I have been thinking about writing another post about modeling the coronavirus epidemic, and one of the things I have wanted is an interactive model, so that people can see for themselves how social distancing helps.

And here it is!

I know most folks here are aware, but it may be revealing to see just how much of a difference social distancing can make.

Martin had a post up today on modeling and will have one tomorrow. I’ll be writing another post too, but for now just check this out.

Open thread!