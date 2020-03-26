Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican Venality Open Thread: Deliberate, Criminal Negligence

Republican Venality Open Thread: Deliberate, Criminal Negligence

24 Comments

… “Is there sufficient personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are providing medical care?” the playbook instructs its readers, as one early decision that officials should address when facing a potential pandemic. “If YES: What are the triggers to signal exhaustion of supplies? Are additional supplies available? If NO: Should the Strategic National Stockpile release PPE to states?”

The strategies are among hundreds of tactics and key policy decisions laid out in a 69-page National Security Council playbook on fighting pandemics, which POLITICO is detailing for the first time. Other recommendations include that the government move swiftly to fully detect potential outbreaks, secure supplemental funding and consider invoking the Defense Production Act — all steps in which the Trump administration lagged behind the timeline laid out in the playbook.

“Each section of this playbook includes specific questions that should be asked and decisions that should be made at multiple levels” within the national security apparatus, the playbook urges, repeatedly advising officials to question the numbers on viral spread, ensure appropriate diagnostic capacity and check on the U.S. stockpile of emergency resources.

The playbook also stresses the significant responsibility facing the White House to contain risks of potential pandemics, a stark contrast with the Trump administration’s delays in deploying an all-of-government response and President Donald Trump’s recent signals that he might roll back public health recommendations…

The NSC devised the guide — officially called the Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents, but known colloquially as “the pandemic playbook” — across 2016. The project was driven by career civil servants as well as political appointees, aware that global leaders had initially fumbled their response to the 2014-2015 spread of Ebola and wanting to be sure that the next response to an epidemic was better handled.

The Trump administration was briefed on the playbook’s existence in 2017, said four former officials, but two cautioned that it never went through a full, National Security Council-led interagency process to be approved as Trump administration strategy. Tom Bossert, who was then Trump’s homeland security adviser, expressed enthusiasm about its potential as part of the administration’s broader strategy to fight pandemics, two former officials said…

The NSC playbook would have been especially useful in helping to drive the administration’s response to coronavirus, given that it was intended to guide urgent decisions and coordinate the all-of-government approach that Trump so far has struggled to muster, said people familiar with the document.

The color-coded playbook contains different sections based on the relative risk — green for normal operations, yellow for elevated threat, orange for credible threat and red once a public health emergency is declared — and details the potential roles of dozens of departments and agencies, from key players like the Health and Human Services department to the Department of Transportation and the FBI. It also includes sample documents intended to be used at coordinating meetings.

Look, that was years & years ago, and really what could anyone learn from a bunch of nerds working for That Black Dude, anyways? “We” may not have deserved President Obama, but thousands of innocent victims sure as hell don’t deserve Trump, either.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      This needs to be stressed as we near November.  Trump’s cosmic incompetence must be a brand on his fat white ass.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      OT – but YES! YES! YES!

      just a reminder that if your fellow self quarantining neighbors are being too loud you might be able to connect to their Bluetooth speaker pic.twitter.com/6zi0ozJoWc— Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) March 24, 2020

      Now back to your regularly scheduled Fuck-the-Republicans post, because fuck the Republicans.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      patrick Il

      just listened  to  Republican Rep Gary Palmer Alabama being interviewed on NPR  All things considered.

      NPR Host:  I know  you belong  to a party  that doesn’t believe in deficits,  but are you  going to  vote for this bill?

      Arrghh

      Reply
    5. 5.

      joel hanes

      @West of the Rockies:

      It’s not just incompetence.

      Trump deliberately slow-walked the evaluation of the building pandemic because he feared that accurate numbers would make him “look bad”, and affect his “ratings”.

      He was willing for people to die in exchange for a public relations advantage.

      This is negligence with depraved indifference — murder.

      Add to that his naked desire to profiteer off the crisis, or allow his allies to do so, and a decent nation would imprison him for life starting the day after he’s out of office.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Doc Sardonic

      @mrmoshpotato: The modern day version of hauling a full Marshall stack up the townhouse stairs, placing it in the closet speakers to the wall, dimeing it out and scorching the opening riff to Mickey’s Monkey through the wall.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TheOtherHank

      I’ve said this before, but I really mean it, so I’ll say it again: Fuck those Fucking Fuckers

      ETA: Loud music neighbors or Republicans. It’s all good.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      officially called the Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents

      That could have been about anything. How was Trump to know that it was relevant to the current situation?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      From now til the election, it is criminal for any news organization to go with

      “the president* is sowing confusion with his misinformation” instead of

      “the president* is lying to the American people for the purpose of avoiding culpability for his incompetence, which resulted in X Americans being killed”.  

      Full stop.

      Let’s hold them accountable, so that they can at least take a shot at holding HIM accountable.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Cascades

      Anything Obama did, do the opposite. Libs, owned.

      I’m having trouble with how much more I hate these people every day this pandemic progresses.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      IMHO they might want to rethink the whole open air wildlife-as-food market concept.

      Smuggled pangolins have been found to carry viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world.
      Scientists say the sale of the animals in wildlife markets should be strictly prohibited to minimise the risk of future outbreaks.

      Pangolins are the most-commonly illegally trafficked mammal, used both as food and in traditional medicine.

      In research published in the journal Nature, researchers say handling these animals requires “caution”.

      And they say further surveillance of wild pangolins is needed to understand their role in the risk of future transmission to humans.

      Lead researcher Dr Tommy Lam of The University of Hong Kong said two groups of coronaviruses related to the virus behind the human pandemic have been identified in Malayan pangolins smuggled into China.

      “Although their role as the intermediate host of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak remains to be confirmed, sale of these wild animals in wet markets should be strictly prohibited to avoid future zoonotic [animal to human] transmission,” he told BBC News.

      COVID-19 can easily be followed by COVID-21.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      James E Powell

      @West of the Rockies:

      This needs to be stressed as we near November.  Trump’s cosmic incompetence must be a brand on his fat white ass.

      Totally agree, but it is going to be an uphill climb. The same people who called George W Bush Our Winston Churchill are already set to declare Trump – Changed By Crisis. Savior of America. And keep in mind that ~42% already believe he’s the Savior of America.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      joel hanes

      @trollhattan:

      China closed the “wet markets” some time ago, and has said that they will never be allowed to re-open.

      Yes, they were a horrible idea, but the maladministration’s insistence on identifying the virus with China has nothing to do with infectious disease control practices and everything to do with Trump’s desire to find an external enemy on which he can blame the horrific results of his own ignorant and selfish refusal to lead once the virus got to the states.  He wants a scapegoat.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I am a tad worried about Trump’s approval numbers jumping up. I know that we’re not in the worst of this yet, but the “rally around the flag” effect has been shown to persist until crises end and we’re likely not to see this end until possibly after this election, which might give Trump the support he needs to at least win the EC

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @James E Powell:

      My concerns aside, I would think tens of thousands of dead, at the very least, would make this “pivot” difficult. As bad as 9/11 was, it didn’t personally touch millions of people like friends/family of 9/11 victims were

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      Thrown on a shelf, because there is only one priority, Trump’s ego. Which translates now to Trump’s reelection.

      Reply

