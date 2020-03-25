Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus / Glass Egos and Glass Ceilings

Glass Egos and Glass Ceilings

Governors in states that are hard hit by the pandemic (which will soon number 50 plus Puerto Rico) have to devote an intolerable amount of time to tip-toeing around Trump’s gigantic ego to get the help they need, according to articles in The Daily Beast and other outlets:

As the coronavirus pandemic has deepened, Democratic governors bearing the heaviest burdens are increasingly wary that if they complain too loudly about the federal response they will anger Donald Trump and risk losing critical support during a life-or-death crisis…

“I watched Gov. Cuomo [today] and he was very nice,” the president said of the man steering the state hardest hit by the virus. Cuomo had, moments earlier, conducted a press conference in which he scoffed at how insufficient the administration’s help in procuring ventilators had been.

“He had a choice… He refused to order 15,000 ventilators,” Trump said, referencing a recent column by Betsy McCaughey, a hardened Trump supporter and longtime health-care policy crusader on the right. “It says that he didn’t buy the ventilators in 2015 for a pandemic, established death panels and lotteries instead.”

Trump would go on to insist he was not blaming Cuomo. But the magnanimity was short lived. “It’s a two-way street,” Trump said of having the feds help states with a coronavirus response policy. “They have to treat us well, too.”

The thing about Cuomo not ordering the ventilators is 100% ass-covering bullshit. That can be assumed of anything that emanates from the piehole or keyboard of Betsy McCaughey, a liar and relentless shill for healthcare profiteers before she hitched her wagon to Trump’s pandemic management malpractice.

McCaughey and other operatives are likely digging through state records nationwide in search of deflection material for future Trump pandemic cock-ups. Excuses are all they’ve got. Besides breathtaking arrogance, a degree of petulance that would embarrass a toddler and mind-blowing chutzpah:

“If you’re good and respectful to [Trump], he will treat you the same—it’s that simple,” said one senior White House official. “The president has always said that he fights back when he needs to, and the situation with [Cuomo] is no different. If you keep that in mind, their sort of seesaw relationship during [coronavirus] doesn’t come as a surprise.”

Oh, fuck you, you fucking fuck. The “senior White House official” is right about one thing, though: it is unsurprising that Trump is allowing his extra-dainty feels to become a factor in delivering (or not) pandemic relief. If, after this revolting display of fragile narcissism, anyone dares to insinuate that women are too emotional to be good leaders in my presence, he’ll get punched right in the dick.

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      “fights back when he needs to”…even during a worldwide pandemic.

      Now THAT’s the kinda guy I want leading my democracy!  Oh yeah!!  Thanks, ‘Muricans!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      I think, Ms. Cracker, that you will be doing a lot of dick punching in Florida.

      Please take videos.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy

      Michael McKenna, the #2 aide in legislative affairs at the White House, was let go from his post today, per several people with knowledge. He was told to exit building immediately.— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 25, 2020

      Here’s a statement from McKenna confirming news. Says there was a complaint lodged against him about “a statement or statements I may have made while on the grounds.” pic.twitter.com/y9LL7O9IxK— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 25, 2020

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PPCLI

      People are focusing on Trump’s demands for flattery and praise and his savage response to even the mildest criticism.

      But that isn’t the most important thing that is going on.

      Trump is saying: Force your AG to drop her investigation of me, drop the court fight to see my tax returns, and do as I demand, or I will stand aside and do nothing while your people die. I may even take actions that actively make things worse for you. How much is investigating me worth to you?

      Reply

