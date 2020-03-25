The power of staying at home during the #Coronavirus crisis.pic.twitter.com/L4ofY2f6xF — WWFP (@WorldwideFP) March 25, 2020

Watch: City streets across the globe emptied during coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/8bA0k5yn3k pic.twitter.com/K4XfFMTCz8 — TIME (@TIME) March 25, 2020

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is no better than regular coronavirus care, study finds https://t.co/GTMJgsyYt2 — Bloomberg (@business) March 25, 2020

South Korea’s #coronavirus response is an astonishing success.

This doctor explains how they turned around his hospital in Daegu 🇰🇷 from chaos to exemplary operation. The hospital was at the epicenter of outbreak pic.twitter.com/MIqRkDdEc9 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) March 25, 2020

Physical distancing works! Santa Clara County, CA acted faster than Miami-Dade, FL — so atypical fevers declined sooner. pic.twitter.com/qfmOWJ4Trc — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) March 24, 2020

They are generated by selecting specific counties on this website: https://t.co/n6JgNomDcF The have some additional information on how the data is collected and analyzed linked on that page. — Erik S (@GoodBrain) March 25, 2020

If this is a war, don't surrender now. Stay the course. Dead people can't shop. https://t.co/2UmDzhjOP2 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 25, 2020

Crazy seeing the #coronavirus cases charted like this! pic.twitter.com/2vCJZ1TD05 — Raphael Wright (@fairo_rafa) March 25, 2020

the Bobi Wine we all love 🎙 pic.twitter.com/kVexcMHyav — President Saleh (@realsalehUG) March 25, 2020



Award-winning dancehall artiste, @shattawalegh advises Ghanaians to follow the health advice and the measures being put in place to protect lives, and put aside their differences to help fight the deadly #Coronavirus #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/OvLWP2dIjA — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 25, 2020



DESOPADEC MD/CEO Bashorun Askia Ogieh delivers a speech in Pidgin English on how to protect ourselves against the Corona Virus Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/T164BSDpvC — Odio Don Odafe (@OdioDon) March 25, 2020

South Africa's Coronavirus cases jump to 709, the highest in Africa. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 25, 2020

"Think of Alexandra in Joburg, where over 700k ppl are estimated to live in < 5 sq kms, Mbare in Harare with some 800,000, Kibera in Nairobi with at least 250k, & Makoko in Lagos with over 300k whose homes are built on stilts in a lagoon." #coronavirus https://t.co/qnFXlPU6WW — Jonathan Said (@JonathanSaid1) March 24, 2020

“To save India, to save every Indian citizen, to save you.” 1.3 billion Indians are now under lockdown as coronavirus cases rise. pic.twitter.com/ZeTH2WZsge — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 25, 2020

Congress government in Punjab is now working on a model to deliver essentials at home and provide cooked food to the homeless and poor. We have to join hands to fight this pandemic. #CongressFightsCoronahttps://t.co/KTA11gCmzH — Congress (@INCIndia) March 25, 2020

West Bengal: Hospitals in Kolkata are being disinfected by Municipal Corporation, in wake of the #Coronavirus outbreak. Visuals from SSKM Hospital. pic.twitter.com/wtQbydsHVO — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Doctors in India say they are being discriminated against over fears they may be infected after working with coronavirus patients. Some doctors have even reported being evicted, or facing threats that their electricity will be cut off. https://t.co/lCmtTmuj0l — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2020

Experts have cautioned that India is not testing enough people to know the true extent of the spread of coronavirus — and have questioned the viability and sustainability of a nationwide lockdown. https://t.co/ZmZlwnozyd — CNN International (@cnni) March 25, 2020

Indonesian MOH announced 105 new #COVID19 cases and 3 more deaths total bringing the total to 790 cases and 58 deaths https://t.co/OCQ241zjPA — COVID19 Updates in Asia (@SEACoronavirus) March 25, 2020

The number of coronavirus patients in Singapore aged between 20 and 29 has overtaken that of patients aged 60 and above to become the largest infected group. Here's how it happened: https://t.co/bYroQJiPcM pic.twitter.com/WRzYbbW7Lt — The Straits Times (@STcom) March 25, 2020

Wuhan, hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, reopens commercial outlets to residents in an orderly manner. https://t.co/d9YumiRQEa pic.twitter.com/qSOYhElAEJ — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 25, 2020

A senior Iranian official ruled out "foreign" help on the ground to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after an offer from a France-based medical charity, as the country's death toll from the illness neared 2,000 https://t.co/odxz8Q2ffO — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 24, 2020

"This is your chance to do the right thing. Stay at home."

A Co Mayo woman living in Bergamo, the Italian city hit worst hit by coronavirus, is urging the Irish public to abide by new stringent measures here. #coronavirus @rtenews #covid19 pic.twitter.com/ICe6td7N1C — RTÉ (@rte) March 25, 2020

There is a place in Italy where the coronavirus has been defeated. In

Vò, small settlement of 3,300 inhabitants in the countryside of the Veneto region, about 70km from Venice, it eliminated the virus after testing every single resident.pic.twitter.com/VbGnuwpBse — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 25, 2020

An Italian priest who contracted #coronavirus has died after donating his respirator to a younger patient who was also battling the illness https://t.co/cDa5SAsl0q — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020

Cyclists have been trying to get drivers to practice social distancing for years, but it takes a #Coronavirus pandemic to back off 1.5m. pic.twitter.com/YoP7gM7hAg — William Noah Glucroft (@wnglucroft) March 25, 2020

This is the best and clearest explanation of why people need to stay at home you could ever wish to see pic.twitter.com/49MgadlctI — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 22, 2020

Have you heard that half of the United Kingdom is probably infected with #COVID19 #coronavirus? Turns out it's very unlikely to be true My new piece ping @MackayIM @drg1985 @DoctorYasmin @aetiology https://t.co/dJcNo72veV — Health "Physical Isolation" Nerd (@GidMK) March 25, 2020

Moscow's coronavirus outbreak much worse than it looks, Putin ally says https://t.co/3os1d09yoJ pic.twitter.com/CImJGzt7bm — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2020

'Act like you have COVID-19': Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says as New Zealand heads into lockdown https://t.co/4MH3jnj7ru via @pravemn Follow the latest news on coronavirus with our live blog: https://t.co/uF0vBDT2ZZ pic.twitter.com/DDTqH4q4Hr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2020

We are currently doubling our number of coronavirus cases every three days. During this crisis, Australians need clarity… not confusion. Here’s one simple #coronavirus message 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6ICP3zmE52 — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) March 25, 2020

World leaders are unable to meet face to face but Saudi organisers are confident the summit can still be an effective step towards building a global response to the #coronavirus https://t.co/CsUYT7M38J — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020

Prevention is better than cure follow the instructions to prevent #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/zsMviVJPNq — Mohamed Ali (@mohamed19_ali) March 25, 2020

The #COVID19 numbers are skyrocketing — now >422,000.

The USA ranks 3rd in the world with >55,000 #conoravirus cases — 7% of the global total. Look at the slope of the pandemic — the yellow graphic bottom right. pic.twitter.com/h3bm2W1B9x — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 25, 2020

This is really interesting. Eager to see if BCG, the TB vaccine, may offer some short-term protection against #Covid19. It's known to broadly boost immunity. Smart story. https://t.co/7Zze4r2nfX — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 24, 2020