A $500 billion slush fund for corporations with almost no conditions is unacceptable. We have to ensure the help these companies receive goes to their workers — not their CEOs. It's time for President Trump and Mitch McConnell to put American families first. https://t.co/SWU2bLhCGj — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 23, 2020

TOMORROW: Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president @JoeBiden joins us LIVE via satellite to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, how he thinks Pres. Trump is handling it, and what’s next for his campaign amid the national crisis. pic.twitter.com/xsC0E0B6Hr — The View (@TheView) March 23, 2020

And, of course, his shadow cabinet, working for the voters instead of Trump’s kakistocratic cronies…

THE PELOSI CASH PLAN: • $1,500 checks for individuals

• $3,000 for joint filers

• Extra $1,500 per kid up to 3

• Maximum $7,500 per family

• Universal for those w/ taxpayer ID # (includes seniors, unemployed)

• Individuals making $75K+ in 2020 will pay some/all of it back — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 24, 2020

Read the whole thing (it’s not long!):

How House Democrats' stimulus plan compares to the Senate GOP plan https://t.co/aqkWyCPxRA — Caitlin Emma (@caitlinzemma) March 24, 2020

counter-argument: in the senate she can actually drive that response and she doesn't need to be on the ticket for Biden's team to adopt her policies which they're already starting to do https://t.co/b00JEUMjpM — local jack please ban the nazis person (@pleizar) March 23, 2020

I want to be careful here. Do other Republicans agree with this? https://t.co/tJ6sOQQZSM — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 24, 2020

If we give Trump a massive slush fund and don’t hold him accountable, we are repeating his father’s mistakes. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 23, 2020

Eminence Grise in Chief: