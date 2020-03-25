People freaking out about a week of at-home quarantine is why generation ships to the stars aren't the slam dunk some people think they are.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) March 22, 2020
1/ One thing astronauts have to be good at: living in confined
spaces for long periods of time. Find yourself in a similar scenario? Here are
some pro tips…a thread.
— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 22, 2020
2/ 20 years of successful living and working on @Space_Station did not happen by accident. Through lessons learned, @NASA astronaut @AstroPeggy and psychologist Dr. Al Holland examined what human behaviors create a healthy culture for living and working remotely in small groups.
— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 22, 2020
15/ Here it is, rolled up in one article:https://t.co/B4bNibDPm0
— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 22, 2020
(Read the whole thing — it’s quite pithy!)
More on Expeditinary Behavior from the astronaut who wrote it, @AstroPeggy – who also holds the US record for total time in space with 665 days. She knows a thing or two about thriving in confined spaces. #GoodEB https://t.co/riFnoXcqiy
— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 23, 2020
16/ And here you can find more resources on these topics, like videos describing some of the skills and activities you can do with your kids to teach them:https://t.co/dHUl7n9Kx9
— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 22, 2020
