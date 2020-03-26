Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Situation Moving Fast

The sprawling legislation, which passed 96 to 0, would send checks to more than 150 million American households, set up enormous loan programs for businesses large and small, pump billions of dollars into unemployment insurance programs, greatly boost spending on hospitals, and much more.

The Senate’s most liberal and conservative members joined together to support the mammoth spending bill, illustrating how concerned policymakers have become about the health care strains and financial pain the country now faces.

The legislation’s goal is to flood the economy with money at a time of financial near-chaos, with entire states on lockdown, many businesses closed and the numbers of infections and deaths from the coronavirus quickly on the rise.

The Senate vote sends the bill to the House, where Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) announced a vote to approve it Friday morning. President Trump said he intends to sign it immediately…

The bill would extend $1,200 to most American adults and $500 for most children, create a $500 billion lending program for businesses, cities and states, and establish a $367 billion employee retention fund for small businesses. It would direct $130 billion to hospitals and provide four months of expanded unemployment insurance, among other things.

Lawmakers and the White House were bombarded with lobbyists and special-interest groups seeking assistance during the negotiations, and the price tag rose from $850 billion to $2.2 trillion in just a matter of days.

With confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States climbing swiftly to over 67,000 Wednesday with more than 900 deaths, lawmakers acknowledged that no amount of economic relief from Congress could stop the pain for the American public. In addition to layoffs, many workers are dealing with salary reductions or furloughs. And despite Trump’s push to restart much of the economy by April 12, there are growing signs that the drag on business could last well into the second half of the year….

The legislation ensures that taxpayer-backed loans cannot go to firms controlled by Trump, other White House officials or members of Congress. That would suggest that Trump-owned properties, including hotels that have been hurt by the downturn, cannot seek taxpayer assistance….

Much more at the link — which may have been updated by the time you read this!

Also of note (if they hold to it):

  Baud
  danielx
  debbie
  Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.
  Jeffro
  Jinchi
  John S.
  Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  OzarkHillbilly
  Patricia Kayden
  PenAndKey
  raven
  rikyrah
  satby
  SFAW
  ThresherK

    1. 1.

      Baud

      An important step by broadcast news organizations tonight. MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS News, and NBC all cut away from the president’s #coronavirus press briefing tonight, realizing the misinformation could risk lives.

      But her emails!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      raven

      An Athens gun store owner is suing the Athens-Clarke County government over its emergency shelter-in-place ordinance, calling it “an abuse of police power.”

      Lawyers for Clyde Armory owner Andrew Clyde say the ordinance violates the U.S. and state constitutions.

      “There is no rational basis that requires gun stores to cease their business operations,” argue lawyers Mo Wiltshire and Kevin Epps in their brief on behalf of Clyde, filed Tuesday in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Last night, a Fox reporter interviewing Pence interrupted him twice with questions about the President’s prioritizing the economy over public heath. It was quite a surprise.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ThresherK

      The legislation ensures that taxpayer-backed loans cannot go to firms controlled by Trump, other White House officials…

      Before 2015 I never thought we’d need to write this down in a fcking piece of legislation, but here we are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.

      “MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS News, and NBC all cut away from the president’s #coronavirus press briefing tonight, realizing the misinformation could risk live.”

      What a world-historical disgrace.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      @raven:

      These guys.

      Here, they’re about to start arresting business owners violating state shutdown orders. The Lt. Gov. reminded them that their competitors were also watching and would likely be happy to report on them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      @debbie: Despite Adam Silverman’s protestations otherwise (which I largely agree with), I identify the same way.

      I may not adhere to the Jewish religion, but being raised in a family of a Jews (some of whom later converted to Christianity) still left some obvious cultural impressions on my psyche.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Patricia Kayden

      An armed white supremacist – who was under FBI scrutiny for threatening Black students, a mosque and a synagogue – died at a Missouri hospital after a shootout with police. The man was seeking revenge against the Mayor for a coronavirus stay-at-home order. https://t.co/kAQCm5z0yB— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2020

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @John S.:

      I gave up trying to fight that long ago. It is simply unpossible. I may not believe, but I’m still right there at the Seder table welcoming Elijah.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Somebody else noted, Mississippi: Hold my beer…

      Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order early this evening superseding a patchwork of local bans on public gatherings in Mississippi and other heightened restrictions that several municipalities across the state have ordered or considered in the wake of COVID-19’s spread inside Mississippi. The state reached 320 official cases today, up 300 percent since 80 known cases on Friday.

      The order seems to declare that most types of businesses in Mississippi are “essential” and thus exempt from social-distancing requirements suggested in the order. “The uninterrupted delivery of essential services and functions is vital to infrastructure viability, critical to maintain continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security, and is crucial to community resilience, continuity of essential functions and to promote the security and safety of Mississippi residents even as the nation limits human interaction and engages in social distancing,” the order stated.

      Notably, Reeves’ executive order supersedes any orders by local mayors or other governing body in Mississippi that conflict with the businesses and organizations he deems exempt as “essential” businesses.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Something huge dawned on me last night during my 4 am anxiety wideawakes.

      The thing that terrifies people is the ability to handle their debt – already, people are debating whether to pay the mortgage, the Citicard bill, the AMEX bill or just to hang onto their cash. Given that I heard from one of my credit lines this week about them freezing all access to all accounts pending a 3 month review, I’m suspicious that the same raters and underwriters who made 2009-2011 so miserable are out there flexing their muscles and getting ready to freeze up the credit markets in order to service an already broken system.

      People need cash and certainty, and markets won’t stabilize without it.

      In those circumstances, use the bankruptcy power of Congress and basically declare the jubilee. My proposed text is short and sweet:

      THE JUBILEE ACT OF 2020

      “With the exception of criminal restitution and funds due to any person, business entity or governmental unit pursuant to a child support order or an express or implied fiduciary duty, all non-commercial debt in existence as of the date of passage of this law, whether secured or unsecured,  is hereby deemed discharged in bankruptcy. This discharge extends to personal guarantees of commercial debt.”

      This frees up a ton of cash, Trump understands it and can’t really bitch about it, and it appropriately allocates the risk to who held it in the first place, as bankruptcy was always a possibility. Lenders can be backstopped by the Fed and the government – plus, it is short and sweet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      An important step by broadcast news organizations tonight. MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS News, and NBC all cut away from the president’s #coronavirus press briefing tonight, realizing the misinformation could risk lives.

       

      Dems should consider getting a party leader- not Biden, not someone currently on the short list for VP – to call a prime-time press conference of their own, pointing this out and publicly imploring the GOP to weigh in here.  “It’s unprecedented that the major news networks have to cut away in order to prevent the American public from being dangerously misled by their president.  Please tell your president* to quit attempting to misinform the American public about COVID-19.  It will save lives.”

      They almost certainly won’t do it, but that’s really not the point.  Box them in.  Highlight how dangerous this clown is.  Heighten awareness of the need to continue social distancing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      Because I am, lol. At least heritage-wise.

      “Funny .. you don’t look Jewish”

      [I don’t know if you’re old enough to remember when not-so-well-meaning goyim would say shit like that.]

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rikyrah

      Waiting for the unemployment claim numbers to come out. Even with these muthaphuckas 😠 trying to grease the skids by having GOP controlled states not report, they will still be BRUTAL 😲😲

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PenAndKey

      @OzarkHillbilly: I suspect he’s well aware of the fact that the federal government has already put out a comprehensive list of businesses that meet the threshold of ‘essential services’, so we’ll see if his tune changes when the bodies start piling up in the local morgues.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      Btw much to my irritation, Gary Abernathy (the voice of the heartland!) has yet another stupid screed up in the WaPo op-ed pages about how Congress acting to save workers and the country means that Wilmer and AOC have finally “won”.

      It’s the dumbest piece he’s written yet, and that’s saying something.  But what’s notable is that he feels trumpov has caved to pressure, caved to the Left, and should have just stuck with “this is basically the flu, people” and let it ride.

       

      Most disappointing of all has been President Trump, who — after initially trying, rightfully, to calm the population and the markets — fell into line after a few days of attacks. Trump turned the country over to health professionals, who were understandably focused solely on the best medical remedies. Sadly, no one seemed to worry much about protecting the economy or ensuring civil liberties, which, yes, must be protected even in the face of a communicable disease.

      Yes…Mr. Abernathy has been soooo very concerned about civil liberties in the past…<eyeroll>
       

      The cause of all this upheaval was a virus that, according to Johns Hopkins, so far has killed no one under 10 and has a case mortality rate of 0.2 to 0.4 percent for people age 10-49, rising with age as people develop more underlying medical conditions — all the way up to 14.8 percent for people 80 and older. We were told that the closings and restrictions were the only way to protect the most vulnerable among us. It would be interesting to poll the “most vulnerable” to determine whether they agree with wrecking the economy.

      They’re really going to keep pushing this “but you WANT to die for capitalism, don’t you Grandpa?” line
       

      But the snowball started rolling, state by state. One directive led to the next. Millions were ordered home, where they wait for their government to tell them it’s okay to come out. Without a doubt, some parts of the country were hit harder and needed to take stronger measures. But a one-size-fits-all mentality was disastrous, and we are only beginning to explore more nuanced ideas for mitigating the risk to seniors and others who are at heightened risk. In recent days, Trump has indicated he might soon reverse course and lift federal restrictions. It’s already too late. The economy can’t be turned on and off like a light switch.

      And yet…Easter’s coming!  LOLOL

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @SFAW:

      Oh, I remember. The best memory I have was in NYC in the late 70s, I and a fellow non-practicer met at a local bar (Raveled Sleave to be specific) with one of our high school chums whose family was known to be rabidly anti-Semitic (even though they had converted when she was a young child). A guy comes up, a real charmer, and announces he can spot Jews by just looking at their faces. He looks at me, says nope; looks at my fellow  non-practicer, says nope; then looks at the anti-Semite and proclaims she’s the Jew. She was furious, and it was all we could do not to burst out laughing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PenAndKey

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: “With the exception of criminal restitution and funds due to any person, business entity or governmental unit pursuant to a child support order or an express or implied fiduciary duty, all non-commercial debt in existence as of the date of passage of this law, whether secured or unsecured,  is hereby deemed discharged in bankruptcy. This discharge extends to personal guarantees of commercial debt.”

      Works for me. It’ll absolutely piss off the bankers but this sort of thing was always part of the deal with credit. It’s a promise to repay with stipulations. They’ve just gotten too used to those stipulations being “you pay no matter what, and we ruin you if you don’t”. Lenders seem to have forgotten that it works the other way around too.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: oh, but the moral hazard! //

      On a more serious note, marginal wage earners in this country worry about having enough money to feed the family and pay for a roof over their heads, either rent (most of them) or a mortgage. You learn very quickly to just ignore any other creditors, if you have any to begin with. And a huge subset is cash only, or able to get a usurious loan only.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jinchi

      @ThresherK: You know the Trump family is hard at work finding loopholes in order to get their cut anyway. Of course, they’re idiots so whatever they do will be transparently illegal, but the DOJ and Supreme Court have his back, so it probably won’t matter.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SFAW

      @rikyrah:

      Waiting for the unemployment claim numbers to come out. Even with these muthaphuckas  trying to grease the skids by having GOP controlled states not report, they will still be BRUTAL

      “These numbers are a Demon-rat HOAX! Employment has never been better, thanks to Dear Leader’s actions to fix the Obummer Recession!”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Other thoughts going forward, if you want to get markets and the economy moving again:

      People 65 and older, people with pulmonary issues and a type 1 diabetics are ordered to home isolation pending a vaccine.  Olds need to do their part in this in order to free up ventilators and bed space  for the youngers who’ve had their financial futures detailed in service of the compromises.

      Reply

