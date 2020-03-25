I know lots of you suffer from anxiety related issues, and I do as well, and earlier tonight I gave myself one hell of an “OMG I GOT THE RONA” anxiety attack. The proximate cause of said attack was spring allergies causing drainage which has given me a little chest cold combined with an active imagination and a fear that I may have killed my parents by giving them the virus.

At any rate, after they are gone, you remember how bad they were, but boy howdy nothing prepares you for when you are in the midst of one. It just sucks.

So please, y’all, take care of yourselves.