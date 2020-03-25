Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Also, too.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

The Math Demands It!

This is how realignments happen…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Women: They Get Shit Done

No one could have predicted…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The revolution will be supervised.

Word salad with all caps

Mission Accomplished!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

What fresh hell is this?

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Economics / Free Markets Solve Everything / Tha Carter

Tha Carter

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: 

Ending the lockdowns isn’t going to happen. Next week we will probably have 2 or 3 thousand people die in New York City, which is horrific, and we’ll also probably have a continue decrease or at least stabilization of deaths in Italy, which is great. Obviously, fight like hell to keep the lockdown going, because we are talking about millions of lives here. But I just don’t see how these fuckers are going to end it.

As much as I hate to heh indeed David Frum it’s hard to improve on this commentary on Trump’s higher (but still shitty) approval ratings:

If any of us is still alive in November, we can pick up a lot of seats.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Archon
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Chyron HR
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Feathers
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Immanentize
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • khead
  • L85NJGT
  • Martin
  • Melusine
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Other MJS
  • pattonbt
  • rafah
  • Sebastian
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • trollhattan
  • White & Gold Purgatorian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      Ending the lockdowns isn’t going to happen. Next week we will probably have 2 or 3 thousand people die in New York City, which is horrific, and we’ll also probably have a continue decrease or at least stabilization of deaths in Italy, which is great. Obviously, fight like hell to keep the lockdown going, because we are talking about millions of lives here.

      Spain is the next developing hot spot. And eyes are on the UK, which reacted late.

      Trump has got to be nervous, despite all his bluster.  More than ever before, he is out of his depth, and is depending on the wrong people, while disregarding the people he should be listening to.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Brachiator:

      Trump has got to be nervous, despite all his bluster.  More than ever before, he is out of his depth, and is depending on the wrong people, while disregarding the people he should be listening to.

      He sounds like such a fool during his briefings. I’ll never understand what his cultists see in him. Yeah, yeah, it’s because he’s a racist, but there were smarter racists running in 2016 who probably wouldn’t have botched this pandemic as badly. It’s as if he never ever makes mistakes in their eyes. I’ve called Trump supporters sycophants to their “faces” directly and get crickets. Would it be so fucking hard to at least get some intellectual honestly, with these fucks?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      I’ll be pretty relieved if it’s 2K-3K, TBH. I’m expecting 15K by this time next week. Hoping todays numbers break trend for the better.

      But if that trend holds, that means that a sizable percentage of the city contracted it before the lockdown. All of the current fatalities roughly correspond to date of the first positive test in NYC. If things really are that bad there, it’ll be the lack of tests that was to blame.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Martin

      @Brachiator: I’m telling you, something this weekend broke him. He can’t cope. He’s checked out.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Next week we will probably have 2 or 3 thousand people die in New York City,

      I hate to say this, but that’s optimistic. Per https://covidtracking.com/data/state/new-york/ , New York State is at nearly 100 deaths per day right now, and given the slope of the exponential it’s going to be at least a few hundred per day by the beginning of next week and getting worse fast.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      Any speculation on what it might have a been? Just the stress in general? He has to know if he loses this November, his life as he has known it is basically over

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Other MJS

      @Martin: He’s letting Pence run the presser. I have to say, Pence can at least act somewhat “presidential” (although I have no idea whether he’s telling the truth). And he’s letting Birx and Fauci take questions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Closing his businesses? The realization that the only thing he cares about – the stock market – was a lost cause. All of the above?

      But he clearly can’t grasp what is about to happen, and has no idea what to do about it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Other MJS

      I hope Frum is right — I’ve been apoplectic about Trump’s usual fucking things up, then dialing the upfuckery back at tad and taking a bow. If he could bow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Feathers

      Fox News is in Manhattan. It will be interesting to see what happens when this all falls down around (and undoubtedly upon) them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      I’m telling you, something this weekend broke him. He can’t cope. He’s checked out

      And yet he won’t stay down.

      I wonder if he has had meetings where he demands that people save him, and make him look good, and the science and medicine guys look around and say to themselves, “WTF? Save you, but not the country?”

      I expect him to bounce back with something outrageously stupid.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      @Brachiator: More likely he asked for solutions, they offered up realistic ones, he said that wasn’t possible because it would hurt him in Nov, and then decided they were all out to get him.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      Today, for the first time ever I sent a message to our Republican governor. I asked her to please keep the current personal distancing policies in place, or even increase them, as her medical and public health experts advise. Specifically mentioned that the morgues in NYC and the ICUs in Atlanta are almost full — we don’t want to end up in either situation.

      It may not make an impression on her, but it may be that even some GOP governors are interested in whether the public has an appetite for shutting things down. So, it can’t hurt to contact your mayors and governors.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      @Martin

      Leaked conversation from the Oval Office last weekend:

      Jared: “You want the good news or the bad news first, o great one?”

      Dolt 45: “Gimme the good news, Jar Jar.”

      Jared: “The Martians have not attacked.”

      Dolt 45: “What’s the bad news?”

      Jared: “Everything else.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      More good news.

      Foreign ministers from the Group of 7 leading industrialized democracies sparred Wednesday over whether to call out China as the source of the coronavirus pandemic.

      Meeting by video conference because of the outbreak, the ministers agreed on the need for joint efforts to halt the spread of the virus, known as COVID-19. But U.S. and European diplomats said the ministers were unable to agree on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call for COVID-19 to be identified by name as the “Wuhan virus.”

      As a result, just a day after G-7 finance ministers and central bankers issued a joint communique referring to “COVID-19,” the foreign ministers opted against releasing a group statement.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Feathers

      The Federalist twitter account has been locked and the post deleted over of the “Coronavirus Parties for Kids” thing. Link

      It’s about time. But Facebook is the worst. Companies need to start shutting down their Facebook presence until Facebook bans misleading COVID crap.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Brachiator: I expect him to bounce back with something outrageously stupid.

       

      Judging from the stuff already coming out from his campaign, Pompeo, etc, the ‘stupid’ will be more like ‘evil’, as in

      • “Chinese/Wuhan virus”
      • blaming the governors
      • blaming New York, hotbed of immigration, in particular
      • blaming Biden for siding with the Chinese
      • blaming the Democrats for slowing things down with the aid package

      He was on our side all along, that trumpov!  You betcha!  On the case, ready to act…but the governors are inept and clueless, the Chinese are out to get us, and Biden’s on their side, not yours, American voter!

      It’s all they have left.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Something brought a smile on our walk today. Couple sharing a longboard, a very long longboard, were being towed down the street by their husky. #Coronatainment.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      Commenter trollhattan recently posted this little tidbit

      A new CBS/YouGov poll asked Democrats who they trust for information on the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers are instructive: the CDC 87%, your governor 75%, the media 72%, friends and family 72%, religious leaders 44%, President Trump 14%.

      Compare that to the answers of Republicans: President Trump 90%, the CDC 84%, friends and family 81%, religious leaders 71%, your governor 65%, the media 13%.

      So here is a little something for your Trump loving friends. Trump supporters trust the CDC.

      Why doesn’t Trump trust the CDC?

      Interview with Tom Frieden, former head of the CDC:

      Q. Does it concern you that the CDC seems to be largely on the sidelines of this crisis?

      A. This is the first outbreak in the last 75 years that CDC hasn’t been centrally involved in making decisions at the table. Not that it’s the only group that makes decisions, but it’s got unique expertise in communicating those decisions. And frankly, I feel less safe because of that.

      Q. Why it is so important to have CDC at the table?

      A. CDC has the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). There are 700 professionals working there. They’ve worked, on average, for 20 years on respiratory viral infections. They’re really good. Look, I’m an infectious disease specialist who’s worked on lung infections, and I wouldn’t trust myself to make these decisions. I would trust them to bring the best decisions out. … The public health experts are the folks at CDC, and not having them there is just not safe.

      Do Trump supporters even know that Young Jared and Mother’s Little Helper Mike Pence have more input and influence than the CDC?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      BTW, the timeline on Chinas response is that the first observation that this was more than just pneumonia was on Dec 26 when multiple family members all showed up with the same symptoms. It was reported to the CDC equivalent on Dec 27. They found 3 more cases on the 28/29th. They started active case finding on the 30th, and notified the WHO on Dec 31. They had it sequenced by Jan 12 and had test kits on the 13th.

      So, 4 days from detection to telling the WHO is pretty damn fast. Having tests going out 13 days after that is also pretty damn fast.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      japa21

      @Martin: The argument I have heard is that it is not unusual for  a virus to be named after where it started and the example that is always brought up is the Spanish Flu.  The fact that it didn’t start in Spain and may well have started in Kansas is irrelevant.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chyron HR

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Any speculation on what it might have a been? Just the stress in general? He has to know if he loses this November, his life as he has known it is basically over

      Possibly it sunk in that he’s going to be responsible for the impending deaths of millions of people?

      By which I mean that he’s going to be HELD responsible for the impending deaths of millions of people, not that he actually cares about them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      there were smarter racists running in 2016

      That Trump is stupid, incompetent, rambling, ranting, utterly self-centered, spiteful, incapable of kindness, and an all around asshole is the point.  Republican voters want that.  Trump was picked to prove that not just a white man, but the voters who saw themselves in Trump, were better than the best black man.  He is their revenge not just for Obama’s election, but for being shamed all their life for those traits.

      @Brachiator:

      Trump supporters trust the CDC.

      Why doesn’t Trump trust the CDC?

      Easy.  They think the CDC agrees with him.  If you tell them the CDC does not, you are the one lying.  If the CDC puts up a video, it’s the media lying.  One of the many things conservatives deeply resent is that they’re wrong about everything, so they decide the real experts must agree with them and LA LA LA I CAN’T HEAR YOU.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JMG

      Trump has threatened lawsuits his whole life. This one has no chance. The lawyers on the campaign are just doing it to keep his doom-rage-self-pity cycle from getting worse.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      pattonbt

      its useless to bother with trump. Trump is about trump and adulation of trump. Anything counter to that in his mind is treason. He will never learn. He will never change. He will only ever do the right thing if his interests are aligned with it. There’s nothing really else there.

      its of course right and required to call him out vociferously at all times, but it will make no difference. He may poll ok now. And November will be closer than it should be, but the cake is pretty much baked and the lines are drawn hard.

      there are only two ways to get to trump. Take his money (and I hope all his businesses fail, of course the workers will get screwed so catch22) and take his platform (the adulation). Nothing else is of consequence for him.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Archon

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      You can make an argument that the last President to have to deal with a bigger emergency then this was Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis. This is a world historical crisis for a guy who ran for President just to get some exposure and some hotels built.

      The soul crushing amount of pressure right now even for a President that was equipped to handle it would be overwhelming. For Trump? Forget it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.