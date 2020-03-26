Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Wednesday/Thursday, March 25/26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Wednesday/Thursday, March 25/26

by

‘Dumbest man on the internet’ defends his title:

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Awaiting first light to make a supply run. If there is toilet paper, I will buy ONE package of it, albeit the largest available package. When this is all over, I support using facial recognition software to analyze store surveillance camera images from the pandemic to identify hoarders. Then I want them packed off to gulags and forced to make paper products for 12 hours a day. Trump-voting cock-waffles, the lot of them!

    5. 5.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo expat)

      Thank you AL for doing this every day!

      Here in Tokyo area, amazing how once the Olympics and Paralympics were postponed that the number of cases suddenly grew. Yesterday, Tokyo Governor Koike asked people to stay indoors this weekend. Today, a national task force has been established which will enable PM Abe to declare a national emergency giving him the powers to enforce measures to keep people inside and to close businesses.

      Earlier this week, universities and schools were planning to open in April. The school year runs April to March here. Earlier this week, my university announced opening April 20 with departmental ceremonies, a week of orientation and classes starting May 1st. I checked in with my boss and she sounded flustered. They don’t know anything now and are waiting to hear what government officials from Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa decide to do.

      Meanwhile, panic buying started right after yesterday’s governor’s announcement. My friend messaged me that there was no more rice, meat, canned goods or cup noodles on the shelf last night. Today, lots of shelves were empty, though they should be restocked tomorrow (I hope).

      I think we will be next the wave. I hope I am wrong.

