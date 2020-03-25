Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

We still have time to mess this up!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

No one could have predicted…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Mission Accomplished!

Verified, but limited!

Just a few bad apples.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Women: They Get Shit Done

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

How has Obama failed you today?

Lighten up, Francis.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The Math Demands It!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 24/25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Tuesday/Wednesday, March 24/25

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Heartening thread:

Uganda:


Ghana:


Nigeria:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • La Nonna
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      eclare

      From the Alan White tweet, this coronavirus is so contagious, one person could infect 59,000 people. Wow. Thank you, AL.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      La Nonna

      Finally, Italy is really enforcing shelter in place, we were stopped twice yesterday at 7.30 a.m. on our way to stand in line for entry to the supermarket. We showed our self-certification that we were not actively sick or had been tested as positive for the virus, (but without universal testing, how would we know?), carabinieri reminded us that the penalty for leaving home without a good reason is now fines of 1,000 eu and possible confiscation of the car. There is quite a feeling of impending doom here, and we know that until antibody testing, if we can even seroconvert against Covid-19, this will go on for many months or a year. Either antibody testing or a vaccine will be the key to unlocking us.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I had to call in for refills on Woof’s meds. I was pleasantly surprised when the vet’s office told me I would have to pay by phone from the parking lot and they would bring it out to me. Knowing it is the vets, who are well versed in infectious diseases for animals after all, I shouldn’t have been surprised, but this is a small red town, in a very red county, in the reddest of states. It’s nice to see the fact that the stupid isn’t universal be demonstrated.

      A nice employer story from Redville too: As previously reported my wife’s employer asked all their employees to work from home if at all possible last week. Sadly, my wife was unable to make it work via our satellite internet. So she went back to working the evening shift at the office. The very empty office. In an employee chat room she made a comment about how “eerie” it was being alone in this building that she was used to having at least a dozen and a half other people inside when she was working, and when she walked out at 11:30 PM, her car was the only one in the lot. That was all she ever said about it. In fact, when she had told me of it I offered to drive up and meet her in the lot and she just pshawed the suggestion saying it wasn’t that big a deal.

      One of the bosses saw her comment tho. Monday she got a call and they told her her shift had been changed to day shift and her night shift had been given to someone who could work from home.

      As one who is extremely distrustful of all things corporate in America, and am always waiting for the shiv to slip between the ribs, it would appear that this is a company that really does care about their employees and are proving it every day with all the proactive measures they are taking now, up to and including a very generous paid leave program of, iirc up to 18 weeks.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.