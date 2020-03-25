Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The house always wins.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Not all heroes wear capes.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

We still have time to mess this up!

How has Obama failed you today?

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

The revolution will be supervised.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This is how realignments happen…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Han shot first.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Mission Accomplished!

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Open Thread: Coronavirus-Related Podcasts for Aural Learners

Open Thread: Coronavirus-Related Podcasts for Aural Learners

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: 

Forwarded by Major Major Major Major:

Coronavirus 411 alerts, updates, and information

Coronavirus Daily Briefing

Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Coronavirus Global Update BBC World Service

Coronavirus Today: Alerts and Updates with Dr. Brian McDonough

Epidemic With Dr. Celine Gounder and Ronald Klain

Social Distance with Dr. James Hamblin

Viral: Coronavirus

Also:
The Al Franken Podcast: Andy Slavitt on the Pandemic

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • BR
  • Brachiator
  • chris
  • Emma
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • EthylEster
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • km
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • NotMax
  • PsiFighter37

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Emma

      This Podcast Will Kill You put out 6 (six!) 45 minute – 1 hour (!!!) episodes yesterday covering pretty much every aspect I can think of. Not hosted by actual doctors (I believe they’re grad students in one of the science fields), but they interview lots of doctors and scientists.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I suppose guns really don’t work with a virus. Wow listen to that report makes my brain hurt.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PsiFighter37

      Wilmer threatening to hold up the Senate legislation. Great – because this is the exact time to being playing purity pony.

      Fuck that asshole. Still intent on nuking the Dems no matter what. Schumer should kick his ass out the caucus and truly render him irrelevant.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: He has heaped praise on a few billionaires and companies that are moving mountains to bring or build supplies for California.

      And some other stuff like Keep Your Distance.

      [ETA] Ooops, that should be a reply to BR.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mallard Filmore

      @EthylEster: Now I have a concern about this HUGE bailout … who will end up paying?  Despite the bailout getting directed away from big companies, will this end up being a back-end way to loot the middle class when the bill comes due?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      Sounds familiar:

      (WaPo) LONDON — Britain is behind on testing people for coronavirus, compared with countries such as Germany and South Korea, but officials Wednesday promised again that millions of test kits were on the way.

      At Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily news conference, he said that Britain is ordering “huge numbers of tests” and would be ramping up its screening programs soon.

      Second verse, same as the first!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @PsiFighter37:

      Wilmer threatening to hold up the Senate legislation. Great – because this is the exact time to being playing purity pony.

      Fuck that asshole. Still intent on nuking the Dems no matter what. Schumer should kick his ass out the caucus and truly render him irrelevant.

      I would love it if it were good cop/bad cop. Schumer saying to McConnell, “Listen, you should give us what we asked for, or Bernie will hold out for even more radical reform. And he’s got nothing to lose.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud: Asshole spent the whole time in Vermont and now pipes up. Honestly, fuck him. No wonder that jerkoff got kicked off a commune when he was in his 30s.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty

      @Mary G: Sorry, I should have said confirmed cases. Testing has been very limited, and many of us suspect it has been in the region for a while between Carnival visitors and cruise ship arrivals.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @PsiFighter37: The Senate bill is terrible. You spend $2T not solving the problem, and then when shit gets really real you can’t do anything because you already wasted $2T.

      Push the House bill to the front.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      EthylEster

      @Mallard Filmore: WaPo is publishing stuff about the bill. More info is better. From Rubin editorial today….

      Roll Call reports: “The enormous spending bill expected to be released Wednesday morning will include $400 million in election assistance, according to two sources who have seen a summary of the bill from appropriators.”

      But I am also hearing that some R senators are gonna put a hold on the bill because….freedom? Could be rumors. No cites given.

      Kevin Drum has a post up now discussing the size of the package. He compares it to WW2.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.