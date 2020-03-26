Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We still have time to mess this up!

Verified, but limited!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

What fresh hell is this?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The Math Demands It!

We have all the best words.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The house always wins.

This Blog Goes to 11…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Not all heroes wear capes.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Han shot first.

You are here: Home / Music / Thursday Evening Open Thread

Thursday Evening Open Thread

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: ,

Still the catchiest pandemic-related ditty I’ve run across! Ugandan singer / activist Bobi Wine has some other fine work on YouTube, too…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bruuuuce
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dan B
  • HumboldtBlue
  • lamh36
  • p.a.
  • Renie
  • The Dangerman
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      Since there was no respite warning, I’ll let this thought here:

      I think we lucked out that we have President Obama for Ebola, and pResident tRump for COVID-19.

      Yanno? Just in terms of relative mayhem. (Reading The Hot Zone. Scare you silly, it will.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Dangerman

      Fire Department just came for a neighbor; Fireman said she looked pale (great) and I know she has asthma (great) and I heard her say she doesn’t want to go to the Hospital (and why the fuck not? I’d ask her except the obvious). Fire Folks all left and I heard the goodbye; it wasn’t “good luck” or “feel better”, it was “see you later”. Ummmmmmmm. Shit.

      I was going to go out for a short respite walk. Well, THAT got flushed in a hurry.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruuuuce

      Have we spoken about the amazingly entitled putz from UPenn who penned first an article titled “Penn stole our senior year over the common cold” and then, when called on it, doubled down with “OPEN LETTER | About our little misunderstanding“? The first one is about a week old, so ancient news, but WOW! IN the running for the Golden Dunce Cap of 2020, non-professional-politician division. It is to be noted that the UPenn Statesman is their conservative rag, so it’s not a shock that he found an outlet there. But I am still boggling, despite knowing that there is no peak wingnut.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      I keep hitting the ‘ad covered content’ complaint about google ads, and it’s been a week, and they haven’t fixed it yet!🤔

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WereBear

      @Bruuuuce:  despite knowing that there is no peak wingnut

       
      As objects approach a black hole, it grows larger much more quickly than expected, thanks to the incredible curvature of space.

      Things speed up. The darkness curves around to fill the view… then it becomes visible behind you, as well.

      Too late to escape.

      Sadly, some will experience Peak Wingnut, because they listened to Fox and Trump instead of their exasperated friends and relations.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      One of my oldest friends just told me that his father of 87 passed away last night.  Covid-19 death in Maine.  His aunt (his father’s sister) and he got it at some get-together 3 weeks-ish ago.  Asymptomatic couple carried it.  His aunt passed earlier in the week.

      My friend was there with his dad a week ago Sunday and since has been self-quarantining.  10 days into it and no symptoms.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dan B

      In addition to the EPA no longer enforcing enviro-nazi reg’s the Department of Labor os dropping affirmative action.  My partner just remarked that “We’re not even getting the trains running on time.  Usually with fascists you get some train action.”

      Is there some bingo or drinking game that we can run on what horror/ libertarian paradisical dream they will trot out while grannies Die for the Dow?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Renie

      Anyone know the regulations on the new unemployment provisions?  Does it cover people who work off of 1099s?  Any good sources available yet?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WereBear

      @Dan B:

      Is there some bingo or drinking game that we can run on what horror/ libertarian paradisical dream they will trot out while grannies Die for the Dow?

       
      The central square on my card is Debt Slavery.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lamh36

      Professor today shared the stories of his Asian students who are exchange student here and they are deadly afraid of leaving their dorms because of the uptick in violence they have been reading about.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.