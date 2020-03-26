Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Did Someone Say Sourdough?

Did Someone Say Sourdough?

Did Someone Say Sourdough? 1During this extended stay-at-home, many folks are exploring cooking, baking, brewing, fermenting, and other such hobbies. I know I have; unfortunately, my exercise has not increased apace, something I plan to change today.

One thing I cook with is sourdough starter. Recently, I’ve not done much with it except make a little side money. For years, I would bake bread, use it as the sponge for an incredible three-day pizza dough, and make sourdough pancakes. Those are my favorite; when things go well, they have a sharp flavor that is addictive. Since I put an extra egg into the mix, they are a good source of protein to offset some of the carbs and oil.

I’ve worked my starter a lot by heating it frequently, often to the point of death for the yeast culture, then tended it as it recovered. Repeated cycles have brought out a nice, strong sourdough flavor. Also, it’s a very active culture, often bubbling ominously on its own within the first couple of days of being activated. I’m a big fan of wild yeasts, so I keep the top of the jar open, covered with just a thin white handkerchief. This allows built-up carbon dioxide to escape, and allows wild yeasts floating in the air to join my colony of yum.

I’m sure you’re wondering what I meant by “side money” and “activated”.

I sell my sourdough starter on Ebay for fun, and business is hopping these days as more and more folks are looking for something to do that enhances home life. By hopping, I’ve sold 7 in the past week, and that’s after a two-month lull. It’s not making me rich by any means, but a little extra $ here and there is always welcome, and I enjoy spreading my love of sourdough, just don’t ask me how to bake a good loaf. My recent efforts have been sad, deflated, and uninspiring.

Once you get sourdough starter, it’s either a thick liquid (from a friend, often given in a glass jar) or it’s dry. I sell dry starter – I used my dehydrator to dry out a large batch of the liquid, and I ship these small packets of the pulverized remains. Occasionally, I pull a packet out of the fridge and activate it according to my instructions to ensure that it is still viable.

Narrator: It is always viable, it’s amazing stuff that will likely outlive us all.

Activating dried starter is as simple as adding it to warm water and flour (and a bit of sugar for day 1) and letting the colony grow. Each day you add more flour and water and in two weeks, you’ve got a full-flavored starter ready for action. Of course you can use it sooner, but the fuller flavors begin to shine after 14 or so days of growth. It is a live culture and needs flour and water to keep going, so folks tend it every day or two, keeping these starters alive for years-to-decades. You pour off part of the existing starter (or use it!) to make room for the additional flour and water otherwise you end up with a house full of starter!

Funny story – I was coming up with a name and chose “Hott Stuff” because I’m goofy and I used heat to stress the culture and encourage more of the super-yummy heat-tolerant yeasts to develop and take over. When I setup my initial Ebay store, I made some errors and so had to call support to get things sorted. The lady was gracious, but asked me the login name and I had to say “Hott Stuff” and almost giggled myself to death. She laughed too and had fun teasing me with “Mr. Stuff”, and “Oh, Hott…”.  Turns out, since this is a hobby business linked to a gmail account and my personal PayPal account and not a full, incorporated one with documents, EIN, and bank account, the approach I’d chosen was wrong. She helped me change my account, laughing all the way. I still feel the residual cheek-blush as I type this.

 

So, on the off chance that you or someone you know is looking for a good, easy sourdough starter, please take a look!

 

Open thread. I won’t be around, in my bouts of free time today, I must put some seeds and seedlings into their containers and the furnace repair folk are coming soon. And quiche won’t make itself, now will it?

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Open thread? It occurred to me late last night that yesterday was the one-year anniversary of our dear efgoldman’s death. Tried just now to phone Marilyn but the connection was terrible so I sent her a quick email:

      Dear Marilyn,

      I hope this email account is still valid for you. I tried to phone you but had a very poor connection.

      Just wanted to let you know that you and Kate and the grandbabies have been much on my mind, particularly yesterday on the one-year anniversary of Peter’s passing. It’s a tough milestone.

      Peter (in his efg persona, of course) is still invoked now and then on Balloon Juice. I think he’d be gratified at that particular platform for a kind of immortality!

      Especially during these scary and trying times, I hope you are staying well and that your moving plans aren’t too much delayed. Here’s hoping we’re all back to some kind of normal before too long.

      Fondly,

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just thought the rest of the Jackaltariat would want to note efg’s yahrzeit.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have heard of sourdough starters that are kept going for generations. Literally, family heirlooms. Any truth to that, or is it an urban legend? I suppose I could check Snopes….

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Blue Galangal

      This is fantastic. I will order some! I have a starter myself I’ve had only since 2013 but has been in active use for about 2 years. I love it. It’s a German starter and it’s kind of unstoppable. I bake about 1 kilo of pain de mie a week for the three of us with it. The absolute best part of sourdough baking is never having to buy yeast. I make English muffins, croissants, country bread, and, of course, our staple pain de mie. Sourdough is a LOT less scary than people think. I keep my starter at room temp (I use it a lot) with a backup in the fridge. It’s about 80g, and when I feed it, I take 25 g out and mix that with 25g of water and AP flour, and use the rest to start my levain. This method (I ran across it in the King Arthur blog) has been working well and I never have to throw away cups of starter (basically cups of flour – ouch!) – everything gets used.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tom Streeter

      Back in the day I called mine “Keith Richards” since no amount of abuse could kill it. He was eventually portioned out among friends and, as far as I know, is still reproducing.

      Much like the original.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Blue Galangal

      @SiubhanDuinne: I do know of someone personally who’s had a sourdough starter for 25 years that she says came from her grandma. It seems likely that it can go on as long as you keep feeding it/don’t kill it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Red Cedar

      Yay! Just ordered some. I’d been thinking of trying to start my own but was a bit intimidated by instructions I read (warnings about how it could go bad etc). My son has been completely in love with sourdough bread lately, so it will be fun to make some myself instead of spending a fortune at the grocery store/bakery.

      Reply

