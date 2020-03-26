When you work from home and your manager wants a word with you pic.twitter.com/XyapLRa5S7 — Persephone ???????????????????? (@Hughes87n) March 25, 2020

If you are in admin, please don't pressure your faculty like this. Many of us are dealing w/ stress of caregiving for children &/or elders & may have mental or physical health issues of our own, & all *during a freaking pandemic*. Productivity should not be the emphasis here. https://t.co/0jzzkXPFF3 — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 24, 2020

Hard-earned tips from “Int’l Security prof @UTSC & @UofT, Chair WIIS-Canada, boxer. Author of award-winning book Jihad & Co.” —

Academic peeps: I've lived through many disasters. Here is my advice on "productivity". First, play the long game. Your peers who are trying to work as normal right now are going to burn out fast. They're doomed. Make a plan with a longer vision. /1 — Dr Aisha Ahmad (@ProfAishaAhmad) March 18, 2020

Third, any work that can be simplified, minimized, and flushed: FLUSH IT. Don't design a fancy new online course. It will suck & you will burn out. Choose the simplest solution for you & your students, with min admin. Focus on getting students feeling empowered & engaged. /3 — Dr Aisha Ahmad (@ProfAishaAhmad) March 18, 2020

Fifth, AFTER you experience the mental shift, build a schedule. Make a routine. Put it on a weekly calendar with time blocks. Wake up early. Put the most important parts first: food, family, fitness. Priority 1 is a stable home. Then add windows for achievable work goals. /5 — Dr Aisha Ahmad (@ProfAishaAhmad) March 18, 2020





It's unreasonable to demand your body & brain do the same things under higher stress conditions. Some people can write in a war zone. I cannot. I wait until I get back. But I can do other really useful things under high stress conditions. Support your continuing mental shift. /7 — Dr Aisha Ahmad (@ProfAishaAhmad) March 18, 2020

And finally, we can check on our neighbours, reach out to isolated people, and volunteer or donate as we can. Because at the end of the day, our papers can wait. — Dr Aisha Ahmad (@ProfAishaAhmad) March 18, 2020