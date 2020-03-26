This is real, not a summary, an actual quote.
“People are dying and I realize that, but they can't get their nails done.” pic.twitter.com/4yCnqVZEAN
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 26, 2020
by DougJ| 13 Comments
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus
Bobby Thomson
If things in New York go as badly as expected I would not want to work anywhere near their studios.
Soprano2
I think these people have no idea how they sound to ordinary people. No fucking idea.
zhena gogolia
Elvis Costello, right? So seldom I recognize one of these.
Omnes Omnibus
@zhena gogolia: Well done.
zhena gogolia
Oh, God, I watched the clip. Oh, man. Oh, God.
BretH
Not a lot of nail salons anyway in the town nearest her Western Mass or Southern VT second home.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Jake Sherman@JakeSherman
MNUCHIN: High jobless numbers right now “are not relevant.” He says biz will rehire due to the bill Congress is passing, hopefully.
Shalimar
If your mom is dying and you’re worried about your roots showing at the funeral, you might be a sociopath.
PenAndKey
I now the oft-quoted “let them eat cake” line isn’t actually real, but…. wow. Do they not realize how tone deaf that sounds or how much they’re repeating history by acting like this? It’s like they’re inviting the jacobins to rise up again and offering to stand at the front of the lines when they do.
DougJ
yup
hueyplong
I’m sorry, but the competition has grown fierce over the last three weeks, so the person saying that is going to have to try harder to get a double-digit tumbrel number.
For now the best we can do is to say, “You’re on the list” and speak approvingly of the effort.
Ksmiami
@Omnes Omnibus: Watching the “Defectives”
SFBayAreaGal
Let them eat fingernails
