Good morning all,
Sorry about Tuesday’s post, the furnace died Monday night and that took my attention.
We go from the highest place in California to the second lowest(the lowest elevation is Badwater in Death Valley). The Salton Sea is south of Palm Springs and is over 200 feet below sea level. This low elevation is caused by the San Andres fault splintering in to smaller faults and creating a sink. If not for the silt deposited by the Colorado River, this sink would be part of the Gulf of California. Over the millennia a number of lakes have formed in this basin, depending on the climate. The current lake was created when a irrigation canal fed by the Colorado River broke, allowing the entire flow of the river to flow into the Salton sink. The sea is currently fed by the Alamo and New rivers that are highly polluted by agriculture runoff and in the case of the New river, industrial pollution in Mexico. These rivers do not maintain the water level in the sea and it is shrinking. In the mid 20th century a number of towns sprung up along the shores of the lake and were sold as vacation sports, but the pollution and receding shoreline. Bombay Beach is one of these towns on the eastern shore of the sea. Rather than being a vacation destination, ti’s now home to some eclectic art in the town and along the shore of the receding sea.
Warning!
This sign greets you as you walk into the salt flats that were once the Bombay Beach Marina.
A swing set out in the Salton Sea. This keeps getting moved out as the sea recedes.
This chair is sitting out on the salt flats, a guy was was shooting a model using this chair as a prop when we arrived.
A large eye watches you at the Salton Sea.
This sign has been placed by the shore, in reality it’s not purple, I decided to change the color in Lightroom and decided I liked it.
Care for a movie? The screen is an old truck trailer and the cars have seen better days. This panorama consists of multiple shots that were exposure bracketed to handle the dynamic range between the shadows and the bright sun.
Stuck the landing.
This is on the way out of town, apparently you can climb up to the top if you get there at the right time.
Leaving Bombay Beach.
The sun hides behind a cloud and casts it’s rays over the Salton Sea as we leave Bombay Beach.
