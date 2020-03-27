Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Thursday/Friday, March 26/27 (Domestic Edition)

Required disclaimer: China is almost certainly lying about its stats, which in no way improves ours.

How many Americans have coronavirus? New Reuters poll might offer a hint:

In the nationwide poll, 2.3% of Americans surveyed said they’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus, a percentage that could translate to several million people.

Of course, it’s impossible to know if the answers are a result of misinformed self-diagnoses, untested professional diagnoses or test-confirmed infections. But Carnegie Mellon University professor Baruch Fischhoff, who studies risk perception and analysis, said that the poll results shouldn’t be viewed as merely a collective neurotic reaction to the pandemic.

Given the shortage of coronavirus test kits, it may well be a broadly accurate estimate of the extent of the infection across the United States, he said. “It may be the best available data,” he said.

A further 2.4% of those polled said they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. And in an illustration of the degrees of separation with the deadly virus, a further 2.6% said they knew someone who has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive.

The poll, which surveyed 4,428 adults between March 18 and 24, shows a dramatic increase in those saying they have tested positive for the virus from a similar poll conducted just a few days earlier. In the Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,115 Americans conducted March 16 and 17, about 1% said they were infected.

The latest poll also suggests that Latinos are far more likely to come in contact with people who may be infected than whites; the same appears true for younger people compared to older Americans. The disease appears to be concentrated in the Northeast, according to the poll, but the survey also suggests it’s widespread throughout the country…


ABCNews: “New York approves ventilator splitting, allowing hospitals to treat two patients with one machine”

The practice is controversial, and the move drew immediate criticism in a joint statement issued by several medical associations advising clinicians “that sharing mechanical ventilators should not be attempted because it cannot be done safely with current equipment.”

New York has approximately 5,000 – 6,000 ventilators — used to help some of the sickest COVID-19 patients breathe when they are unable to do so on their own – and recently purchased an additional 7,000 machines. The state has also received 400 machines from the federal government’s stockpile…

Other states are conducting experiments of their own: Tufts University Medical Center in Massachusetts is working on a similar protocol that could allow up to four patients to use a single ventilator at once.

But connecting multiple patients to a single ventilator carries its own risks, according to experts, and should only be attempted in serious emergencies…

On Thursday, the Society of Critical Care Medicine joined the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (ASPF), American Association of Critical‐Care Nurses (AACN), and American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) in issuing a statement following Cuomo’s announcement that warned of the dangers of the practice and recommended ventilator triage instead…

TL, DR: Patients sharing a ventilator will die or be permanently damaged. Under normal circumstances, the potential legal liability would make this practice unthinkable. But if the choice is keeping more patients alive at least until another vent can be scrounged, and making people sign forms in advance allowing doctors to decide which (older, sicker, weaker) patient dies immediately, at least some doctors are gonna try and split the baby ventilator.

