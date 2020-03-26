Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Horrorshow Open Thread: Maybe the Rich WANT Us to Kill Them?

Horrorshow Open Thread: Maybe the Rich WANT Us to Kill Them?

by | 8 Comments

Really, this isn’t the best time to be working everybody elses’ last nerve…

Household help, often performed by undocumented immigrants like Ms. Zamorano, has become a fixture of American homes. In a thriving economy, even middle-class families have been able to hand off their mops, brooms and lawn mowers to low-paid workers from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries. With reliable caregivers at home, many dual-income couples have raised children while building high-powered careers.

The coronavirus crisis is compelling many families to reassess. Concerns about the safety of an outsider entering their homes coupled with financial instability have prompted even the well-heeled to dispense with their help, and severance payments are a rarity.

Unlike their employers, undocumented workers cannot collect unemployment or benefit from a government bailout. They are part of the bustling informal economy, typically paid cash and off the books for the essential work they do. Without paid sick leave, remote work capability and access to jobs, they become uniquely vulnerable.



‘Progressive’ Sanders supporter who somehow failed to win a seat on NYC’s City Council:

Just spitballing here, thinking outside the box…

Sad-trombone coda from yesterday’s outrage

Commenters

  • Brachiator
  • danielx
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • kindness
  • Mary G
  • tom
  • West of the Rockies

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Repost from below:

      Speaking of ventilators (and we were, or at least I was), our MBA Princeling is on the case

      After Considering $1 Billion Price Tag for Ventilators, White House Has Second Thoughts
      At the center of the discussion about how to ramp up the production of ventilators is Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House aide, who has told people that he was called in two weeks ago by Vice President Mike Pence to produce more coronavirus test kits and who has now turned his attention to ventilators. …
      So on Wednesday, despite the president’s tweet three days earlier, FEMA was still weighing competing offers in order to make a recommendation to Mr. Kushner.

      A recommendation to Mr Kushner. Somebody better check on Mr Cuomo, he may blow a gasket….

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      I am seriously thinking of torches and pitchforks after President Evil pulled out of ordering ventilators and said on Hannity that NY doesn’t need 30,000 – 40,000. Also, testing is STILL not happening.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      OT (this an open thread though), but has anyone heard of a Covid 19 case that was more than mild but not serious in which the fatigue factor goes on for a month or more?  My girlfriend and her daughter have both had a few day-long episodes days after their essential recoveries have taken place.

      Thank you for any thoughts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Zeke Miller@ZekeJMiller· 1h

      Trump to Hannity: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators”

      Romney 2012 Muckety-muck Stevens:

      stuart stevens@stuartpstevens 13m

      This is on every Republican leader who supported Trump thinking they could scam history & get what they wanted while supporting an unstable moron. It never works. Fools. Character is destiny. Now Trump’s character is your destiny.

      I wonder if he worked on  any sitting GOP Senators’ campaigns

      Reply
    5. 5.

      tom

      This evening, I was talking with a friend of mine who is a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist) at suburban Detroit hospital which is being converted to a facility for COVID-19 patients. Due to a lack of vents, her hospital is considering “split vents” – up to four patients per ventilator. She doesn’t think that is possible.

      How ever bad you think it is, it’s worse than you think.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      Everybody has their own reality, true enough, but these creatures live not only on a separate world but in a separate plane of existence.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      In a thriving economy, even middle-class families have been able to hand off their mops, brooms and lawn mowers to low-paid workers from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries. With reliable caregivers at home, many dual-income couples have raised children while building high-powered careers.

      It is great that this writer points out that it’s not just the “evil rich,” but quite a few people in the middle class who employ undocumented workers. And some undocumented workers have ITINs, ID numbers that let them file tax returns, but they are not eligible for most credits, so they have no practical access to much of they safety net that helps lower income citizens.

      But I certainly applaud those people of means who still try to find a way to pay their employees, whether citizens or undocumented.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      I for one can’t wait to mooch on my $1200 PelosiBucks.

      Reply

