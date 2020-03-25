Remember the ‘sunburned dude in backwards ball cap’ video clip replayed endlessly last week?

Well, he has the excuse of being a high-school senior — and he’s apologized. (Even though he doesn’t have coronavirus himself… that we know of.)

… Brady Sluder said he has realized he’s not invincible after all.

“I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments,” Sluder posted in an apology on his Instagram account March 22. “I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended.”…

The clip has been used to highlight crowds of spring break partiers defying stay-at-home suggestions – which have since turned into stay-at-home orders for several states. The video aired on various national media outlets, including in a story Thursday, March 19, on NBC’s Today Show. His quote also has appeared in USA TODAY and the Washington Post…

“Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities,” Sluder wrote. “I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.”…

In the caption for his post, he added: “I’m not asking for your forgiveness or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen…Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself.”