Business Under Lockdown Edition: Street Level Retail

Business Under Lockdown Edition: Street Level Retail

48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Clothing:

Food:

It begins. Seems to me like CF has the leverage right now; they can demand mitigation because their landlords don’t have much of an option. From what I’ve seen of them, repurposing those joints would be a massive undertaking. And there’s not gonna be a shortage of empty restaurant spaces, once this is over (or at least settling down to a dull background roar)…

The Calabasas Hills-based company informed all of its landlords in a letter dated March 18 (reproduced [at the link]) that a severe decline in restaurant traffic has decreased its cash flow and “inflicted a tremendous financial blow” to business. Cheesecake Factory’s affiliated restaurants, such as Rock Sugar and North Italia, will also not make April 1 rent payments.

Company chairman and CEO David Overton writes, “Due to these extraordinary events, I am asking for your patience, and frankly, your help.” He continues, “we appreciate our landlords’ understanding given the exigency of the current situation.” The letter says that the company hopes to resume paying rent as soon as possible…

… In total, it operates 294 restaurants in 39 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Toronto, Canada. In 2019, the company also acquired Phoenix-based Fox Restaurants, including North Italia, Flower Child, and The Henry. Most of the company’s landlords are malls, including Simon and Westfield…

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Cheesecake Factory has closed 27 locations across the country, and pivoted other locations to a takeout and delivery-only model — which it said just days ago was enabling the company to “operate sustainably at present” — and its stock price has fallen by more than 50 percent in the past month.

With 38,000 employees, the Cheesecake Factory is one of the largest restaurant employers in the country. Given its recent stock woes and the ongoing reduction in business due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems possible that it, like many restaurants, could end up needing a bailout to survive

And to complete the economists’ clothing, food, shelter trilogy of basics — AirBnB has pretty much lost its regulatory argument with big-city governments; it’s not just a handful of nice amateurs renting out their spare rooms on an occasional weekend…


Also: Making no friends in this ‘remote havens from from the current plague’ timeline:

Being a small-scale landlord is an arduous business, requiring a very particular set of skills. Unfortunately for the corporation, not all of its franchisees are what one might call endearing arguments in their favor!

    2. 2.

      MattF

      I suspect that a lot of restaurants were teetering on the edge before the crisis, and now they’ve been pushed over it. The restaurant biz is a tough game.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Too many businesses are still open around here. Very few of them could be classified as essential. Indiana’s Covid count is going to be horrific. I may not go out of my house and yard til August.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      @satby: MA really has shut down. Grocery stores, gas stations, drug and liquor stores (because, d’uh) and restaurants for take out, but that’s just about it.

      It took us about a week to really get the idea, but it seems that folks have figured out that we’re all vectors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      L85NJGT

      Re: Cheesecake Factory – my immediate reaction is they were already in trouble, from the usual litany of over expansion, thin margins, and cash flow issues.

      Most of the company’s landlords are malls

      THAT doesn’t raise any red flags.

      Anyway, I never understood why anyone would want to eat in a factory.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Step-sister and husband (he was recently diagnosed with ALS) who both work for NYC government (either directly or at a non-profit which contracts with NYC) have left Brooklyn and decamped to his mother’s place moderately more upstate. They are working remotely from there, and I don’t begrudge them changing locations an iota.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      The retail groups really need to organize a rent strike. It’s the only way they survive. The commercial landlord where I am have given a 90 day reprieve on commercial leases.

      I wouldn’t miss Cheesecake Factory.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Dangerman

      We are seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms” because so many people are doing video conferences from home. and all that matters is the above the waist shot.

      Hold on here a second. About the same time you need a clean top, you need a clean bottom, unless you are just turning the bottoms inside out or … or … or … oh dear …

      NO NAKED MOPPING. NO HALF NAKED TELECONFERENCING. This has been a public service announcement from …

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      @NotMax: My sister and BIL have fled from NYC to the Berkshires, and intend to stay in their home-away-from-home for the forseeable future. They are both in their late 70s, have various health issues and all the places they go to in the city are closed. I don’t blame them at all.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Redshift

      Virginia has temporarily allowed restaurants to sell take-out alcohol (since all restaurants are now take-out, and booze is where they make a lot of their money normally.) Another thing it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out when this is over.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lgerard

      Anna Jones* had just finished her shift at St. Rose Hospital in Las Vegas, where she works as an emergency-room nurse, when she received an email from her landlord labeled “Quick Action Needed.” Her landlord—a quiet, older woman who lived downstairs from Jones and her husband—informed her that she would need to vacate the premises within 24 hours. The reason, she said, was COVID-19.

      I don’t want to say this landlady should meet a painful and expeditious demise….but I might be thinking it

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Rusty

      The ones I am interested in hearing about are places like Red Lobster, bought by a hedge fund, they stripped all the valuable real estate into a separate company  owned by the fund, and had the restaurants sign expensive long term leases. A nice way to suck everything out of the chain.  A bunch of other restaurant  and store chains had this happen.   Watching the fundies get stiffed would be a pleasure (but the workers will likely get screwed the worst when the chains fail).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      charluckles

      A lot of small businesses in my neck of the woods have worked hard to get a delivery service together.  Will take credit cards over the phone and drop products in the driveway.  If you can safely and sanely support them please do.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      It begins. Seems to me like CF has the leverage right now; they can demand mitigation because their landlords don’t have much of an option. From what I’ve seen of them, repurposing those joints would be a massive undertaking. And there’s not gonna be a shortage of empty restaurant spaces, once this is over (or at least settling down to a dull background roar)…

      Cheesecake Factory is not in a strong position at all.  In the San Gabriel Valley, California area, I’ve seen commercial landlords let properties stay vacant for months, and in some cases, years, because they are holding out to be able to charge higher rents in the future. It’s crazy, but they can accrue losses that may offset income somewhere else.  Of course, this was before the pandemic flattened everyone.

      And it is not that difficult to re-purpose commercial space.

      One of the sad ironies is that some building owners let spaces be hollowed out to be used for fitness academies, martial arts studios, and in a recent case, a dance academy. All of these businesses are deader than dead in the current social distance regime.

      Many restaurants have lost at least 75 percent of their business. “Grab and Go” is not sustainable. One coffee shop owner has been asked by customers to lower his prices, which he cannot do because his costs are still predicated on having a sit down business, even if his customer base has withered away.

      I see that some folks want to slam the cruise line industry and AirBnB, but again, the entire travel/leisure/tourism industry is taking a hit. And ultimately this means that some people may have permanently lost their jobs.

      And despite the fuming of a rancid gas bag like Trump, we don’t know how long this is going to last or how damaging the long term economic effects might be.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @Martin: Me neither, actually — although the Spousal Unit would, mildly.

      I get the impression this letter was a ‘negotiate quietly with us, or face a united rent strike’ message.  The big mall companies are not easy for most people to empathize with, and (again) repurposing those ‘distinctive’ CF sites seems like a major PITA.

      There’s a lot of local restaurants will not survive this, including I’m sure some of my personal favorites.  (A couple of those, including the best Chinese place & the SU’s preferred pizza delivery place, are ‘on vacation’, and I’m already nervous they won’t come back.)   As far as I can, we’ll be prioritizing those that remain open for take-out over our preferred ‘casual eating chains’ (Bertuccis, OnTheBorder, Pizzaria Unos — don’t judge).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Ohio finally got the (illegally) cancelled primary back up and running, sort of. Voters have to go to voteohio.gov and print out a mail-in ballot request. Ballot are due by April 28.

      This doesn’t seem to be particularly well-publicized. I’ve been on the lookout for this news but I imagine a lot of people will be surprised when the results of the primary they didn’t know about are announced. Especially since we were originally given the date of June 2.

      It’s a giant mess all around.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Dangerman

      @Benw:

      So I goes to the landlady, you let me sliiiiiiide?

      But, I was tired…

      Shit, George was gonna be in my neighborhood in … well, kinda soon, now I don’t remember. I’m sure it’s cancelled.

      ETA: May 30th. Far, FAR outside chance, I suppose…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      The retail groups really need to organize a rent strike. It’s the only way they survive. The commercial landlord where I am have given a 90 day reprieve on commercial leases.

      Come on. You are a fellow Californian. You know that what has helped, and may save a number of small businesses, has been the actions of state and local governments to impose moratoriums on personal and commercial evictions and negotiated deals with mortgage lenders.

      And how you gonna strike if you don’t have a strike fund to sustain you. Restaurants have seen their cash flow dry up. This is not a strong negotiating position.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MoCA Ace

      At work last Thursday I was discussing a new project with a lakefront property owner who wanted information for a homeowners association meeting to be held the following Saturday.  I mentioned that I didn’t think people were having meetings anymore and he replied they were fine as their lake was in the middle of nowhere.   I know the lake and while it is, almost all of the cottages are owned by residents from nearby large metro areas.  I assume they were expecting a high turnout since so many have fled north to the cottage.  I cant even.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      @lgerard:   That’s very sad.

      It strikes me that about all of those nurses work in communities with hotels that cannot find enough guests, since travel has dried up.  And hotels have multiple entrances, so you could have a nurses’ wing or floor(s).  Even a dedicated elevator.   I hope the mayors and hospitals and others can find a way to guarantee their nurses and healthcare workers have safe and secure housing.

      I’d find volunteers to help move the nurses, and a way for some to store belongings.

      Won’t work for all of the nurses, but would for travel nurses and those in shared housing.  (Which is the problem with  Anna Jones* — she and her husband are sharing the kitchen with an elderly landlady; they don’t seem to have separate facilities.)

      All that unused hotel space.  Why stick the nurses with Air BnBs and all the stress.

      ETA:  And for grocery employees and essential services people too.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      We are all Deadpool now… (Content Warning: Foul Language, Adult Situations, NO PANTS!!!)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Benw

      @The Dangerman: That don’t be frontin’ me as long as I get my money next Friday!

      Hate to say it but they should cancel. Even if we’re flattening the curve in May there’s no point in starting the rebounding waves that early. Stay safe!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mary G

      Shades of the St. Louis:

      #BREAKING: 4 dead aboard Holland America Zaandam. Ship is currently off the coast of Panama and intends to dock at Port Everglades next week.— Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) March 27, 2020

      They left Argentina on March 7 and were supposed to end in Chile on March 21. The Panama Canal has denied them passage and no country will let them land so far.

      Of the 1,234 passengers aboard, 305 are American and 247 are Canadian.— Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) March 27, 2020

      Voyage of the Damned 2020.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      @The Dangerman:

      Hold on here a second. About the same time you need a clean top, you need a clean bottom, unless you are just turning the bottoms inside out or … or … or … oh dear …

      NO NAKED MOPPING. NO HALF NAKED TELECONFERENCING. This has been a public service announcement from …

      I had been working at home for at least a few days a week since last September.

      In the beginning, I would never work in my PJs, and had a formal ritual where I would get dressed before work.

      Now, although my underwear is always clean and fresh, I often where sweatpants and a comfortable sweatshirt. If I have to do a video meeting, I will wear a nice shirt, but sweatpants or even shorts.

      And right now, my sweatshirt has a bit of a coffee stain.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: Bain take a hit?  Surely you jest.  :-/

      https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/27/investing/tax-bill-real-estate/index.html

      New York (CNN Business)The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill passed by the Senate provides aid for average consumers and small businesses — but there’s also a lucrative tax break for wealthy real estate developers.

      That’s because the stimulus bill removes limits on the amount of losses that wealthy investors can use to offset taxes, by writing down the gradual depreciation of assets like real estate. Those limits were put into place as part of President Trump’s 2017 tax reform bill.

      The New York Times was the first to report this nuance in the stimulus bill, which can be found in a brief section on page 203 of the 880-page document. The Times also cited a draft congressional analysis that said this part of the stimulus bill would lead to $170 billion in tax breaks over ten years.

      […]

      (To be clear, I don’t know how this would affect Bain specifically.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      I get the sense that the places which had previously been doing a good chunk of business in take-out will be in better shape than pure sit-down places. Not quite as much stress on their business model, they already have the experience to get packaged meals out the door, the local customers think of them first when thinking takeout, etc. The Cheesecake Factories of the world, not so much.

      (the C.F. here was the victim of an attempted bombing a few years ago. I guess someone really didn’t like chain restaurants?)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      L85NJGT

      My favorite joke from David Cross: Making America Great Again is “what are all these vape shops going to be next year?”

      There isn’t much to re-purposing a 10,000 sq foot commercial box.

      Reply

