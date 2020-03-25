Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Ohio Man-Child Apologizes

Late Night Open Thread: Ohio Man-Child Apologizes

32 Comments

Remember the ‘sunburned dude in backwards ball cap’ video clip replayed endlessly last week?

Well, he has the excuse of being a high-school senior — and he’s apologized. (Even though he doesn’t have coronavirus himself… that we know of.)

Brady Sluder said he has realized he’s not invincible after all.

“I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments,” Sluder posted in an apology on his Instagram account March 22. “I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended.”…

The clip has been used to highlight crowds of spring break partiers defying stay-at-home suggestions – which have since turned into stay-at-home orders for several states. The video aired on various national media outlets, including in a story Thursday, March 19, on NBC’s Today Show. His quote also has appeared in USA TODAY and the Washington Post

“Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities,” Sluder wrote. “I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.”…

In the caption for his post, he added: “I’m not asking for your forgiveness or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen…Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself.”

Thank Murphy the Trickster God that the internet wasn’t around in the early 1970s. I was around his age when I wore a home-made Shanna the She-Devil costume to one of the earliest NYC ComicCons, so… I don’t agree with his actions, but I understand.

Let’s try to be kind with one another. Does not apply to professional Republicans or their media stenographers, of course!

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      joel hanes

      I did a great many very stupid things when young; some of them while drunk.
      That I survived and suffered no very serious legal consequences I can only attribute to large helpings of both privilege and pure luck.

      I am powerfully glad that ubiquitous video recording was not a thing then.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      @joel hanes

      Adjusted for personal circumstances (and high tolerance).

      I did a great many very stupid things when young; fewer of them while drunk.

      ;)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hungry Joe

      Sincere or just covering his young tuchus? No way to know, so I say give him a pass and let it go … unless he does something else outrageously offensive, in which case resurrect this clip and hang it around his neck forever.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      @Hungry Joe:

      Does it matter? He apologized and did it unequivocally. There wasn’t a lot of parsing there. I mean would what you want him to do to make up for what was clearly a drunken convo? It’s not like not 80% of here didn’t have such things. I mean, jeez he’s 18.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @NotMax: To the best of my knowledge, no pics survive.  (Early 70s:  I had a single Polaroid of me in costume, taken by a friend with no framing skills, which has long since degraded into a series of blotches.)   Since, as a brick-shaped size 12, I really didn’t have the figure to carry off my lack of tailoring talent, I doubt even the ComicCon preverts took any private stills, to be honest.

      And, yes, I am *very* grateful for the primitive state of then-current technology!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      Someone has got through to him, and he seems sincere, or else he has a rich Republican daddy who hired a crisis management person to write that for him, but in terms of who I want to be angry at, he’s way down the list. Just the redness in his face and back said to me that he was both drunk and developing a sunburn from hell. That’s punishment enough.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      Good for him.  And hopefully he’s sincere.  But hey, as Vonnegut says, “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”

      I know I’m alone in this, but I’ve *never*, *ever*, *ever* done something while drunk (or young) that I later regretted.  Nosirreee, not me!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      I was him a thousand times and it resonates how dysfunctional what we call news is when the focus turns to the immature and inexperienced as the example of bad behavior instead of the supposedly mature and deliberate adults who fucked this up from the git-go and while they fucked it up made sure to enrich themselves in the process.

      Here’s a distraction. Led Zeppelin meets Beethoven. On a ukelele.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      News:

      #BREAKING: The White House and Senate leaders struck a major deal early Wednesday morning over a $2-trillion package to provide a jolt to an economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, capping days of marathon negotiations that produced the far-reaching measure.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      @Mary G:

      “Ladies and gentleman, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said right before 1am after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office following negotiations that have spanned around the clock since last Friday. "We have a deal."— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020

       

      Ueland: “We have a deal … Much of the work on bill text has been completed. And I’m hopeful that over the next few hours we’ll finish what’s left and be able to circulate it early in the morning.”— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020

      I put a thing in the last thread about a WH legislative guy getting fired and thrown off the premises an hour or so ago. Hopefully he’s leaking to somebody in a bar right now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jay

      @Mary G:

      naw, a Pro would write a non apology apology. This was an apology.

      next comes Mitigation/Amends. He can provide social support for some of the people who live in his neighbourhood, use his youth and sense of immortality to hump kitty litter, source toilet paper for those who need the help.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eunicecycle

      @Mary G:  Yay! I hope we didn’t give in too much. Of course nothing is really final until there is an approving tweet from the Orange Menace.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cain: Points off for this douchecanoe not identifying as a douchecanoe in his apology.

      (And I’m assuming seeing as I won’t watch it.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      Willing to give him the benefit of the doubt unless he demonstrates it ill suited.

      And lay off the sauce until you’re legal, kid.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mary G

      WaPo story has some details and procedural obstacles might still come up:

      The House of Representatives is currently out of session, and it would be tricky for House members to return en masse to Washington to vote. Democratic aides said they were optimistic that a strong bipartisan Senate vote would make it possible to pass the bill by unanimous consent in the House — a process requiring only two members present in the House chamber. But that would require every lawmaker to agree — a tall order for a $2 trillion bill touching every part of the U.S. economy.

      “The easiest way for us to do it is to put aside our concerns for another day and get this done,” Pelosi said Tuesday on CNBC. “My goal always has been to bring this bill to the floor under unanimous consent.”

      However, any lawmaker of either party could object, and in an early warning sign Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) voiced concern about the legislation over Twitter, writing that despite “vague statements” no one had seen text of the legislation that “seems to give a *HALF TRILLION DOLLARS* away to big corporations, w/ few worker protections.”

      Among House Republicans, there is similar reluctance to commit to approving a still-unseen bill, according to GOP aides familiar with internal conversations. Besides potential policy objections inherent in a $2 trillion bill, members might also resist passing a bill of that magnitude without a formal vote, the aides said — thus requiring most lawmakers to return to Washington.

      If unanimous consent is not possible, aides of both parties said the most likely scenario would be a day-long vote where members would be encouraged to spread out their trips to the floor and not congregate as the vote is taken.

      At least two House members and one senator have tested positive for the coronavirus, while others remained quarantined, and multiple lawmakers have voiced trepidation about returning to the Capitol.

      Tuesday’s progress on the massive legislation followed four straight days of negotiations on Capitol Hill, with a deal seemingly in reach each day only to elude completion. Tempers flared on the Senate floor Monday as senators got into a near shouting match over the delays.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      🤡🤡🤡

      Asked how much reservation he has spending $2 trillion on the relief package, Trump says, "It’s not really spending because a lot of it is helping companies."— Shirley Cruelty Is Not Wit (@lacscully) March 25, 2020

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TS (the original)

      @NotMax:

      And lay off the sauce until you’re legal, kid.

      I find it weird that you can be old enough to vote but not old enough to drink alcohol. My part of the world the drinking age has been 18 since forever.

       

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      it’s an owned by pets, ( cats) thing. I use biodegradeable stuff, but with 2 cats, that means that roughly once a month, I have to haul a 20kg bag half a mile. As there is a lovely 73 year elderly woman as a neighbour working on her Cat Lady Starter Collection, that means 60kg, once a month.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NotMax

      @TS (the original)

      As do I. It was 18 when I was undergoing what was whimsically called growing up. But it is what it is.

      Chronologically 18 and intellectually 18 are not necessarily synonymous. Just sayin’.

      Reply

