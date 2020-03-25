Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Pandemic Relief Bill: Nancy Pelosi Still Has Our Backs

The Pandemic Relief Bill: Nancy Pelosi Still Has Our Backs

by

This post is in: Politics

She’s been working the media all week. I missed tonight’s PBS interview, but there’s a full transcript here.
Finale:

Judy Woodruff: But you’re saying it could be done within a few days?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Yes.

And it’s no use having a conversation about what might happen later. What is in the here and now — and I thank you for asking — is that we are ready. We hope that they would freeze the design, and whatever the difference is on the Republican side.

Please don’t resent our lowest-paid workers in America for getting $600, so that they can meet the needs of their families, spend the money. It’s immediate. Spend the money, inject demand into the economy, grow the economy, and, at the same time, give people a little more confidence and less stress as they deal with the important health issue, health challenge that this is.

We pray for those who have lost their loved ones and those whose are — whose family are affected by all of this. We pray and thank God for our health care workers, our first responders, our firefighters, and police officers, and emergency services people.

They are our heroes in all of this, and we’re grateful to them.

Further explanation, from The Hill:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that Democrats will press for another wave of direct payments to Americans as Congress begins weighing the next round of emergency relief in response to the coronavirus crisis.

House Democrats had proposed a $1,500 cash infusion for all Americans in their stimulus bill, up to a certain income level — a $300 increase over the Senate package, which is expected to reach the president’s desk in the coming days.

Pelosi suggested Wednesday that neither figure is high enough, calling for another round of checks in the next wave of stimulus — the fourth since the crisis began — to be considered in the weeks and months ahead…

A short time later, speaking to reporters in the Capitol, Pelosi offered a broader preview of some of the provisions Democrats will seek in a phase four package, including more funding to protect pensions, tougher work safety provisions under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and funding to provide free medical care — not just testing — to coronavirus victims.

“There are a number of issues that are not holding up this [Senate] bill … but that we need to do,” she said…

House Democrats, who have been on recess for more than a week, have complained of being shut out of the negotiations, which were conducted primarily between Senate leaders and the White House. Many are up in arms that Democratic priorities — including an expansion of paid leave, a larger increase in food stamps, vote-by-mail provisions and stronger work safety protections for medical workers — were largely left out of the Senate bill.

To ease those concerns, Pelosi and a number of Democratic committee heads conducted a series of conference calls on Wednesday with rank-and-file members to field concerns and provide policy details contained in the Senate bill. As part of that effort, Democratic leaders are reminding lawmakers that provisions excluded from the third round will be revisited in the fourth…

Pelosi had been hoping that, after the Senate passes the $2 trillion package, the House could move it through the lower chamber by unanimous consent, a procedure for advancing legislation without the need to call lawmakers back to Washington.

On Wednesday, however, she ruled out that option, citing warnings from GOP leaders that some of their members, wishing to debate the mammoth bill and have some record of how they voted, would block a unanimous consent request…

TL, DR: People aren’t gonna be able to pay their April rent because Lindsey Graham thinks nurses are lazy moochers, Tom Cotton is running for the 2024 GOP primary, and the House Repubs are morons or true believers or both. Come with us Dems, if you want to live…

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • dexwood
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Patricia Kayden
  • randy khan
  • sdhays
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Oh, but the Dems are feckless and preemptively surrendered on the Senate bill and the US is so fucked, DailyKos lefties told me so! /s

    3. 3.

      Adam L Silverman

      Someone needs to explain to Lindsey Graham how the unemployment insurance benefit system works. If you quit your job, like he suggests nurses will, you are NOT eligible for unemployment benefits. If only he had a degree and a job that would help him understand how this law works.

    4. 4.

      dexwood

      Stay well, Nancy, stay strong. Fuck that Orange Asshole and all his ass-nibbling remoras.

    5. 5.

      Martin

      She should add that anyone who dies of coronavirus will be removed from the census. That might get some governors to get their shit together.

    8. 8.

      Mary G

      People were praising Lindsey Graham a few thousand years ago on Sunday or Monday for pushing back against Twitler’s beautiful feeling that America would rise from the Covid19  on Easter like Jeebus and pack the churches. The voters of South Carolina knew better, ad Jaime Harrison informed me that he is 4% up over Lindsey in the latest poll. Fool is trying to swerve back to the right by attacking nurses, ffs. Not a good choice of target.

    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      TheHill:

      A group of Republican senators has struck a deal with leaders to allow the $2 trillion economic relief package to pass the Senate on Wednesday evening.

      Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) have agreed to drop procedural objections and let the bill move on a fast track in exchange for a vote on an amendment to the package to cap beefed-up unemployment benefits at 100 percent of workers’ salaries.

      Their amendment will need 60 votes to pass, and it’s expected to fail, setting the stage for final passage of the mammoth coronavirus stimulus package later Wednesday evening.

      Graham argued that for South Carolina and other states with low per capita income, a federal plus-up of $600 per week in unemployment benefits will make it tough for employers to hire workers.

      “Under this bill, you get $23.15 an hour based on a 40-hour workweek not to work. And if you’re trying to hire somebody in South Carolina the next four months, you got to compete with that wage,” Graham said on the floor.

      Graham later told reporters that he will allow the massive economic relief bill to pass Wednesday if he gets a vote on his amendment. He said he plans to support the 800-page package and predicted votes before midnight.

      “We’re going to vote,” he said. “My amendment along with the two Scotts and Sen. Sasse says you can get 100 percent of your salary and not more than that.”

      “If you make $15 dollars an hour working in South Carolina — a lot of people do — this bill will pay $23 an hour not to work, and I think that’s perverse incentive. It’s going to keep people from being hired,” he added. “To hire somebody in South Carolina, you’re going to have to compete with a $23.15 rate.”

      Graham dismissed critics who’ve said his concerns are unfounded because unemployment benefits only go to people who are laid off and that workers who quit wouldn’t be eligible.

      The South Carolina senator said it’s almost impossible to dispute an unemployment claim on suspicion that a worker quit instead of being laid off.

      The GOP senators threatened earlier Wednesday to hold up the package because as drafted it wouldn’t cap unemployment benefits at 100 percent of salary.

      Without consent from all 100 senators, the Senate passage could have been delayed until Friday.

      Ctrl-F “Sanders” – nothing found.
      Ctrl-F “Democrats” – nothings found.

      Hmmm…

      AFAIK, Democrats still have a say in what happens in the Senate, especially if 60 votes are still needed…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      Mary G

      @Adam L Silverman: I just woke up from a nap in a panic from a dream that you were missing because you had been at a party with Prince Charles! My subconscious has been throwing these up about all sorts of  different people and I’m happy to see you post so quickly.

    15. 15.

      randy khan

      @Another Scott:

      Graham clearly knows nothing about unemployment insurance.  Employers constantly push back against claims when they say employees quit.  And, in any event, that’s really not an issue right now.

    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: I can neither confirm, nor deny whether I am 1) currently missing, 2) have been partying with Prince Charles, or 3) am actually even me at this time.

    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: More seriously, I’ve been socially isolating since middle of February with the exception of going to the grocery store once a week for fresh items like bananas and strawberries and oranges and apples for myself and the Mominator (she’s out there, right now, she can’t be negotiated with, she can’t be stopped!) whom I’m shopping for as she is also self isolating since just about the same date.

