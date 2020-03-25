Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus / See The Difference Social Distance Makes

See The Difference Social Distance Makes

by | 38 Comments

I have been thinking about writing another post about modeling the coronavirus epidemic, and one of the things I have wanted is an interactive model, so that people can see for themselves how social distancing helps.

And here it is!

I know most folks here are aware, but it may be revealing to see just how much of a difference social distancing can make.

Martin had a post up today on modeling and will have one tomorrow. I’ll be writing another post too, but for now just check this out.

Open thread!

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @guachi:

      Why doesn’t the NYT just remove the paywall entirely for COVID-19 articles? I don’t want to create an account, even if it’s free. Just another username and password I have to keep track off

      Thanks regardless, Cheryl!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Quinerly

      Thanks, Cheryl!

      Much appreciated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      The interactive graph/chart is compelling evidence to continue social distancing.  As George Takei would say, “Oh, my…”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      @gene108:Link is to NYT, which requires creating an account to view

      If you are on a PC using Chrome, just right-click and open in an incognito window to bypass the paywall.  At least that used to work for me.  Now I have a subscription (through my school) so I can’t test it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mallard Filmore

      “Another new password to remember” Here is my suggestion:

      _new_up_york_yours_times_

      .

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      It really helps a lot. But you have to be serious about it. You can’t run out to the store every day trying to get eggs.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ruckus

      The link wouldn’t work for me, normal or private window.

      It might be that the FTFNYT doesn’t like me. How good is that?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      I just got asked elsewhere if Trump could override governor orders regarding critical businesses like the Gov of MS did to cities. California is shutting off power and water to businesses that refuse to close, so I’m going to say that yes, technically he could, but good luck getting us to turn the power back on.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      El Cruzado

      For regular article content, Safari’s reader mode will get you the contents without dealing with the paywall overlays.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      Lifetip: Buy 1Password to manage your passwords. It runs on all of your devices syncs between them, and will autofill logins/passwords. It runs locally on your system rather than storing a database out on some server somewhere susceptible to being hacked.

      Worth every penny, I assure you.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mathguy

      CNN just put this out: CDC adviser thinks pandemic will peak in three weeks.  That seems extremely optimistic to me, especially give the lack of testing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      Wouldn’t he have to declare martial law or something insane like that to “override” state governments

      Edit: Not too happy with the Ohio legislature’s decision to only send out postcards to tell people to vote absentee. Not even absentee ballot applications, let alone ballots themselves. Like, would it have been so difficult to print up some ballots and mail them to all registered voters?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kelly

      Roth’s our locally owned grocery chain has online ordering and curbside pickup. Mrs Kelly set up an account today and found the earliest pickup time is Sunday afternoon. We were planning on Monday anyway so not a problem for us. One of the neighbors used Walmart’s similar service yesterday without any delay.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      kindness

      The chart with the extended social distancing was starting to go up when it ends in October.  What would the chart look like if taken to December or January?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Mathguy: I think that’s plausible for places that have already gone to shelter-in-place or similar; look at Italy, where the curve is starting to bend over about 2.5 weeks after they clamped down. Of course, Florida etc. will take longer because they’re being led by fuckwits.
      Once we pass the peak, figure another month or two before starting, slowly, to ease back to normal.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      Oh, and Josh Marshall at TPM got hold of ridership data for the NYC subway and used that to make the case that New York didn’t really lock itself down until maybe five or so days ago. In other words, they’ve got a long and hard road ahead of them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      tam1MI

      OT but everybody needs to be all hands on deck for this:  Rose Twitter has dug up a woman who is claiming that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.  Her name is Tara Reade.  Be prepared for the Bernie Bros to hand this weapon to Trump to ride all the way into November.  It’s going to be Al Franken all over again.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): States are generally using the federal rules for ‘critical businesses’, so they’d need to rotate off of that. But a persons authority is only as great as their ability to enforce it (hence the threats), which in CA is zero.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      hueyplong

      @Mathguy: “CNN just put this out: CDC adviser thinks pandemic will peak in three weeks.”

       

      Maybe they’re just getting Trump past Easter for now, figuring that events themselves will extend it once we get to that three week mark.  They’re dealing with a toddler.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Mathguy: It’s not even optimism. What’s the mechanism that will cause this?

      I think it’s true in the states that locked down, but what about the others?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Fair Economist

      If accurate, that chart looks like intermittent distancing might work. I’ve been thinking we would need to go to milder but still substantial distancing. Not convinced by one mass media model but something to consider.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      You will likely need to use a NYTimes click for this, cuz not sure it’s classified as a coronavirus story — but I enjoyed seeing NY Times readers unload on American Airlines for sticking a hand out for a bailout after using $13 billion on stock buybacks in recent years.  They’re not too thrilled with the “toddler-sized seats,” either.

      Inside American Airlines’ Scramble as Virus Grounds Jets by Hundreds

      Nearly every part of the airline, the largest in the United States, has been transformed, and executives are fighting to keep it afloat.

      On Monday morning, American Airlines Flight 1 departed John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, bound for Los Angeles. It had six passengers.

      … [American] has even changed the way it repairs planes: Instead of buying new parts when they are needed, it is cannibalizing them from some of its hundreds of planes that are parked.

      And it is looking for new sources of revenue. Last week, American started running passenger-free flights loaded with cargo for the first time in 36 years. It is ferrying medical supplies, mail for active U.S. military troops, telecommunications equipment and electronics between Dallas and Frankfurt.

      …. Around the country, American is parking its fleet as fast as it can — there will be 100 planes in Tulsa, Okla.; 100 planes in Roswell, N.M; 50 planes in Pittsburgh; more in Mobile, Ala., and Greensboro, N.C.

      On Thursday, one plane after the next was landing at an American Airlines facility in Tulsa. When a captain walked off a Boeing 777 he had ferried from Miami, he paused on the tarmac and asked the ground crew to take his picture in front of it.

      The crew initially resisted, telling him that there wasn’t time. More planes were landing. The captain insisted. “I’m a year away from retirement,” he said. “I think this is going to be my last flight.”

      The parked planes need to be serviced daily by a team of 10 people. Every day, each plane needs to have its engine run, has to taxi far enough for the tires to rotate fully, and has to have its hydraulics, avionics and electronics checked.

      It’s really a tragedy, every single day.  Thanks, Trump!

      =======

      Anyway:  for reader comments, I like to click on “reader picks” because they’re usually the reasonable ones.

      “All” will get you Foxbots and some some smart people.  “NY Times selected” will be contrarian crap, for the most part.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      A higher R0 and higher hospitalization rate conspire to wreak havoc. A single person with the flu can result in the infections of 386 other people over two months, and a handful would be hospitalized. But in that same period one Covid-19 patient could lead to the infections of 99,000 people, of whom nearly 20,000 might need to be hospitalized.

      This is the money quote from that NYT article [used Incognito ; ) ]

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mathguy

      @Martin: Yeah, it seems implausible. The article is misleading since the the third epidemiologist they quote as “agreeing” simply says we’ll have better idea of what’s happening in three weeks. Like a few others have said, I think we will see a few areas peak because of stricter measures, but Floriduh will be a nightmare.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @kindness: I will probably talk about that in my later post. Martin might say something about it tomorrow.

      tl;dr: It’s too far ahead, with too many things that might happen, like a vaccine, to be sure. But it is worth thinking about.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The grafts they were posting comparing Santa Clara with other infected counties wasn’t speculation like this NYT article but actual documented proof the 44 days of this stuff has a serious effect.  But I know, California, it’s not real American so can’t be done here.

      Meanwhile in two weeks Louisiana caught up to what’s happened in California in three months and Michigan and Georgia are stating to flare up too.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cain

      @Mathguy:

      Calculate 3 weeks, how long till Easter? Easter is in 18 days, 3 weeks is 21 days. Yeah, it will be a shit show regardless if he thinks he can shut it down.

      Reply

