Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Just a few bad apples.

No one could have predicted…

Word salad with all caps

Verified, but limited!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Also, too.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Lighten up, Francis.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I personally stopped the public option…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

What fresh hell is this?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Wetsuit optional.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

The Math Demands It!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Semi-Respite Open Thread: Handling Academic Stress

Semi-Respite Open Thread: Handling Academic Stress

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

Hard-earned tips from “Int’l Security prof @UTSC & @UofT, Chair WIIS-Canada, boxer. Author of award-winning book Jihad & Co.”


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BGinCHI
  • dmsilev
  • Immanentize
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PenAndKey
  • raven
  • TriassicSands
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      PenAndKey

      “Accelerate research”?

      Seriously, what world is that dean living in where someone who doesn’t usually work remotely is going to manage that from home?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TriassicSands

      I just listened to an interview with Dr. Fauci and he’s sounding more and more like a Trump apologist. I guess the word that Trump is losing patience with him got through. What’s next: Fauci appearing publicly wearing his bright red MAGA hat?

      Obviously, the top — only? — priority is keeping the sociopath healthy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @PenAndKey: I’m blessed with sane deans/higher-ups, which helps a lot. It also helps that most of our research is laboratory based, and hence even the densest dean (which, again, mine is not; she’s been very good so far through this crisis) would be forced to understand that things have to hiatus. Most of the scrambling has been to ramp up remote teaching, since that will start on Monday.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Immanentize

      I am writing an amicus brief to the SCOTUS right now.  It is hard without access to my office, books, the library, research assistants, etc.  It won’t be my best ever effort, but by gum it will be filed on time! (April 1)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BGinCHI

      The hardest part of working from home right now are the endless “helpful” emails with 1001 strategies for doing something with technology that will make things better only after I spend hours on trial and error getting it to work.

      No thanks.

      I’m feeling better about getting work done by doing it in the way that it works for me right now.

      Yes, I am an old curmudgeon thanks for asking.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @BGinCHI:

      Yes, I agree. I feel a lot of the faculty are disconnected from reality. I wish I could achieve that.

      I did four classes this past week. They were weird. I wonder how long we can sustain this. It was nice to see some sweet familiar faces, though.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BGinCHI

      @zhena gogolia: I’m going to give them guided work to do, with clear instructions, study guides, and reading questions. Then I’ll do some chats and threads like here on the blog.

      I’m not planning to record lectures, or do anything fancy.

      I think a lot of that works for people who live to perform, and that’s fine. I’d rather them accomplish something that adds to the first 2/3 of the course. I want them to be able to do it and then move on with the many other things they have to do, and not constantly be hassled by my endless technological displays.

      Both my classes (my third class was a semester in 8 weeks that I thankfully finished before all this hit) are drama courses, and we only have 3 plays left in each. So….simpler is better I think.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.