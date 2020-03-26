Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Unplugging For Your Health

by | 22 Comments

Unplugging For Your Health

Colorado is now under a Stay-At-Home order.

I’ve been making a point of unplugging most of the day. No news, no surfing the web. I know there are a lot of wonderful online distractions being presented: concerts, museums, comedy, etc. But I find that screen time means temptation to check Balloon-Juice, Twitter, Facebook or a news site “just for a second” and getting sucked into despair very quickly.

 

Unplugging For Your Health 1

Yesterday, walking the dogs, I started to see bears in windows. Turns out, it’s a scavenger hunt to get kids out and walking. That little idea made me so happy. Now I have a bear, rabbit, Easter egg and rainbow in my windows.

I am thinking of starting a little something where we gather and talk about how we are going to unplug for a bit. Share ideas, inspire each other to get out, exercise, walk the dogs, do some gardening, spread some joy (in a social distancing kinda way). Sometimes telling someone else you’re going to something physical helps you keep to your goal.

I’ve invited my Facebook peeps and Twitter friends (?) to see if they are interested, too. If you’d like to be a part, send me an email: whats4dinnersolutions (at) live (dot) com. If I have enough interest I’ll figure something out where we can connect each morning or evening. I’ll send you an invite.

Meanwhile, Momsense sent me a picture of her pup (she also sent grandpuppies, but I’ll save those for another respite thread).

Meet Korra:

Unplugging For Your Health 2

Freakin’ stunning pup.

    22Comments

    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      @TaMara (HFG):  Those look scrumptious!

      Not sure if this counts as respite, but the kitties are losing patience with Mom being at home and Not Paying Attention to Them (when I’m trying to, you know, do some work-from-home work).

      Oscar, usually the very mellowest of boys, has been jumping up on the ottoman and bawling me out. I have to give him scritches until he settles down for a nap.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mel

      Maybe a post once or twice a week, where people could share / show what they’re making or working on? I’m doing a quilt and some jewelry pieces. I suspect that there are a lot of interesting projects going on in the Balloon Juice universe, since there are so many talented, creative people here. Home reno / repair, arts, crafts, music…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @TaMara (HFG): I saw a nice bagel recipe featured in the Washington Post’s cooking section yesterday and probably will give it a go tomorrow. Calls for barley malt syrup as a sweetener, which I don’t have, but googling around suggests that molasses or honey will work well as subs.

      Also, at least as of yesterday, King Arthur has flour back in stock on their website.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      @TaMara (HFG):

      aha! so it’s because of you that flour is suddenly a commodity that is hard to get! :-) I have flour and what not for baking.. so I might be interested in making these things.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Dangerman

      Unplug? I was an early adopter. Except for some trash TV last night, I haven’t had the TV on in days. I’m figuring I’ll just sleep and, when I can’t sleep, I’ll just stay under the covers and pretend to sleep.

      I have to check email and news at least a little online, just in case of good news, but I’m done in seconds.

      For example…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Feathers

      For folks interested in the free streaming Met Opera shows. They are available through the Met Opera Roku app, so you can watch them on the TV. Just select preview on the landing screen.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @dmsilev

      Also, at least as of yesterday, King Arthur has flour back in stock on their website.

      Out of stock already. Guess there are a lot of people suddenly taking up baking as a hobby.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mnemosyne

      I had a bit of a working-from-home breakdown today — I’m still in my pajamas and laying in bed with a cat nestled under my propped-up legs. But I do also have my laptop and I’m getting stuff done, so yay!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Never watch teevee news unless there’s a local disaster (fire, flood, earthquake are the regional triumvirate). Not an I’m-above-that brag, just do not find any benefit, plus it requires plopping in front of the teevee. This election season finally got to me and last month I turned off the radio usually tuned to the local NPR station. Kid asks “Why don’t you have the news on?” and I can’t adequately convey I’ve become saturated and unable to absorb any more. This sponge is full up. And that was before the virus really hit.

      Trump is the perfect poison chalice. He has ruined everything. That will be his legacy. And like daddy-Klansman Fred, this will give him a feeling of contentment. “I win!” Don Jr. is just offstage, rarin’ to go.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Just Chuck

      Facebook drove me to despair long before this shitstorm started.  I pretty much just read BJ now, and I don’t even know how much more of that I can handle.

      I just don’t want to be in this shitty world anymore.

      Reply

