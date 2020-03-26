CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/Eu88c4ZEkA • Pandemic of novel coronavirus has now killed more than 21,000 people around the world, including at least 1,000 in the U.S.

• Number of diagnosed cases worldwide will likely reach half a million in the coming days. — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2020

So useful! @UniofOxford & @BlavatnikSchool have put together a tracker of government responses to #Covid19. Contains info on the response approaches used by 73 govts so far. Bookmark this baby! https://t.co/9Tz9EUzXem — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 25, 2020

California doctor offers rapid blood test for coronavirus antibodies that can provide results in 10 minutes with a simple fingerstick. What's the catch? He had to import them from South Korea. https://t.co/CftkCGWsUJ — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) March 26, 2020

Reports coming out of both Czechia and Spain that COVID-19 test kits obtained from China have reliability issues. https://t.co/UcGWmLI6Dp — Sense Hofstede (@sehof) March 26, 2020

There are over 470,000 cases of #COVID2019 and more than 21,000 deaths To me, ~15K cases reported by the U.S. in the 24hrs is not the biggest news – it's the fact that 90+ countries & territories are poised for similar outbreaks in the coming week/s. pic.twitter.com/n1mDfOIRye — Cate Cadell (@catecadell) March 26, 2020

To be very clear: by February 1, @mandl & I found that multiple studies had come to the same conclusion about #COVID19 – that it had the potential to cause epidemics & that preparation was a must. Don’t let *anyone* (including the President) tell you that we didn't see it coming. https://t.co/lulbMUEynu — Maia Majumder, PhD (@maiamajumder) March 25, 2020

“The numbers are grossly under-reported. I know for a fact that we’ve had three deaths in one county where only one is listed on the website" https://t.co/IFZmm0behT — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) March 26, 2020

As much of Latin America locks down, the leaders of Brazil and Mexico continue to dismiss efforts to contain the coronavirus. Experts say their approach could create an ideal breeding ground for the virus, with devastating consequences. https://t.co/PvHj62kirA — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 26, 2020

How much worse could the US outbreak be than China's? Outside Wuhan/Hubei, every other Chinese province stayed under 1500 cases. The US already has 9 states with >1500 cases, and counting. China had one huge bonfire but prevented its sparks from setting off more. We haven't. pic.twitter.com/dDMx4nyHow — Jeremy MORE PPE NOW Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 26, 2020

Chinese students fleeing virus-hit U.S. pay $20,000 for seats on private jets https://t.co/TU43CO7GVC — Jamie Freed (@Jamie_Freed) March 25, 2020

Taiwan is donating 100,000 face masks a week to the US, angering China. Part of a pattern. The Trump administration has been getting on the phone and calling in favours from around the worldhttps://t.co/HuH2VGjkZe https://t.co/Vm7genIUtZ — Julian Borger (@julianborger) March 25, 2020

under cover of the pandemic crisis, some political crackdowns are rolling along in hong kong https://t.co/avp6adle8Z — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 26, 2020

The New York Times worked with a doctor to film 72 hours at Elmhurst, the hospital that's been hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak in NY. The result is an extraordinary piece of video journalism Everybody should watch this: https://t.co/AnaBqSwK81 (by @robinnyc7/@rarecanary) — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) March 25, 2020

@MountSinaiNYC is now recruiting recovered #COVID19 patients in #NYC for treatment options. If you know anyone please share this with them! pic.twitter.com/nUJdH9XC1e — Rabbi E. Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) March 25, 2020

Hospitals consider universal do-not-resuscitate orders for coronavirus patients https://t.co/gFoB1SpoQl — Chris Mooney (@chriscmooney) March 25, 2020

Across the state, there are now 491 patients hospitalized who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 220 more than the day before. About 193 patients require ventilators, twice as many as on on Tuesday.https://t.co/V05x6Kzyx7 — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) March 25, 2020

JUST IN: Italy's growth in virus infections declines after nearly three weeks of lockdown measures https://t.co/GWa0axU7Rn — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 25, 2020





Ireland has just effectively nationalised its health service in response to the pandemic. Private hospitals are being taken over. Everyone is now promised equal access to treatment, regardless of insurance. A massive change. There should be no going back from this. — Caelainn Hogan (@CaelainnH) March 24, 2020

Ireland has stopped evictions and frozen rents to protect people from becoming homeless during the pandemic. When these measures were called for to help end our housing crisis, the same government said it would be "unconstitutional". It was only a lack of political will. — Caelainn Hogan (@CaelainnH) March 25, 2020

People in the UK are being encouraged to take part in a national round of applause at 8pm tonight to show their appreciation for all NHS staff and carers for their incredible work every day and in particular, during the #coronavirus crisis.#clapforcarers #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/7yGOeoZUVs — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 26, 2020

Remember the puff piece on CNN about how Russians are more effective in combatting #COVID19? Well, nobody could've seen this coming (except for anyone who knows anything about Russia), but turns out their numbers are pretty BS, and even they themselves are admitting this now. https://t.co/TjdqxP8nQQ — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 24, 2020

How pneumonia patients in Russia turned into COVID positive patients within 2 days https://t.co/RvJtaTHh2uhttps://t.co/vN54yLjvSU — CAFitzpatrick (@catfitz) March 25, 2020

At least this is one of Putin's tough guy cosplays that might actually help if it makes more Russians take the situation seriously. But I doubt it. https://t.co/uQVWZg4d2W — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 24, 2020

Russia Swore It Whipped the Coronavirus, and Fox and CNN Bought It “Repeating Russia’s numbers is ridiculous. Trust must be earned, and Putin lies about everything.”

— Gary Kasparov My latest for ?@thedailybeast? https://t.co/4syYtWLLhW — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 24, 2020

indonesia has a population of about 260 million, and a health system collapse would be devastating. https://t.co/ERG2emjZmC — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus is now taking off in poor countries that join the battle with fewer weapons than developed countries. Their health-care systems and social mechanisms often aren’t just at risk of being overwhelmed, many join the epidemic already overwhelmedhttps://t.co/5CUmdv4enU — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 26, 2020

Nations reeling from conflict, poverty and poor health care will be unable to contain the coronavirus without significant international assistance, risking that the disease will ricochet back to recovering populations, the United Nations warned https://t.co/phILU4rvmh — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2020

The relief camp for anti-Muslim riot victims of Delhi has been vacated by the govt due to #CoronaVirus fear – More than a thousand poor riot-surviver Muslims have no where to go! https://t.co/RxY4UeuYm6 via @ClarionIndia_ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 26, 2020

Some news about the Grand Princess cruise ship: -2 passengers who were on the ship died in the last few days after getting the virus -We now know 100+ people who had been on the ship tested positive for the virus – 5x how many tested positive on boardhttps://t.co/jllh76ScQw https://t.co/pbj8BeWtOj — Mark Berman (@markberman) March 26, 2020

the military is taking this seriously even if the commander in chief isn't https://t.co/wjtZr9hOaA — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 26, 2020

Howard University has a hospital that has been designated one of DC's covid-19 treatment facilities. It is located 2.1 miles from Rep. Gaetz's workplace. https://t.co/hsu8sTGUc1 — Gillian Brockell is social distancing (@gbrockell) March 26, 2020

Mississippi hospitalizations for COVID-19 have tripled in the last three days. https://t.co/crzp9Jf7dQ https://t.co/q0OGwPl6Bg — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 26, 2020

‘Dumbest man on the internet’ defends his title:

Ah yes they’ve clearly planned for the reopening of the district’s many fine bars, clubs and restaurants to accommodate *squints* fasting Muslims. pic.twitter.com/mQU0cKzTUb — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 26, 2020

also u.s.: instead of acting swiftly, we spent a week listening to arguments that helping suddenly destitute americans would make them greedy freeloaders https://t.co/NcMmoAS54f — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 26, 2020