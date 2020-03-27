Here's a visual timeline of how the coronavirus became a pandemic pic.twitter.com/abeuUI9iEw — TRT World (@trtworld) March 27, 2020

1. Barcelona, Madrid, NYC, & Paris are all on track to be worse than Milan or Wuhan.

2. California is below that trajectory. I was wrong to dread Newsom as a governor. Along with various mayors and private organizations who pushed quarantine, Newsom is saving thousands of lives https://t.co/v5m7GJCgrC — Rogue Works Progress Admínistration (@GabrielRossman) March 26, 2020

An impending glove shortage is hitting the world, compounded by measures to contain the deadly coronavirus in a country that dominates production: Malaysia https://t.co/gnJuqBQtvv — TIME (@TIME) March 27, 2020

JUST IN: Number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia reach 2,161 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2020

Nations reeling from conflict, poverty and poor health care will be unable to contain the coronavirus without significant international assistance, risking that the disease will ricochet back to recovering populations, the United Nations warned https://t.co/phILU4rvmh — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2020

Japan on Friday announced that it is suspending visas issued to the Philippines and 10 other countries in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa due to the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019. https://t.co/RQ0k35CF15 — GMA News (@gmanews) March 27, 2020

(Friday) The #Coronavirus Indonesia update has 153 new cases, thus increasing the long list of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia to 1,046 cases, 87 fatalities, and 46 recovery.#CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/WBkmig0ucp — Breaking News Report (@Reportnewscom) March 27, 2020

Here's my interview with Min Pok-kee 민복기, a top doc behind the Covid-19 response in South Korea. This fight, he said, "has both national and global repercussions. It isn’t enough for Korea alone to survive." Do read & share. h/t @anthonylydgate @WIREDhttps://t.co/GlcTm0SRj0 — E. Tammy Kim 김태미 (@etammykim) March 26, 2020

Health officials in Singapore reported 73 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, making it the country’s largest single-day increase in cases https://t.co/25d2HpLTQ5 — CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020





Singapore's infamous Orchard Towers and the government-sanctioned brothels in Geylang have shut up shop due the coronavirus. Hundreds of migrant sex workers are now stuck in limbo https://t.co/WQoVbqQuvT — Joe Brock (@JoeReuters) March 27, 2020

Hong Kong's Labour Department is calling on the 100,000s of largely Filipino and Indonesian domestic workers to "stay home" during their one day off a week. Except many of these women, who keep HK running, already live in tiny rooms in already tiny flats. — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) March 27, 2020

Now it's the thinly disguised Thai military junta that is declaring a state of emergency and arresting anyone who criticizes its bungled response to COVID-19. Another autocratic government placing its political interests above public health. https://t.co/JnjyaVh8HQ pic.twitter.com/oswAzIV19n — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 27, 2020

??1??: January 30, the rest of China cheers on the hot dry noodle of Wuhan, who is sick in bed. ??2??: March 25, hot dry noodle has recovered. Caption reads, "Hubei [province] restarts." Illustrated by ???momo for People's Daily, follow her on Weibo: https://t.co/mBZi8Zvy6Q pic.twitter.com/a9CYWggtBa — Jason Li (@jasonli) March 25, 2020

Six weeks after Beijing went into lockdown, the panic stage is clearly behind us, but not the economic consequences. I went out today, during evening rush hour, to do my biweekly food shopping, and while there were a lot fewer people on the street than on Monday, including at… pic.twitter.com/c4BrqPDH8z — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) March 26, 2020

How many have died in Wuhan? Govt says 2731, but funeral homes suggest otherwise: Wuchang Funeral Home (1 of 3 in the city, 1 of 8 in greater Wuhan) opened on Mar 23, says it’d issue 500 numbers/day for families to pick up ashes, it’ll try to give all out by Apr 5.

500×14=7000 pic.twitter.com/CtmxqkrHkA — Yaxue Cao (@YaxueCao) March 26, 2020

"It's like I suddenly became an untouchable." Previously hailed as 'heroes', doctors, nurses and other frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus in India are coming under attack – and in some cases evicted https://t.co/6YrTeWMVOG pic.twitter.com/hDGBlf1b7A — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 27, 2020

Police in Karachi doing its best to keep the people away from Assembly in mosques but facing big challenges #COVID2019 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/td3v0VBS4a — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) March 27, 2020

Who could have seen it coming? Like the old joke about the Soviet medical team that arrived in [X country] and were asked where their medical equipment was. "It's in the fifth tank." https://t.co/YFkhz4hF8A — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 25, 2020

This isn't something I've seen much of in the Russian media and I'm happy to make it available here in English: firsthand accounts of what it's like to be hospitalized in Moscow for coronavirus. Four patients, four different stories. https://t.co/ATc0zyExke — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 25, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 3,035 after 342 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uyfci9tMMr — Syed Emaan (@KashmirAForgot1) March 27, 2020

JUST IN: 144 new coronavirus deaths in Iran, raising death toll to 2378. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2020

“There’s a shortage of just about everything.” https://t.co/GLaUsNOZPj — The New Humanitarian (formerly IRIN News) (@newhumanitarian) March 27, 2020

Ghana’s confirmed corona virus cases now at 136. pic.twitter.com/VjUQmsI9er — BENGARZI TV on Youtube (@BENGHARZI) March 27, 2020

Charting Europe’s capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis — The data suggest that Spain is particularly ill-equipped to deal with the outbreakhttps://t.co/3ZcUPeWRuz — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 27, 2020

People in my neighbourhood Northeast #London taking part in the national applause for the #NHS

I also proudly applaud my younger sister a paediatrician, her pharmacist husband & all other doctors & nurses in #Iran who are working around the clock in these difficult days #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/93iNqqrpKs — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) March 26, 2020

Simple, straightforward thread on the British scientist who said he's more optimistic now about the death toll in Britain. It's not that he changed his mind. It's that Britain *made the interventions he asked for*, and so the prognosis is now better, per his *original* model. https://t.co/dUu7be9U08 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 26, 2020

The new coronavirus tests, which rely on blood, not a nasal or throat swab, could help pinpoint people who’ve recovered from undetected cases of #Covid19 and might be immune. https://t.co/Dp7te85BkS — STAT (@statnews) March 27, 2020

So many questions re #SARSCoV2: will warm weather make it go away? We don't know yet, though obviously we'll have more data soon as seasons start to change in affected areas. But I'll cite @mlipsitch's paper here which sums it up: "(tl;dr) Probably not." https://t.co/ymy2HUaQyU — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 26, 2020

Actual peer-review science on chloroquine:

This thread is stunning. The lead French investigator and team behind that non-randomized chloroquine paper has a history of faking data and being banned from journal publications. But there's more… (1/2) https://t.co/4nv5oNZdLb — Kenn White (@kennwhite) March 26, 2020

In fact there were originally 26 patients in the treatment group, but 3 were dropped because they got worse, 1 died, 1 quit, and 1 couldn't tolerate the drug. It's possible HCQ actually *increased* mortality, but simply inadequate data to draw conclusions.https://t.co/bKEtXg964E — Kenn White (@kennwhite) March 26, 2020

Exactly. Raoult might be the new Wakefield, but in that case it will not take so long to discover it. — Oqaqiq (@oqaqiq) March 26, 2020