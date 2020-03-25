Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Please Take Care of Yourselves

Please Take Care of Yourselves

43 Comments

This post is in: ,

I know lots of you suffer from anxiety related issues, and I do as well, and earlier tonight I gave myself one hell of an “OMG I GOT THE RONA” anxiety attack. The proximate cause of said attack was spring allergies causing drainage which has given me a little chest cold combined with an active imagination and a fear that I may have killed my parents by giving them the virus.

At any rate, after they are gone, you remember how bad they were, but boy howdy nothing prepares you for when you are in the midst of one. It just sucks.

So please, y’all, take care of yourselves.

    2. 2.

      MazeDancer

      Take your temp, John. No fever, no Rona.

      Hard to remember in the grasp of anxiety.

      It also has to be fever that doesn’t go away.

    3. 3.

      MomSense

      Cold, allergies, and hot flashes just for added OMG I am burning up I have the Rona and I’ve killed my mom.

      Trying not to think about the reduced work hours.

    Nicole

      Nicole

      My downstairs neighbor’s recent houseguest just tested positive (works for Sloan Kettering, which is how I think they wangled a test), and now my neighbor is sick with a cough and digestive issues.  I thought, well, I haven’t seen them in 7 days so I’m past the median point of contagion, but just tonight I started running a 99.5 temperature and am now convinced I have it.

      If I do have it, it sucks, but I swear, if I do, once it’s over I’M RUBBING MY EYES AGAIN, SUCKAS.  AND PICKING MY NOSE.  AND LICKING MY FINGERS.  I’M DOING ALL OF IT.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      When this is over, I vote that we as a country pick a day and TP every goddamned tree in the nation. Because we can.

    6. 6.

      Percysowner

      @MazeDancer: I’m taking my temp once a day. I’m recovering from Influenza Type A and the cough is lasting forever. I also suffer from spring allergies, so again, coughing and red eyes (apparently another symptom of Covid-19) are par for the course this time of year. OTOH, I’m watching my granddaughter 5 days a week and since she’s not potty trained I get proof at least once a day that my olfactory sense is working fine (apparently another symptom is losing sense of smell).

    7. 7.

      The Dangerman

      I’ve been there, too. I felt like shit warmed over yesterday and I thought, well, that’s it. I have it. I live in the hay fever capitol of the world; everyone is coughing and sneezing. I figured yesterday, well, fuck, that’s it. I have an underlying condition so I’m at some increased risk. And first thing I’m doing if I end up in the Hospital is completing a DNR.

      Anyway, I slept yesterday and then I felt OK. Just stress. Everyone is stressed to their limits right now. Every single one of us. If anyone isn’t, they aren’t paying attention or they think Trump is a Miracle Worker or something. Is it wrong of me to hope these assholes that are running out for that uncontrolled drug regimen seize up like a Ford Pinto with a leaky engine?

      I’ve had a shitload of death in my world lately; I’m sure as shit glad that my Parents, and all from their generation that was my Family, are all gone. I can’t even imagine anything as simple as visiting a Parent or Parents right now.

      I saw a cool app (at least by the reviews) that has been made free right now for the virus that is breathing for anxiety. I’ll find it and link it later.

      ETA: And I found out today that my Sister sat next to a confirmed positive for a couple hours recently; she is self quarantining, of course,

    8. 8.

      schrodingers_cat

      Rona == crying in Hindi.

      Karona = Requesting someone to do something

      Brought to you by the Department of pedantry.

    Darkrose

      Darkrose

      I’m on week 2 of a nasty cold–seriously, why does one body need this much gunk!–and between the coughing and the hot flashes, I’ve been in a constant state of low-level panic. I’m also freaking out about non-corona stuff; last night I was having stomach pain and I immediately leapt to “Gall bladder attack! But they’ll just send me home if I go to Kaiser because it’s not corona!”

    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @Darkrose: …last night I was having stomach pain and I immediately leapt to “Gall bladder attack! But they’ll just send me home if I go to Kaiser because it’s not corona!”

      From my (& others’) experience, surgery-worthy gallstones usually feel more like chest pain, actually.  Not infrequently confused for a heart attack — it’s one of the first sorting checks for women-of-a-certain-age patients in the ER.

      On the general topic… I’ve been reassuring myself for the last several weeks that I could be sure it wasn’t the ‘rona as long as my eyeballs were itching.  Now they’re talking about red eyes & loss of one’s sense of smell as symptoms, dammit!

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      I’m dealing with all this pretty well, no doubt aided by the anti-depressants I’ve been taking for years and which have definitely “flattened the curve” of my emotional responses.   I haven’t had any close or sustained in-person contact with another human being for over a week.  My neighbors and I wave at each other from our porches.

      The one thing that seems to be happening is I’m craving sweets.  Which I just don’t do, normally.  I almost put in another grocery order that would have been things like cherry pie, caramel popcorn, chocolate, and honey (almost being the operative word).  So strange.

      I wonder if I… I wonder if people generally… will have agoraphobia attacks when the lockdown ends and we can resume something like normal interactions again.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      Oh my God. I have nasal congestion, and I had a small sore throat and very occasional cough last week, which I think was due to post-nasal drip. But HOT DAMN I am convinced that I have it. One of the Spawns and I also have some minor digestive stuff going on, but I have to remind myself that I am super-stressed out and that when I am stressed, I usually have digestive stuff. Ehhhhhh.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      Seasonal allergies here plus a lifetime of smoking and a mild cat allergy and three cats. I had two cats and OTC stuff seemed to handle it, but I’ve inherited a cat and that seems to be one cat too many. I bought something called Allerpet. It’s a liquid that you rub onto the cat and it’s supposed to cut down on the dander. Hard to say if it’s helping because everything is blooming. Anyway I’m taking my temperature multiple times a day, sort of a talismanic thing.

    30. 30.

      FlyingToaster

      Our entire household is sniffly from the goddam juniper.  HerrDoktor suggest we get rid of ours, and I asked him how he was getting rid of the landscaping at [redacted] a block away.  Crickets.  Which honestly, was a better answer than “thermite”.

      I’ve been checking my temperature a couple times a day, just in case, but it’s totally normal.  The headaches are all sinus and stress.

      Stress because even if he is a Republican, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker WAS BCBSMA’s CEO, and therefore he isn’t a complete fucking fool.  So at 4 pip emma, he out-n-out defied Trump by extending our “close everything we safely can” until May 4!

      5.5 more weeks on Zoom.  Egads.

      Today 9 more labs came on line, we tested 6,000 in one day; we need to be doing a lot more for the next 5 weeks to actually locate and quarantine — successfully — the cases and carriers, and let everyone else know if they’re immune or not.

      This should put paid to WarriorGirl’s Spring Play (you can memorize lines over Zoom, but you can’t build sets and do the blocking unless you’re on the effing set).  It’s now 30-70 whether the strings tour group will be allowed to perform in May, since they’ll get 1 live rehearsal.

    catclub

      catclub

      At any rate, after they are gone, you remember how bad they were, but boy howdy nothing prepares you….

       

      I thought he was talking about killing his parents, just then.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      I also get an attack of the spring allergies. It can make me pretty miserable, with swollen eyes, congestion, runny nose.

      But I also have some health issues that probably put me somewhat at risk if I am hit with the corona virus.

      I am happy that I live in California, where the governor is actually doing his best to fight this thing.

    catclub

      catclub

      @JoyceH: and a mild cat allergy and three cats.

       

      one of our cats has runny eyes from allergies.

      I have sneezed much more this year than previous years, but anything is better than sore throat/post nasal drip, for me. and so far, none of those.

    35. 35.

      Fair Economist

      I get extended coughs after most winter respiratory infections, and I have one now from a very mild flu-ish/chest cold I got in mid-February. Like all the other hypochondriacs here, I worry. I’m 99% sure it wasn’t and isn’t COVID, but man, sweating that 1% is …

      Everybody in my family is being very sensible about this now and I’m thankful for that. Just was giving my invalid mother tips for dealing with shortages of disinfectant wipes and gloves (my suggestions: diluted peroxide or detergent for cleaning and washable cloth gloves).

    37. 37.

      Mai naem mobile

      I think my sister had it mid January. She had a really bad upper respiratory infection which started with a dry cough and sore throat. She was wiped out from it. I haven’t talked to her about it today but I read today that both  eyes being red is part of it and I could swear she had that as well.  I’ve had a couple of mild upper respiratory infections in Jan/mid Feb but one felt more like a sinus infection than a true lung related infection. The other one I was just a little stuffy and tired with a dry cough.

    39. 39.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Kent: I saw that earlier today and went to his twitter feed. He’s got a lot more, but this script is perfect, except too coherent for reality.

    40. 40.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Allergies and Covid symptoms are so different.

      Deep dry cough feels nothing like the yearly sinus meltdown with post-nasal drip.

      With one you want to cough to clear up your breathing, with the other you want to stop coughing so you can breath.

    L85NJGT

      L85NJGT

      I ran into a big box for charcoal. Why were there no dishwasher pods? There are 40 in the Cascade small size. That’s more than a month at one load a day. Can people just not count? How many times a day are they washing dishes??

