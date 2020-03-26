I thought we could all use a laugh at the expense of young Conor. I’m sorry to be vindictive but I think all the centrists who sucked up to right-wing talk radio for all those years are accomplices in a mass murder. Not saying that to be hyperbolic, it’s God’s honest truth. A twitter drama in five acts.
- 1.
Gaslight shamelessly, and if that fails, shut down the conversation.
Glibertarian debating 101.
- 2.
Mister McMegan has a sad. I prescribe 2x 2x4s to the pate, twice daily. And call me never.
- 3.
As I follow you on Twitter and am on it obsessively these days, I saw this happen in real time yesterday and it was marvelous. Thank you for it.
- 4.
How does Cornor not understand Prager is merely the latest Hard Right Christian apologist?
- 5.
Bringing receipts is so unfair.
- 6.
It is a world where many of the people with a platform need to be deplatformed. Or maybe just flattened with a steam roller. (I am joking!)
- 8.
I suppose you can be Jewish and still apologize for Christians.
- 9.
that one sequence “The medium I have inveighed against… Staggeringly so.” reads like it was written for the character of Niles Crane as an undergraduate.
- 10.
Maher [I know, I know] had Prager on earlier this year and I was floored at his casual yet relentless proffering of a…not merely right-wing but radical world view that would embarrass an actual Nazi. While I suppose there’s “value” in shining a light on this misanthrope I feel it’s ultimately to our detriment to give him free camera time. Or if you do, end that time with a tuneup applied by bats. Winged or wood, your choice.
- 11.
welll you HEAARDD about the bostonnn…
CRONCH
honey. It’s not one of those
SCRONCH
(I recently did an evergreen-records podcast dedicated to this exact album. Classic :) )
- 15.
@DougJ: I really liked “Just block me and get it over with.”
- 16.
Hah!
The Praeger does highlight another reason the wingnuts are going all-in on the “wartime” metaphor, other than to try to provoke an undeserved rally-round-the-flag effect for Dear Leader (and say it’s unpatriotic to question him). In a war, lots of people can die and you can still be succeeding.
- 17.
Prager is Jewish? A Jewish justifying hard right Christianity is so stupid that would make far to much sense in this Post Truth Day and age.
But apologizing is not apologetics in religion. appologics is merely justifying a set a beliefs at all costs. I’ve seen Prager’s “Well spoken arguments” and there is nothing intellectually honest about him.
- 18.
@germy: Agreed.
- 19.
Ah, Dennis Prager, the great Talmudist, somehow, inexplicably, has forgotten this from the Mishnah: “…and whoever saves a single life is considered by Scripture to have saved the whole world.”
- 20.
Yeah, except in most wars, you aren’t trying to kill your own troops.
- 21.
I know the difference between apologizing and apologetics. It was a joke. Apparently not a very good one, but one does what one can.
- 22.
Is there one American in 10,000 who even knows who Conor is, let alone gives a shit what he has to say?
- 23.
He survived coronavirus. He thinks America is overreacting – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/7CuKS2FBeW— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 26, 2020
The most literal possible example of Survival Bias https://t.co/SmN2KwaWgm— Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) March 26, 2020
- 24.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Undergrad Niles Crane — exactly! 🤣
- 25.
And with that exchange, young Master Doug, you win the internets today.
(You will understand that we are unable to conduct the usual ceremony of investiture.)
- 26.
[email protected]: Yeah, Prager is Jewish. Unfortunately, we Jews have no mechanism for excommunicating anyone, as evidenced by me having to use a Christian term, excommunicating.
- 27.
@Gin & Tonic:Is there one American in 10,000 who even knows who Conor is, let alone gives a shit what he has to say?
Count me in the 10,000 side of that equation.
- 28.
@Ohio Mom: Expulsion no. But we do shun. And shun hard.
- 29.
Since we are talking about stupid Republicans…. I had a massive fight with one of my Trump loving siblings. It was so bad I don’t think I will ever speak to her again. I’ve bit my tongue for years and tolerated all her stupid posts on socialmedia but something just snapped yesterday and I can’t do it anymore.
