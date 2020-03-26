Since morning we have received numerous requests for written authorization to play this song on TVs & Radio stations. Please go ahead and use it! It's not ours anymore but for the world. We're only trying to add our voice to the many ongoing efforts against #COVID19. Full video.. pic.twitter.com/6ea3shezSs
— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 25, 2020
Still the catchiest pandemic-related ditty I’ve run across! Ugandan singer / activist Bobi Wine has some other fine work on YouTube, too…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings