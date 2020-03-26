Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Lighten up, Francis.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

I personally stopped the public option…

Nevertheless, she persisted

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shocking, but not surprising.

This blog will pay for itself.

The Math Demands It!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Plague Life (Open Thread)

Plague Life (Open Thread)

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: ,

Whoa. Yikes. Wow.

I mean, we knew it was coming, but seeing that chart is still shocking. This is just calamitous on every level, and I don’t even want to try to wrap my mind around it. Not yet.

Made an unsuccessful TP run earlier today. I thought if I was there when the supermarket doors opened, maybe I’d have a shot at a four-pack, but no such luck. There are two grocery stores in my little burg, and sheriff cruisers were parked outside both of them, which lent an apocalyptic air to the enterprise.

A socially distanced crowd had gathered in front of the store when the door was opened by a tall, middle-aged woman with the brisk manner of a middle school principal. She had a voice to match and told the assembled that the carts had been sanitized so DON’T ASK US FOR WIPES.

She said she was going to ask everyone to enter the store in a spaced, orderly manner. She said her staff was working very hard and that if anyone disrespected them, that person would be ejected from the store immediately. That last bit got a polite round of applause from the crowd.

I made straight for the paper products aisle, where there was already a line. The person directly in front of me got the last package of TP. I was so discouraged that I went home without even seeing what else was left on the picked-over shelves.

We’ve got enough grub to last for a couple of weeks at least, so I figured I should let the rest of the shoppers have at the dwindling stock without competing with me. Will I regret that decision if the supply chain doesn’t catch up to this accursed timeline? Maybe.

How’s it going in your neck of the woods?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • batguano
  • Betty Cracker
  • Chris Johnson
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dmsilev
  • donnah
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • eric
  • Fair Economist
  • Geoboy
  • germy
  • Jeffery
  • Lapassionara
  • MattF
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Patricia Kayden
  • WV Blondie
  • ZeeLizzee
  • zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    4. 4.

      Jeffery

      Wall Street loves unemployment. I suspect the Dow will go up today.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      donnah

      Our CVS drug store had TP, too.

      I’m actually self-policing how much tp I use, like that Seinfeld episode. Four squares!

      Unemployment numbers are staggering. My rughooking workshops are canceling one after the next, leaving me unemployed and scared. One of my three sons is able to work from home, but my son in Charlotte is now under the stay home order and is an electrician without anywhere to go. And my youngest son is looking into a grocery job to fill in his lost work.

       

      Good luck to one and all.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lapassionara

      @zzyzx: That’s good to know. I am mystified about the TP issue. We have some, but have not seen any in the grocery in weeks, and we get to shop very early in the am, because we are old.

      I sorted through our closet of Costco purchases the other day, and we have several food packages that are past their “use before” date. Does anyone know whether it is ok to use anyway? These are not in cans, but in packages, sort of like MRE’s.

      I hate the idea of wasting food.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      My story is from Monday here in Denver.

      Our idiot of a Mayor held a presser to announce stay-at-home.  Okay, no big deal but during the Q&A he said something to the effect of “I don’t want to start a panic but we have deemed liquor stores and pot stores non-essential.”  Guess what happened?

      A PANIC!!!!

      For the next two hours, seemingly every booze and weed store had a line around the block.  Apparently nobody realized that if they had a car or could take the main bus (#15 Colfax) they could easily get to a burb and buy all the sweet booze and weed they wanted.

      Two hours after the presser and the resulting city-wide stampede, the Mayor’s office issued a clarification saying that booze and weed stores would be essential.  The local news crews were out covering this and one was standing at the line outside Argonaut (a legendary liquor store in Denver on Colfax) when the reporter got the word.  She looked at the camera and said “Let’s go tell them” and off they went to film people leaving.

      It was a real Emily Litella moment.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Fair Economist

      I did not expect an unemployment claim anything like that high only because I didn’t think the states would be able to process it. Unexpected efficiency! That’s good, right?

      Things are getting a *little* more normal in my store. Paper goods are still selling out, but we do have bread, meat, milk, butter, canned soup, and bottled water, even if the selection is greatly reduced. Still completely missing yogurt (!?), rice, and beans.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      batguano

      Neighbors already called the police this morning trying to get our job site shut down for not practicing social distancing. We have one trade per condo, hand washing station, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, and we are doing our best to keep a 6 foot distance. I’d be happy to go home if they would pay my mortgage.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      @Lapassionara: If it says something like “best used by” it’s telling you that it’s probably okay to use after that date, but it might not be nearly as good.  We had some camp food that had expired (by a matter of years, not months) and we used it anyway and it was fine.  After that, mice got into the rest even though it’s vacuum packed and sealed.  So we don’t have that dilemma anymore.

      ETA:  One thing that isn’t very good after it has passed its expiration date is oatmeal in the packet.  If you are baking something that uses yeast, you should definitely proof the yeast first, but I have had good success with expired yeast as well, especially if kept in a freezer.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @Lapassionara: Usually those dates on the packages are “best by”.  There should be no problem in using them.  (Obviously, look for mold or weird smells on opening and don’t take any silly chances.)

      We’ve got pancake mix, etc., that are years past their use date.  They’re fine.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Talked to my NOLA son last night. If you need help with your UI claims, they will take your phone # and call you back. Someday. Maybe. They are so swamped that’s all they can do.

      Things are getting real down there and he is getting nervous, wondering how things are going to shake out with food, necessities, hospitals, etc. Talking about heading for the hills (and hollers of home). I tried reassuring him, and he is self aware enough to realize that this is all new and he is most likely over reacting to some extent at least, but he is seeing things down there that I can’t from up here so I guess my words ring kind of hollow.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chris Johnson

      I wish I could send you mine, Betty. I went to the Hannafords in Keene, NH last Tuesday (actually, the co-op and the Brattleboro VT Hannafords AND the Keene Hannafords) and the Keene one unexpectedly had the exact kind I usually get. I have a shelf where I put charmin 8-packs, and I still had one from last month and was going through a couple 4-packs and starting to think in terms of rationing, and wondering what it’ll be like when everyone starts using paper towels or newspapers or whatever and destroys the sewers. Not happy times.

      When I saw ordinary TP on pallets in the middle of the aisle I was so relieved. I just grabbed a single package, 8-pack like usual (there were many other 12-packs and I was allowed two but I only grabbed one) because the way I saw it, if Hannafords could pull that off in the middle of all this and not even that early in the day (it was mid-afternoon), they’ll be able to do it again. Maybe not every time, but they’ll be able to.

      Strangely it was a sort of endorsement of capitalism or something. The system still kind of worked, and so I didn’t have to go full ‘civilization is over’. I hope you get a similar experience.

      The co-op had individual rolls of industrial-grade TP, maximum two a customer, so I grabbed two from there before striking gold in Keene :) courage! It’s possible for places to respond hard enough to overcome prepper hoarding urges. Especially when it comes to selling people stuff that is in super intense demand, given a couple weeks of lead time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We went to Jewel’s senior hour shopping this morning. Got there around 7. There weren’t many shoppers and the shelves were well stocked. I didn’t look for TP because we have some. The store broadcasted over the speaker system that the CDC recommended we stay 6 feet apart, and there were tape markers at the check out to space us out that distance. Ahead of time, Mr DAW said he felt like we were going out into a zombie apocalypse but it wasn’t bad at all.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      @OzarkHillbilly: New Orleans is a hot spot.  Basically, it seems that any place that normally sees a lot of tourist inflow is a hot spot: NO, Miami, NYC, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and ski resort areas.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WV Blondie

      Before panicking over TP, check for facial tissue (i.e., Kleenex) – funny how so many people overlook that it makes perfectly acceptable toilet paper. Every time I’ve gone to the store the TP has been gone but the Kleenex shelves have been pretty much full.

      As for not finding it on the shelves first thing in the morning: A clerk at our local small chain grocery (Food Lion) told me to try in the middle of the afternoon. The big stores get their deliveries overnight; the smaller stores get their deliveries during the day.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Lapassionara: As long as they aren’t cracked open they are OK to eat. The taste may not be all it used to be but otherwise OK.

      Meat products are the exception to the above rule. I don’t take chances with them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I found dish washing liquid and laundry soap at Lowe’s. Wasn’t planning on a hardware store run but the sump-pump backup battery died and had to be replaced. It’s the rainy season here.

      I saw in today’s Cincinnati paper that Ohio’s (illegally cancelled) primary has been rescheduled for mail-in only.

      As usual for Enquirer articles, I feel less informed than when I started reading. The exact mechanism was not spelled out. Do we have to ask for a ballot or will one be sent to us? I’ll have to research that on my own (wish Kay would come back).

      The clearest and most alarming part was the the League of Women Voters is not happy with what Columbus slapped together.

      I guess I’ll be thankful it is only the primary that’s screwed up. As someone who will remain forever convinced my state helped throw GW’s re-election, I’d be besides myself if this was happening to the November election.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eric

      because i am being extra extra careful because of my daughter’s compromised immune system, i have been trying to find, but cannot, disinfectant sprays.  Other than bleach, anyone aware of alternative products that would work and also be available?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      In the Studs Terkel book “The Good War” there’s an anecdote about soldiers being told to restrict themselves to three small sheets of toilet paper.  “One up, one down, and one polish!” were the instructions.

      I ventured out early yesterday morning for the six to seven a.m. senior citizen hour at my supermarket.  Again, the place was packed with oldsters.  Again, I noticed one or two shoppers who were obviously younger than 60, but management is not strict.  What bugged me is seeing one of the youngs (he looked about 40) pushing his cart and then coughing loudly with his mouth open, and then smirking.

      I’d say about half the old folks wore masks and gloves.   I scored no TP or soap, but found liquid dish soap, which we’ll use for hand washing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      @eric:  Pine Sol has been on the shelves in my store.  Usually on the bottom shelf, which is why the hoarders may have missed it.  They don’t like exerting themselves to bend over.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lapassionara

      @OzarkHillbilly: We used to live in NOLA, so I sympathize. Someone told us, shortly after we arrived, that we would do better if we thought of the city as the northern most city in the Caribbean and not as a US city. That proved to be an accurate assessment, in my view. We left after a few years, so missed Katrina and the ensuing horrors.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      Stores here are doing better. Toilet paper and a lot of cleaning supplies are hard to find, shelf-stable staples like pasta and dried beans are hit-and-miss but there’s usually something as long as you’re not choosy, and everything else is good.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      ZeeLizzee

      I live in the center of Connecticut near Hartford. Although paper products are hard to come by everywhere, I’ve found that the local ethnic markets have eggs and other short in supply comestibles in stock. YMMV

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Patricia Kayden

      hey guys, call me crazy but just hear me out: it's beginning to look like it may have been a mistake to put a spite-fueled sadist in charge of our nation's well-being— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 26, 2020

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.