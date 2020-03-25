Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Information As Power / Martin Guest Post: Questions on Data Modeling in the Epidemic: Part 1

by | 21 Comments

Martin has been kind enough to put together a Guest Post on Data Modeling in the Epidemic.  We will put of Part 2 right around the same time on Thursday.

Martin is standing by in case we have questions.

Take it away, Martin!

Questions on Data Modeling in the Epidemic: Part 1

So, like Cheryl (such good company I find myself in!) I thought I’d provide some information on data modeling this grand experiment we find ourselves all in. I do have a statistics background and do a fair bit of data modeling of population behavior. I’m not an epidemiologist, but good data modeling always requires some degree of understanding the context the model operates in so that means spending some time becoming a ratchet epidemiologist – knowing just enough to understand how to make the model work.

Epidemiologists arm us with a bit of information regarding the behavior of this particular virus. We have the R0 (r naught) or the reproduction number that says that each person who is infected will infect R0 other people. That is determined by the infectious period (how long you can give it to someone else), the mode of transmission (air, water, touch, etc.), and the contact rate (how many people you are likely to interact with). We also know how long before symptoms appear, how long before fatality is likely, how long to recovery. These are statistical values and vary from person to person. Early in an epidemic you have fairly small sample sizes so it often just looks like chaos, but later when sample sizes are much larger those statistical values start to really show up.

Why is this such a big thing?

Well, there’s a few things going for it. An incomplete list:
1) Nobody has natural immunity, so for the contact rate above, every person an infected person comes in contact with is a potential new infection. One reason why the flu doesn’t do this is that depending on the strain of flu, there’s people walking around immune, so it doesn’t spread through them. That’s what herd immunity does – if enough people are immune, an infected person can’t find enough others to pass it along to for it to explode through the population. (This is a good place to ask Cheryl about how nuclear reactions and nuclear moderators work – basically the same process)
2) Nobody has artificial immunity. No vaccine. Again for the flu, that flu shot not just protects you personally, but helps add to the herd immunity.
3) Good modes of transmission – inhalation, contact, and fecal transmission. Hong Kong had some apartment blocks spread it through the sewer system, even when people were locked down. This is a combo that is notoriously hard to protect against.
4) Durability – it can hang in the air for hours and on surfaces for days, boosting that contact rate. It can live long enough that if the stocker at the grocery store spread it to the jug of milk overnight, it can still be there when you put it in your refrigerator.
5) It looks like other diseases – early symptoms are flu-like, so rather than rush off to the doctor, we tend to keep acting like it’s the flu, treating it like the flu, and protecting ourselves like it’s the flu. But it’s not the flu, so those things don’t work sufficiently. Ebola struggles to spread because it’s in the ‘holy fuck this guy is dying’ category, not the ‘take some Advil and go to work’ category.
6) It doesn’t affect everyone the same way. This is more important than it might seem. The 1918 flu killed young people more than old people. That allowed old people to unknowingly spread it much further than if they had fallen ill at the same rates. Covid is the opposite. Where that really matters is with testing. If you only test people who are really sick, you leave a whole bunch of people only slightly sick to run around and spread it. And it’s hard to get people to stay home sick if they don’t feel sick.

R0 is important because it tells us roughtly just how fucked we are. An R0 value of 1 means that everyone who gets it will give it to one other person. That leaves you with a fairly constant population of sick people which is very easy to deal with. An R0 value that is less than one will eventually die out on its own, or at least shrink to the size that it’s no more than a nuisance. An R0 greater than 1 means that the population of people who get infected will grow expoentially until you see things like herd immunity show up and start to knock that rate down by shrinking R0 by slowing the contact rate. An R0 value well above 1 means we’re going to go through some shit. The estimates out of China was that Covid had an R0 of around 2.7.

But R0 is not a property just of the virus but also of the population and their behavior. We calculate it for the population at large but every context will be different. A highly dense city like NYC will almost certainly have a higher R0 than a less dense city like Des Moines. When I lived in NYC we lived in a 5 story walk-up. There was no elevator, so you had to climb the stairs to our 4th story apt. There were about 100 people living in that building, all using the same front door handle, all touching the same mailboxes, all running their hands along the same handrails. That’s a lot of contact. I now live in a detached single family house. Only 4 people ever touch the front door or the railings. Much lower contract rate. When my wife comes home with a week to two weeks worth of groceries everyone heads out to unload the car and bring them in. But when you live in a 5 story walk up, you don’t do multiple trips to haul in 2 weeks of groceries, instead you maximize each trip. You know you’re going to climb those stairs at the end of every work day so you bring a single load of groceries with you every time – about a days worth. That means you’re going to the store roughly every day, interacting with others, etc. Again, that’s a lot of contact. In a university, a 500 seat lecture hall has roughly 10x more contact than a 30 seat K-12 classroom. That’s why universities moved to online instruction so early. Our R0 value was going to be massively higher than your kids 2nd grade classroom. Nurses have more contact than accountants, etc.

Why are some places blowing up worse than others?

Well, for NYC, the population density and community behavior of more regular store trips, more frequent eating out, and so on means that their R0 value could be much higher than 2.7, while a lot of California which saw the virus earlier than NYC has a value that might be somewhat lower than 2.7. Italy is denser than the US on average, so they’re having a bit harder time with it. Canada is lower than the US, so they’re having a bit easier time.

Containment

A containment strategy basically means to identify and isolate the infected so that their R0 reaches 0. For ebola that might mean a perimeter around the village so nobody goes in or out until nobody is infectious. You’re going to knock down the contact rate to 0 until the infection period is over, and it can’t be spread. For measles, it means isolating the person’s home the same way. But it relies on being able to identify who is infected, and then tracing where they’ve been, who they’ve been in contact with and prophylactically isolating those people before they become infectious and only releasing them after testing.

This strategy failed in the US because we couldn’t test and isolate as fast as the infection spread. It succeeded in South Korea because they could. It failed in Wuhan for a few reasons – a little bit of denial at first, but that was only a few days, but then a lack of a test.

The goal of containment is R0 = 0.

Mitigation

When containment fails, you mitigate. You’re giving up on R0 = 0. You can’t do it. But you can do R0 < 1, so you’re trying to get the number of cases to shrink to a small enough value that you can either maintain that state until something like a vaccine shows up, or you get the problem to be small enough that you can try to make containment work again.

That’s what China did. They mitigated, shrank the problem, and outside of Wuhan appears to have achieved containment. Jury is still out on whether they can get there for Wuhan as well.

That’s what the US is doing – reduce the contact rate. What is needed? Well, probably more for NYC than for Des Moines. Social distancing and hand washing might work in Montana but not Des Moines. A lockdown sufficient for Des Moines might not be sufficient for NYC. And if people don’t follow the rules, you might need to do more.

The goal of mitigation is R0 < 1

So, how do we know if containment is working and for how long do we need to do this?

That’s where the modeling helps us in Part 2.

~Martin

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: I’m just modeling off of the data reported in the Johns Hopkins dataset. I’m not trying to do a simulation – too complicated, and I don’t remotely have the data.

      A lot of the time a very simple model is sufficient to tell you where you are headed for decision making purposes. You know the model will break, so you estimate the point where it’s time to throw it away and build a new one.

      My assumption here is that our actions will break the model before the model would naturally break down. The question is when, and can we see the model break at that time.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      No One of Consequence

      This was great Martin, thank you.

      But reading this, leaving me hanging for Part II is a little denouement.

      So, a great many thanks, and a great many pleases for the quick arrival of Part II.

      Peace, and wash your hands,

      – NOoC

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I know you’ve said you’re not an epidemiologist, Martin, but I’d like your take on this:

      So let’s say you have a virus that makes a zoonotic leap to humans. Further, it is as contagious as measles and as lethal as ebola with an incubation period similar to the novel coronavirus as well as being airborne and as durable as the SARS-COV-2 virus.

      Let’s say that a 20-something stumbles into a hospital, exhibiting the above symptoms and dies days later even with extensive ICU interventions. Would the CDC be called in immediately? What are the steps in the public health chain? How long would it take to recognize what is being dealt with? And would it be kept under wraps as long as possible? Would you hear about it on the evening news

      Also thanks for this explainer! When do your models suggest the peak will be and where we will be in terms of hospitalizations and fatalities?

      NVM, that’s in Part II

      Reply
    7. 7.

      No One of Consequence

      @Martin: Most of us have time right about now. ;)

      I kid, but not entirely. I appreciate the knowledge that so many different jackals bring to the table here. You among them, of course.

      Thanks again,

      – NOoC

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mr. Mack

      Also, while you may not know the answer, I have a question:  Are we closer to a blood test that can quickly determine who has had it and is now immune?  I would think that test is a priority if we want to keep asking some people to go to work.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The CDC probably would be. In China, the time from the first doctor suspecting they had a new disease to their CDC equivalent being notified was 1 day. Tracing started 2 days later. The WHO was notified 1 day after that. They moved pretty fast.

      A number of years ago we had a bit of a West Nile outbreak here. My aunt was case #2 in the county. I bought her into the ER at around 4PM and there was a CDC worker interviewing me and her at 10AM the next day to do tracing.

      The hospital notified the county public health agency within an hour of the diagnosis, and that got to the state and feds within hours. Not sure if the county notified the feds, or the state did.

      They moved fast in part because they knew what it was. Not sure if an unknown would cause them to move that fast though. How would we know that 20-something was contagious? Or that it was the result of a virus (that we may not know how to test for), etc. But my experience was that once they thought they had an infectious agent on their hands, they moved fast.

      I know this because my aunt was a nurse at the hospital I took her to so we got to ask a lot of questions and get answers. She was hospitalized for 2 months, so there was plenty of time to ask questions.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      Any thoughts on people transmission vs objects? I understand in Wuhan everyone stayed in and the military brought everyone food. This seemed to have stopped the spread: so how much should we worry about the groceries we bring home or getting takeout?

      I go out every 3-4 days and get groceries alone, wearing a mask, and full shower after. My clothes go in the hamper, my coat hanging where Mr WereBear can’t get at it. He doesn’t use that bathroom. I’m hoping that’s enough to keep him safe. He is locked up for the duration :)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      raven

      Great stuff as usual. I have a question about the durability? Harvard Health says  ”

      How long can the coronavirus stay airborne? I have read different estimates.

      A study done by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Laboratory of Virology in the Division of Intramural Research in Hamilton, Montana helps to answer this question. The researchers used a nebulizer to blow coronaviruses into the air. They found that infectious viruses could remain in the air for up to three hours. The results of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 17, 2020.

      How long can the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 survive on surfaces?

      A recent study found that the COVID-19 coronavirus can survive up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The researchers also found that this virus can hang out as droplets in the air for up to three hours before they fall. But most often they will fall more quickly. There’s a lot we still don’t know, such as how different conditions, such as exposure to sunlight, heat, or cold, can affect these survival times.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Thank you.

      A point which should be emphasized is that an R0 > 1 means exponential growth, and that means that the longer you wait before implementing countermeasures, the harder it becomes. By a lot. So, we lost a huge amount of valuable time because Trump dithered around all through January and February. Florida is going to lose a lot more time because the wingnut governor there is still refusing to implement shelter-in-place. Etc.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Thanks Martin, heavy lifting and yet, understandable. Like from an ed-you-ka-tor or something. :-)

      Encouraging local development is drive-through testing. It’s not a free-for-all in that there…wait for it…an algorithm and phone app to determine who’s eligible but the model can be expanded as test facilities expand. IIUC Germany has a crapton and a transmission rate a tenth of Italy’s. (Acknowledging more testing affects the data directly.)

      Sunny today and the dog needs walking (whether he knows it or not).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      nwerner

      I’ve been downloading the Johns Hopkins data as well and used it to forecast a 30 day trend.  Almost every optimistic model shows that deaths will be peaking on or within a day or two of April 12/Easter.  Is that what you are seeing?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WereBear

      @dmsilev: Florida is going to lose a lot more time because the wingnut governor there is still refusing to implement shelter-in-place.

       

      Every day that passes I worry more about that state. It’s going to wind up like one of those 1970’s era drive in horror movies.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Thanks, Martin.

      You’ve said a few things that I’ve thought I should add in, so now I don’t have to do that.

      You and I are coming at this from different, but complementary, viewpoints. I like the more detailed models, so I think about all the things you load into R0 as separate lines in the model. But the net is the same, and your way gives a single parameter to think about. And yes, it’s very much like the modeling of nuclear fission reactions or chemical reactions. Chemical reactions in particular were modeled the way you are doing it back when I was in college. We’ve gained methods to look at them in more detail since then, but still there are times when it’s useful to go back.

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’ve been thinking about writing a post about that, but now I think I’ll wait until I see what Martin gives us tomorrow.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Uneven or inconsistent implementation of mitigation procedures among states a concern.

      Not to single one state out, merely an example that goods (groceries and others) packaged in Iowa might be shipped all across the country.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      @Mr. Mack: Yes. They are already rolling out those tests now. CDC/FDA approved one last week that’s hitting hospitals this week. More are coming.

      So, our goal is to get this lockdown strategy to do its thing. Basically, get the epidemic to calm the fuck down, to buy us some time to do all of this other stuff – blood tests, treatments so that people don’t die if they catch it, and then strategies to keep it from spreading while allowing people to leave their house and life semi-normal lives, because we can’t do this for a year.

      What we need to look for next, after lockdowns, are how do we manage this. How do we send kids back to school, identify the ones that are sick daily, isolate them. China is taking the temperature of everyone who goes to the grocery store, goes into a school, gets on a train or plane, etc. It’s not as accurate as the swab, but you can effectively test the entire country daily. If you have a fever, you’re quarantined until a proper test result comes back. Knock it down as fast as you can, everywhere, constantly.

      That’s going to be hard in the US. They need to get working on it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @nwerner: Depends on when lockdowns went in place. CA should peak around then. NYC a bit later. States that went into lockdown today, around the 15th.

      Mind you, that doesn’t mean you can stop doing this. It’s going to take time for the number of infected to go down to manageable numbers – weeks. My question is then what? Mitigation doesn’t get us to 0. As soon as you open up, you’ll just blow back up again. So then what?

      Hong Kong is going into a 3rd wave of this after trying to open up. They knocked it down, put some measures in place to keep the numbers low, opened up, and it didn’t work as well as they expected.

      It’s going to be hard. I don’t think they’re going to be able to open up really large events like sports for quite a while because it’s just too hard to protect people. But smaller events like K-12 classes could. You have authority, it’s a controlled environment, etc.

      Reply

