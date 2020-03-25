Forwarded by Major Major Major Major:
Coronavirus 411 alerts, updates, and information
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Coronavirus Global Update BBC World Service
Coronavirus Today: Alerts and Updates with Dr. Brian McDonough
Epidemic With Dr. Celine Gounder and Ronald Klain
Social Distance with Dr. James Hamblin
Also:
The Al Franken Podcast: Andy Slavitt on the Pandemic
My latest for @onthemedia: I immersed myself in the world of prepper influencers to see whether the pandemic has met their end times expectations. Turns out many of them are scrambling just like the rest of us.. https://t.co/UmY6mW2pkA
— Micah Loewinger (@MicahLoewinger) March 21, 2020
