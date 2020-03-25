Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: GOP Monsters Assume Everyone Else Is A Monster, Too

Open Thread: GOP Monsters Assume Everyone Else Is A Monster, Too

45 Comments

“Just a thought experiment, throwing some ideas around… “

Who funds the Federalist, and how have they managed to stay out of jail?

    45Comments

      kindness

      Why if the Nazis hadn’t already done this stuff, we might be impressed with the level of evil coming out of TrumpCo.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just posted this link downstairs. Dacoda Nelson has a nice primer that even I can grasp relating to the “economy” and what that actually means for we peons.

      And I see you the other story covered.

      And again, from downstairs.

      Newsom Announces Mortgage Relief For Californians Affected By COVID-19

      – 12:45 p.m., March 25, 2020

      Four of the five major national banks have agreed to a 90-day forbearance on mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

      Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days. Bank of America was the only one that did not commit to the 90-day forbearance. The bank has only committed to a 30-day forbearance, Newsom said.

      State-charter banks and credit unions have also agreed to the 90-day forbearance. Newsom said it is important to have a coordinated relief effort for families instead of a patchwork of relief like what happened during the housing bubble collapse in 2008.

      There is no income requirement for mortgage relief, but there needs to be evidence that the homeowners have been affected by COVID-19, Newsom said. But it won’t be as laborious as it was during the housing crisis in 2008, he added.

      More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. Under the stimulus package deal that was just reached, the federal government will add $600 on top of the state benefits, Newsom said. — Alexander Nguyen, web producer

      Roger Moore

      I notice that Federalist is also using the racist-approved “Wuhan virus”.  I also notice that their original tweet has been taken down by Twitter for violating site policy, presumably for encouraging self harm.

      Martin

      I don’t understand the argument here. You want to protect workers, no? So why risk their lives. Instead, send the young people into quarantine and pull the olds out of retirement to do those jobs. I mean, they’re just mooching off of society now, so if some of them die, that’s just savings.

      I mean, if you’re willing to do population control to maintain economic equilibrium, that’s just Logans Run, dog. Wanna flatten the curve and save the economy, just lace the next AARP mailer with anthrax. Done. Easy.

      misterpuff

      The inability of any Republican to understand that a significant segment of our society is one or two paychecks away from total financial ruin is mind-boggling.

      Yet if a corporation may see a decrease in the ability to pay a dividend or pay a CEO bonus or (be unable to pony up for their re-election campaign) they open up the Treasury

       

      Perhaps they feel if they give the serfs anything, the people will realize that that spigot can be turned on for the benefit of people, not corps. And that would be a plot twist, eh?

      NotMax

      Complete with an adorable cartoonish character to lure the kiddies in.

      Microbe Mouse?

      Captain Covid?

      The Bilious Bunch?

      Princess Infecta?

      Roger Moore

      @misterpuff:

      It’s very simple.  When a person lives paycheck to paycheck, it’s a sign they shouldn’t be wasting their money on frivolous expenses like healthcare fancy coffee and avocado toast.  When a company can’t survive a week without customers, it’s a sign that they’re following lean business practices.

      zhena gogolia

      Yesterday my husband and I went for our daily walk, and I was as usual giving him the news he’d missed, starting with Twitler demanding fealty from governors before he would help them save their people. I got a little heated and yelled, “Why doesn’t he get it?” before I realized there was a fit woman striding briskly down the road (more than 6 feet from us) and laughing merrily in response. I guess she knew exactly what I was referring to.

      Feathers

      When reading the news about Prince Charles, I got to thinking about the Tory response to the virus. The term “herd immunity” isn’t helping our side. They aren’t part of “the herd” so their let everyone get sick approach, now picked up by the Republicans, isn’t really seen as something that will touch them. People are talking about the Republicans as a death cult, but they are a purity cult in so many ways as well.

      sdhays

      What exactly is a “controlled infection”? And there’s no such thing as “voluntary” for children. Any children who are intentionally exposed to any disease, including COVID-19, should be taken away from their parents. And if they die, the parents should be tried for manslaughter.

      And the people who write for the Federalist should go DIAF along with Lloyd Blankfein and Well’s Fargo’s Dick.

      Immanentize

      @misterpuff: You mean like ISPs now feel to magnanimously tell us pleebs that cost based on net usage was utterly necessary to the functioning of the intertubes.  But suddenly can provide unlimited access without additional cost?

      West of the Rockies

      Somewhere between 27% and 43% of all humans are either dangerously or wilfully ignorant, greedy, and without empathy.

      Choose your friends and allies carefully.  Vote accordingly.

      Martin

      @Immanentize: My wife pointed me to a post on Nextdoor from someone looking for ammunition. I replied that if you give this person ammunition, expect it to be used against you when he runs out of toilet paper.

      JMG

      There is a bedrock belief among many Americans that lack of money can only have been the result of an individual’s lack of moral character. To starve the unworthy is not evil, it is punishing evil as it deserves. These people are “Christians.” They are the oldest heresy of all — God is just like me, and he hates everybody I do. It’s a heresy every religion has.

      Mike in NC

      I recall Letters to the Editor from conservatives during the Great Bush Recession arguing that the US auto industry just be allowed to die so that the stockholders could pick up the crumbs. Sociopaths all.

      Brachiator

      The Federalist comes out in favor of–and I am not making this up–“safe infection sites” where children can be voluntarily infected with #covid19.

      Jesus H Christ! This sounds just like anti-vaxxer nonsense.

      Ten Bears

      Labeling human beings as “Undesirables” who are drains on society, with a plan to kill them off; and then sending their children to “Infection Camps” to be used for medical experimentation sounds so eerily familiar because it’s not the first time we’ve done this. We’re so good at it we’ve taught several generations, several nations, of tyrants how to do it.

      WereBear

      This year’s Theater of the Absurd is the best season-ender ever!

       

      Let’s hope.

       

      Oh, and I caught a glimpse of Sasse saying pompously, “This could sever employer/employee relations!”

      leeleeFL

      I am going to quote my Sainted Mother here,” Sweet Jesus Christ on a crutch,  those assholes should have been drowned at Birth!”  She was not a woman to mince her words.

      Roger Moore

      @JMG:

      There is a bedrock belief among many Americans that lack of money can only have been the result of an individual’s lack of moral character.

      Not quite.  When Those People lack money, it’s a sign they lack moral character.  When People Like Us lack money, it’s because of the vicissitudes of fate.

      scav

      Why is it that the lower orders in ‘Merca continue to refuse to recognize that they’re expendable!? Didn’t they vote for greatness??! What don’t they understand?

      trollhattan

      “Think outside the box” box, in this case, 4’x2’x2′. Of wood, or are we going cardboard?

      I’m out of adjectives but have an applicable noun or two for the Federalists.

      Immanentize

      @leeleeFL: My Mom is 89.  Mostly grew up with a teacher Mom and an outdoor toilet on a semi-farm.  She is an amazing source of perspective + and grace + to me now.  I wish I could talk to your Mom.  I am an idiot compared to those women.

      Geminid

      Lindsay Graham is showing the contempt of Republicans for working people. And Republican misunderstanding of working people. Given a good wage and humane working conditions, I think most of us would want to work and not sit at home.

      Juju

      This is where I say what is wrong with you mostly republican people?  As far as purposely infecting people, if you think it’s such a good idea why don’t you go first?

