Didn’t expect this happen??, for those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week, this is him on the 2nd day. He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air. pic.twitter.com/dY0o96HOpj — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

i am a vet assistant and i can confirm that we have dogs come in for happy tail fairly often. usually they hit it against something too hard which causes the injury — boo guy ?? (@vsbuzzell) March 21, 2020

Hi, sausage dogs are prone to spinal disorders and sadly my last one died from it. When his tail wasn’t wagging we thought he had slipped a disc and trapped a nerve in his tail which can lead to paralysis. He is part of our family and therefore his health is also a priority?? — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 22, 2020

When I was a vet tech, we treated a friendly great dane (Zeus) who would repeatedly sprain his tail. We put a sign on his kennel that said, “Please try to avoid making Zeus happy.” — Midlife Crisis Actor (@ScottAtHomeToo1) March 21, 2020