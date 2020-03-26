Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Baby and it hurts

by | 29 Comments

I thought we could all use a laugh at the expense of young Conor. I’m sorry to be vindictive but I think all the centrists who sucked up to right-wing talk radio for all those years are accomplices in a mass murder. Not saying that to be hyperbolic, it’s God’s honest truth. A twitter drama in five acts.

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      Nicole

      As I follow you on Twitter and am on it obsessively these days, I saw this happen in real time yesterday and it was marvelous. Thank you for it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      How does Cornor not understand Prager is merely the latest Hard Right Christian apologist?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ronno2018

      It is a world where many of the people with a platform need to be deplatformed.  Or maybe just flattened with a steam roller.  (I am joking!)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      LOL, DougJ.

      I will say that occasionally I see something so outrageous it almost makes me choke, and then it turns out to be your NYT Pitchbot account and I can laugh. Lots of meat out there these days.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      that one sequence “The medium I have inveighed against… Staggeringly so.” reads like it was written for the character of Niles Crane as an undergraduate.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      Maher [I know, I know] had Prager on earlier this year and I was floored at his casual yet relentless proffering of a…not merely right-wing but radical world view that would embarrass an actual Nazi. While I suppose there’s “value” in shining a light on this misanthrope I feel it’s ultimately to our detriment to give him free camera time. Or if you do, end that time with a tuneup applied by bats. Winged or wood, your choice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris Johnson

      welll you HEAARDD about the bostonnn…

      CRONCH

      honey. It’s not one of those

      SCRONCH

      (I recently did an evergreen-records podcast dedicated to this exact album. Classic :) )

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Redshift

      Hah!

      The Praeger does highlight another reason the wingnuts are going all-in on the “wartime” metaphor, other than to try to provoke an undeserved rally-round-the-flag effect for Dear Leader (and say it’s unpatriotic to question him). In a war, lots of people can die and you can still be succeeding.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @noncarborundum:

      Prager is Jewish? A Jewish justifying hard right Christianity  is so stupid that would make far to much sense in this Post Truth Day and age.

      But apologizing is not apologetics in religion.  appologics is merely justifying a set a beliefs at all costs. I’ve seen Prager’s “Well spoken arguments” and there is nothing intellectually honest about him.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      Ah, Dennis Prager, the great Talmudist, somehow, inexplicably, has forgotten this from the Mishnah: “…and whoever saves a single life is considered by Scripture to have saved the whole world.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mrs. D. Ranged in AZ

      Since we are talking about stupid Republicans…. I had a massive fight with one of my Trump loving siblings.  It was so bad I don’t think I will ever speak to her again.  I’ve bit my tongue for years and tolerated all her stupid posts on socialmedia but something just snapped yesterday and I can’t do it anymore.

      Reply

