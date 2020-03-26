Really, this isn’t the best time to be working everybody elses’ last nerve…

Uhhh. “She has since fielded requests from one of the families to do video calls because their children miss her. The parents did not offer to compensate her for the calls.” https://t.co/AbScux4y61 — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) March 26, 2020

… Household help, often performed by undocumented immigrants like Ms. Zamorano, has become a fixture of American homes. In a thriving economy, even middle-class families have been able to hand off their mops, brooms and lawn mowers to low-paid workers from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries. With reliable caregivers at home, many dual-income couples have raised children while building high-powered careers. The coronavirus crisis is compelling many families to reassess. Concerns about the safety of an outsider entering their homes coupled with financial instability have prompted even the well-heeled to dispense with their help, and severance payments are a rarity. Unlike their employers, undocumented workers cannot collect unemployment or benefit from a government bailout. They are part of the bustling informal economy, typically paid cash and off the books for the essential work they do. Without paid sick leave, remote work capability and access to jobs, they become uniquely vulnerable.

We cancelled our cleaners, but paid them anyway + an extra $300 each. One of them has a covid-19 positive spouse and is in quarantine. They sent us a heartfelt thank you. You can do it too. DON"T CANCEL ANYTHING! https://t.co/T1Z7rOhZ3u — Shamir Karkal (@shamir_k) March 25, 2020

Jeremy Jacobs is the owner of the Boston Bruins. He’s worth more than $3 billion … he’s providing 68 employees on leave with one week of paid leave and reducing salary for 82 others. Again he’s worth more than $3 billion https://t.co/yMwKO8so9J pic.twitter.com/8XIUspF8gp — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) March 25, 2020

IOW: Cosplay Socialists are mad about laid off workers getting an extra $10,800 over the next 4 months. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) March 25, 2020

It should be more. But damn, I'd love to be rich enough that $1200 wasn't a significant amount of money. https://t.co/xz0iFI2fx5 — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 25, 2020





‘Progressive’ Sanders supporter who somehow failed to win a seat on NYC’s City Council:

The average "consumer unit" (essentially a household) spends $4,464 on groceries per YEAR. That's $372 per month. Even including dining out, it's $660. Utilities are $4,409 per year, or $337 per month Source: https://t.co/Xm3MMerlRh https://t.co/J9G7nisS8D — Jeremy 'adjusted for inflation' Horpedahl ?????? (@jmhorp) March 25, 2020

I mean I get that rent for a lot people is out of control, and maybe this bill should be adjusted for that, but jesus lady you don't have to tweet from a $2000/month studio. — Staying inside to own the virus (@agraybee) March 25, 2020

imagine writing a sentence so cruel https://t.co/4sQ3IMCaUq — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 26, 2020

MIT alum here GFY. How do you have "innovations" on an empty stomach? This is the kind of thinking that exalts Thoreau and fails to realize every single thing he did was on the back of his mother and sister who cooked his food and washed his clothes. https://t.co/b2XojfO4kZ — Kendra "Gloom is My Beat" Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) March 26, 2020

hope being on Ivanka's speed dial was worth it, Mags https://t.co/NRTs6HwgRj — local jack please ban the nazis person (@pleizar) March 26, 2020

Just spitballing here, thinking outside the box…

Here's Dilbert creator Scott Adams suggesting that invading another country to take its hydroxychloroquine supply should be on the table. pic.twitter.com/Xlz2zuNcA7 — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) March 26, 2020

Just in case there was any confusion pic.twitter.com/5N0zX3ywcA — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) March 26, 2020

From "Virus panic is dumb" over "We keep plants open despite shelter orders" over "car accident more likely to kill you than virus" over "we will make ventilators if there is demand" to "will re-open as fast as humanly possible to make ventilators".?????https://t.co/13fFy5exAA — Alex Luck (@AlexLuck9) March 25, 2020

Sad-trombone coda from yesterday’s outrage…

Twitter Deletes The Federalist Op-Ed on Deliberately Spreading Coronavirus https://t.co/MK5UAa25rP — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 25, 2020

It turns out that "Dermatologist" published in The Federalist suggesting that people infect themselves with coronavirus isn't even licensed! The Federalist is a shoddy collection of total frauds. Who pays for that publication to exist?!?https://t.co/CvHpoaUOD2 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 25, 2020

EXCLUSIVE (from me): Dr. Douglas Perednia (who published an opinion in The Federalist, which was deleted by Twitter) says that the conservative site made unwanted edits to the piece. https://t.co/YfW5SitT39 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 26, 2020

Recently released photo of key funder of the Federalist. pic.twitter.com/R0OWzMnQ4F — dhanuraashi (@dhanuraashi) March 25, 2020