Late Night Open Thread: Life's Little Tragicomedies

Late Night Open Thread: Life’s Little Tragicomedies

by | 16 Comments

    16Comments

      NotMax

      Sea change in the ads on MSNBC.

      “You can now order a Lincoln remotely.”

      “Buy a Cadillac online and take delivery of it at home.”

      Also one for curbside pick-up at Michael’s craft stores.

      Jay

      So today I didn’t realize I was off mute and told the Democratic Caucus (including a couple recent presidential candidates) that “…mommy is working honey, please go potty and wash your hands then mommy will come downstairs.” How’s your working from home going? 🤦🏻‍♀️— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 25, 2020

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @NotMax:

      “Buy a Cadillac online and take delivery of it at home.”

      If they bring me a good sausage pizza, I might be ready to sign

      Anne Laurie

      @Jay: Tammy Duckworth would make an *awesome* VP (backup) to President Biden, except that she’s probably too busy being a mom to risk stepping into a 24/7 job.

      (If you didn’t see it, when Rand Paul was posturing about how he needed to use the Congressional pool while awaiting his coronavirus test results  ‘for his health’, she tweeted that she does her workouts at home because the Congressional facilities aren’t wheel-chair accessible.

      Can’t remember who tweeted in response: So kind of Rand Paul to take Ted Cruz’s place as the most hated man in the Senate.)

      Jay

      Did you hear @realDonaldTrump talking up anti-malarial drugs as potential COVID-19 therapy today? Not on #KUOW you didn’t. B/c we are no longer carrying his non fact-checked, horseshit marathon daily “briefing” spin live on air. Thx #KUOW management for this decision.— Kim Malcolm (@KimOnKUOW) March 24, 2020

