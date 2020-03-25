Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Concerts Tonight: Jimmy Buffett (2015 from Key West) and Pete Kartsounes (Live Acoustic Grateful Dead)

Live Concerts Tonight:

Jimmy Buffett – 8pm Eastern

Live Concerts Tonight: Jimmy Buffett and Pete Kartsounes (live acou

Pete Kartsounes – 10pm Eastern

Pete Kartsounes, a singer/songwriter is doing a live acoustic Grateful Dead set tonight at 7 pm Pacific Time (10pm Eastern)

More concerts tonight?  Add them in the comments!

Note: For those of you who have asked for open threads at the same time as  COVID posts, his should sandwich nicely between two COVID posts and the Wednesday version of the Military Life post – Moving, from Leto’s perspective, that will be up at 8pm.

Open Thread.

