You are here: Home / Open Threads / Semi-Respite Open Thread: Staying Sane in Zero-G

Semi-Respite Open Thread: Staying Sane in Zero-G

26 Comments

(Read the whole thing — it’s quite pithy!)

    26Comments

    5. 5.

      MattF

      One of the themes in Charlie Stross’ Freyaverse novels, ‘Saturn’s Children’ and ‘Neptune’s Brood’, is the genuine awfulness of interplanetary (and interstellar) travel. It’s just bad. Really bad.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Just in case y’all missed this on Twitter:

      Can you imagine? I’d resign and quietly go die of shame if that happened to me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @MattF: And space travel was “bad” for semi-immortal androids that could slow their clock rates so a week seemed to take a second.  For humans, Stross described it as something like “canned primates in space was never going to work, but it was a glorious idea.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Contemplating perhaps rolling up the sleeves and trying making bread, alone or with the kids? Plenty of sites out there – here’s one which has an extensive list of choices and clear instructions.

      And for speakers of that language (hi, Amir), a different one, in German.

      Intimidated by proofing and kneading? A simple and delicious alternative:

      Beer Bread
      3 cups flour
      1½ tsp. salt
      1½ tbl. baking powder
      3 tbl. sugar
      (optional) ½ tsp. herbs (oregano, basil or rosemary, or whatever your preference)
      A 12 ounce bottle or can of beer at room temperature

      (optional) Topping:
      ½ stick butter (¼ cup), melted
      ¼ tsp. garlic powder

      Preheat oven to 350°.
      In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, sugar and herbs if using.
      Add the beer and stir until blended.
      Pour into a lightly-greased loaf pan and bake for 1 hour.

      Combine melted butter and garlic powder.
      Remove the bread from the oven.
      Pour or brush the butter mixture over the top.
      Allow the bread to rest in the pan for 10-15 minutes before removing.

      The bread is easier to slice when cool.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Dangerman

      @Betty Cracker:

      Can you imagine?

      I’m missing it. Which screen?

      About 3 weeks ago, I had a hyper-important call from a DA’s office and, of course, nature called. Talk about a shitty dilemma

      ETA: Oh, it was obvious. Sorry. MORE COFFEE, DAMMIT.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Rich Webb

      We do this now on nuclear subs. A hundred odd people (and some are very odd (rimshot)) inside a steel tube for months operating submerged and undetected. It’s not for everyone but it’s not that bad. Well, unless the ice cream machine breaks down …

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rk

      Our family seems to be born for social distancing. My teen and college age kid are basically in their rooms and only come down to eat and disappear again. Husband is working from home and I go to work and try to avoid everyone as much as possible by staying mostly in my room. We’re basically a family of introverts. No one is complaining about anything. Weird!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      From our Unsurprising News drawer.

      California’s shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic could very well last into the summer.

      Gov. Gavin Newsom in a Tuesday news conference said an April lifting of the stay-at-home and social distancing measures he ordered into place last Thursday “would be sooner than any of the experts (he) talked to would believe is possible.”

      Newsom suggested the dramatic social distancing measures could continue for as long as 12 more weeks, which would be mid-June.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241492186.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    17. 17.

      catclub

      @Baud: That would be cool AF.

       

      Its cold outside, there no kind of atmosphere,

      I’m all alone, more or less.

       

      Opening song from red Dwarf.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TaMara (HFG)

      A Stay-at-Home order has been issued here, starting tomorrow. Glad yesterday was my stock up at the grocery store day, I’m sure it will be a madhouse today.

      Meanwhile, I’m making my first ever attempt at bagels. I’ll walk the dogs while the dough rises and maybe, if all goes well, show off my efforts later.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Major Major Major Major

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Xenos

      I recently finished the Ancillary Justice series of books, and noted how everybody had to wear gloves in public. It was not just a military affectation – it really was in bad taste to be in public without wearing gloves. Considering the risk of illness from an empire over a large amount of space, this makes a lot of sense to me now.

      I vaguely recall one of Samuel Delaney’s novels taking place on a planet were everybody had to wear masks, too.

      Reply

