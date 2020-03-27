Incidentally, unless we have the weakest strain of COVID-19 there is (we don't), that means we're all but certain to have 4000-8000 deaths, even if not one single person gets sick from here on out (and we will.) This will kill more people than Katrina or 9/11. https://t.co/QCCrAVoPxy — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 26, 2020



Required disclaimer: China is almost certainly lying about its stats, which in no way improves ours.

In fact, given that most parts of US *still* cannot test everyone to a point that some cities gave up testing in most cases (e.g. LA county), you can even say US is "lying" about its numbers as well, because the real number of our cases is likely several multiples of 80k now. — T.K. of AAK! (@AskAKorean) March 27, 2020

I’m worried about emerging situations in New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, among others. In China no province outside Hubei ever had more than 1,500 cases. In U.S. 11 states already hit that total. Our epidemic is likely to be national in scope. pic.twitter.com/jfN6YYRT07 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 27, 2020

How many Americans have coronavirus? New Reuters poll might offer a hint:

… In the nationwide poll, 2.3% of Americans surveyed said they’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus, a percentage that could translate to several million people. Of course, it’s impossible to know if the answers are a result of misinformed self-diagnoses, untested professional diagnoses or test-confirmed infections. But Carnegie Mellon University professor Baruch Fischhoff, who studies risk perception and analysis, said that the poll results shouldn’t be viewed as merely a collective neurotic reaction to the pandemic. Given the shortage of coronavirus test kits, it may well be a broadly accurate estimate of the extent of the infection across the United States, he said. “It may be the best available data,” he said. A further 2.4% of those polled said they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. And in an illustration of the degrees of separation with the deadly virus, a further 2.6% said they knew someone who has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive. The poll, which surveyed 4,428 adults between March 18 and 24, shows a dramatic increase in those saying they have tested positive for the virus from a similar poll conducted just a few days earlier. In the Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,115 Americans conducted March 16 and 17, about 1% said they were infected. The latest poll also suggests that Latinos are far more likely to come in contact with people who may be infected than whites; the same appears true for younger people compared to older Americans. The disease appears to be concentrated in the Northeast, according to the poll, but the survey also suggests it’s widespread throughout the country…

A consequence of under testing. Doctors can tell you deaths are due to COVID-19; nurses can tell you. (Heck, families can tell you.) But because we're so short coronavirus tests, it isn''t recorded, the President can claim lower numbers, and we're in the dark re: the true extent. https://t.co/SThaKp8r2s — Benjamin Bryant (@bzbenbryant) March 26, 2020

One month ago today, Trump said "when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done." As of today, the US, with 81,782 confirmed cases, has more total cases than any country in the world. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 26, 2020

Experts expect 117K *reported* cases of coronavirus in the US by Sunday. They also think only about 10% of cases are actually being reported, though, so that would mean more than 1M actual cases. https://t.co/oMWfVdQVVd — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 26, 2020





There is also likely significant underdetection in Trump states. In Trump states that report on hospitalizations, 20% of detected cases are resulting in hospitalizations, compared to 12% in Clinton states (10% without NY). That probably means a lot of mild cases are being missed. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 26, 2020

New York City EMS received 6,406 medical 911 calls yesterday. It was the highest volume ever recorded in the city, surpassing the record that had been set on Sept. 11, 2001. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 27, 2020

New Jersey cases up over 50% today https://t.co/BD7iAbVz1p — snow〽️anomics🗽 (@snowmanomics) March 26, 2020

.@MassGovernor Baker is right to be angry. The Trump administration is doing WORSE than nothing – it’s actively preventing states like Massachusetts from obtaining necessary equipment. These failures are resulting in a public health catastrophe. https://t.co/WfVrows0pi https://t.co/qF5SrgYBzG — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2020

Mississippi hospitalizations for COVID-19 have tripled in the last three days. https://t.co/crzp9Jf7dQ https://t.co/q0OGwPl6Bg — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 26, 2020

.@JimLaPorta reports that senior #Army leaders are locked in debate over whether they should continue #military exercises & mass troop formations despite the fact efforts to stop the rapidly-spreading #coronavirus have failed.#COVID19 #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/djGyoJw0Ey — Modern Military Association of America (MMAA) (@LGBTQ_Military) March 26, 2020

Hey a bunch of dead doughboys who were crammed on troop ships in 1918 have some thoughts on this. — Wendell "gimme six feet, mister" Albright (@WendellAlbright) March 26, 2020

Just to get it in the record…

🚨President Trump just claimed on Hannity that governors are asking for medical equipment (ie masks and ventilators) and other resources to fight the coronavirus that they don’t need. “A lot of equipment is being asked for that I don’t think they will need,” Trump said. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 27, 2020

ABCNews: “New York approves ventilator splitting, allowing hospitals to treat two patients with one machine”

… The practice is controversial, and the move drew immediate criticism in a joint statement issued by several medical associations advising clinicians “that sharing mechanical ventilators should not be attempted because it cannot be done safely with current equipment.” New York has approximately 5,000 – 6,000 ventilators — used to help some of the sickest COVID-19 patients breathe when they are unable to do so on their own – and recently purchased an additional 7,000 machines. The state has also received 400 machines from the federal government’s stockpile… Other states are conducting experiments of their own: Tufts University Medical Center in Massachusetts is working on a similar protocol that could allow up to four patients to use a single ventilator at once. But connecting multiple patients to a single ventilator carries its own risks, according to experts, and should only be attempted in serious emergencies… On Thursday, the Society of Critical Care Medicine joined the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (ASPF), American Association of Critical‐Care Nurses (AACN), and American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) in issuing a statement following Cuomo’s announcement that warned of the dangers of the practice and recommended ventilator triage instead…

TL, DR: Patients sharing a ventilator will die or be permanently damaged. Under normal circumstances, the potential legal liability would make this practice unthinkable. But if the choice is keeping more patients alive at least until another vent can be scrounged, and making people sign forms in advance allowing doctors to decide which (older, sicker, weaker) patient dies immediately, at least some doctors are gonna try and split the baby ventilator.

Back to the Oval Office Occupant:

the WH was set to announce a deal w/ GM & Ventec yesterday to produce up to 80,000 ventilators. but apparently the $1B price tag was too hefty. seriously.https://t.co/9CetwtHaAN — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 27, 2020

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋 I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

so there are more people who have it than we think, and that's [checks notes] a good thing? it doesn't matter whether 10 percent of cases die or 5 or 2 or .2. hospitals are being overwhelmed, and that in itself increases the number of deaths https://t.co/cdBQSNswTO — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 27, 2020

SIGNAL BOOST: Mt Sinai in NYC is looking for blood/plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19. If this is you (or if you think you have but haven't been able to get tested), please contact [email protected] https://t.co/wysdb6wDIf — Dr Sarah Taber (@SarahTaber_bww) March 26, 2020

The one comment by Birx that worried me that she’s trying to present an overly rosy picture. She’s a number cruncher // surely she knows that 20/50 mostly lower-pop states isn’t equivalent to 40% of the country’s population https://t.co/oED4eJyWeL — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 26, 2020

The supply chain for critical medical supplies, including masks, ventilators and Coronavirus tests, has broken down. And it can’t be fixed without aggressive federal action. That's why @brianschatz and I introduced The Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act. pic.twitter.com/iKvxhl8nW6 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 24, 2020

Mississippi's Governor making the case that Mississippi isn't essential. Bold. https://t.co/hX8v302yug — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 26, 2020

As these curves grow and separate, the US will be divided into red and green zones. States which have the virus somewhat under control will be green zones. They will quarantine or outright prohibit visitors from red zones. AK and HI are already doing this. https://t.co/gFn26oQjc8 pic.twitter.com/QDUNXfhLxq — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) March 26, 2020

this is garbage https://t.co/aTZDJEpFJw — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) March 26, 2020

Dear Rep. Matt Gaetz, Why is Howard University in the relief bill? Great question! Howard University's hospital is a COVID-19 treatment facility. It is within walking distance from your office. Hope this helps, you dumb fuck. https://t.co/sD7s6YEeRe — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 26, 2020