. No need to meet – just pick two Dems, each day, to do a press briefing, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, explaining what the Democrats’ plans are, and pointing out that the Republicans are nowhere to be found.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      germy

      I think about the thousands of Puerto Ricans who died after Maria, whose bodies rotted in trailers, whose deaths were uncounted, and I think that what the empire does in the colony, they will eventually do in the empire’s heart https://t.co/qY3twq3n2r
      — Molly Crabapple🇵🇷 (@mollycrabapple) March 26, 2020

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      I didn’t watch the latest episode of the Trump Reality Show: Coronavirus Survivor last night, but I’ve seen some disturbing recaps from epidemiologists about Dr. Birx’s contributions.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:  Yes.  I was hoping she was one of the good people, but lately she’s been disappointing.

      The one comment by Birx that worried me that she’s trying to present an overly rosy picture.

      She’s a number cruncher // surely she knows that 20/50 mostly lower-pop states isn’t equivalent to 40% of the country’s population https://t.co/oED4eJyWeL

      — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 26, 2020

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Patricia Kayden

      DOCTORS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE FURIOUS. The things we are learning about the lack of U.S. preparedness are truly alarming. And after weeks of ringing alarm bells, we still don't have the tests, PPE, and support we need on the front lines. Here is what we know right now. (1/16)— Committee to Protect Medicare (@cmteetoprotect) March 26, 2020

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ohio Mom

      Le Comte de @7: Just go to Masse’s web site and keep scrolling until you find the list of his offices with their phone numbers. Then everyday, call the interns who answer the phone.

      Ask them their names, and refer to them by their names, often. Ask them questions to see if they truly understand the facts (I had to explain what per capita meant to one of my Rep’s underlings who said the numbers from Italy didn’t count because they are a much smaller country than the US).

      I always tell them I don’t expect my call to sway their incorrigible boss but that they are young, have their whole lives ahead of them, and I want them to have good lives, doing good things, and they can change the path they are on.

      You can take a different approach to your phone calls, but please stay home, this is no time to not socially distance. Plus, you will get to annoy them many times rather than just once.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Quinerly

      @Gin & Tonic: The vet in Espanola, New Mexico who fostered him while he was recovering from a badly fractured left hindleg (fractured before he was 6 weeks old) named him Joey. I didn’t care for it. Changed it to Jo Jo. Pronounced “Joe Joe.” Obviously I did not realize that he mostly understood Spanish when he rescued me.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      SFAW

      @Ten Bears:

      This goes beyond providing aid and comfort …

      Disclaimer: not a lawyer, nor Constitutional expert. But I don’t think the definition of “Treason” currently includes “aiding and abetting the deaths of shitloads of Americans from COVID-19.”

      Check and mate, libtard.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      When we moved to the Millennial Epicenter, aka Denver, I’ve been overwhelmed by the urban dog population.  It’s a residency requirement it seems.

      But no beagles.  Meanwhile, for 22+ years living back in Misery, I learned to hate beagles because everybody had em and it was more or less as you describe.  It’s unfair to blame the beagles when it was their dumbass bubba owners.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      @Baud: Me gusta mirar por la ventana. A veces ladro cuando veo una ardilla. ¿Te gusta el queso? Me gusta el queso americano. Me siento para el queso. Aprendí esa semana ladt.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Anne Laurie: I’m pretty sure the adblocker is having some fun at our expense. I have long assumed as much, don’t ask me why because I’m sure I did not come up with that idea on my own. Some techie geek had to have planted that seed in my Luddite brain.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      SFAW

      @WereBear:

      I was told the free market would solve all these problems!

      It is. It’s just that the “free market” definition of “all these problems” is somewhat different from that used by a rational/compassionate human being.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Amir Khalid: It exists to profit from problems, sometimes by solving them but not necessarily.

      But only after the pain of sickness and death have sufficiently raised the profit margins.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: You and JoJo better be careful, that kinda talk got Ola Azul kicked off the site.  And C’mon — you 💖 the Overton Window!

      Reply

