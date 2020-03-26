Colorado is now under a Stay-At-Home order.

I’ve been making a point of unplugging most of the day. No news, no surfing the web. I know there are a lot of wonderful online distractions being presented: concerts, museums, comedy, etc. But I find that screen time means temptation to check Balloon-Juice, Twitter, Facebook or a news site “just for a second” and getting sucked into despair very quickly.

Yesterday, walking the dogs, I started to see bears in windows. Turns out, it’s a scavenger hunt to get kids out and walking. That little idea made me so happy. Now I have a bear, rabbit, Easter egg and rainbow in my windows.

I am thinking of starting a little something where we gather and talk about how we are going to unplug for a bit. Share ideas, inspire each other to get out, exercise, walk the dogs, do some gardening, spread some joy (in a social distancing kinda way). Sometimes telling someone else you’re going to something physical helps you keep to your goal.

I’ve invited my Facebook peeps and Twitter friends (?) to see if they are interested, too. If you’d like to be a part, send me an email: whats4dinnersolutions (at) live (dot) com. If I have enough interest I’ll figure something out where we can connect each morning or evening. I’ll send you an invite.

Meanwhile, Momsense sent me a picture of her pup (she also sent grandpuppies, but I’ll save those for another respite thread).

Meet Korra:

Freakin’ stunning pup.

RESPITE open thread