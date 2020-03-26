Whoa. Yikes. Wow.

Initial jobless claims from 1970 to today, charted: https://t.co/a2OwA2ILGN pic.twitter.com/LSx6oSxKDW — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 26, 2020

I mean, we knew it was coming, but seeing that chart is still shocking. This is just calamitous on every level, and I don’t even want to try to wrap my mind around it. Not yet.

Made an unsuccessful TP run earlier today. I thought if I was there when the supermarket doors opened, maybe I’d have a shot at a four-pack, but no such luck. There are two grocery stores in my little burg, and sheriff cruisers were parked outside both of them, which lent an apocalyptic air to the enterprise.

A socially distanced crowd had gathered in front of the store when the door was opened by a tall, middle-aged woman with the brisk manner of a middle school principal. She had a voice to match and told the assembled that the carts had been sanitized so DON’T ASK US FOR WIPES.

She said she was going to ask everyone to enter the store in a spaced, orderly manner. She said her staff was working very hard and that if anyone disrespected them, that person would be ejected from the store immediately. That last bit got a polite round of applause from the crowd.

I made straight for the paper products aisle, where there was already a line. The person directly in front of me got the last package of TP. I was so discouraged that I went home without even seeing what else was left on the picked-over shelves.

We’ve got enough grub to last for a couple of weeks at least, so I figured I should let the rest of the shoppers have at the dwindling stock without competing with me. Will I regret that decision if the supply chain doesn’t catch up to this accursed timeline? Maybe.

How’s it going in your neck of the woods?