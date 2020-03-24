Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump the Killer

Trump the Killer

72 Comments

This post is in: 

Andrew Cuomo’s briefing today, which is still going on as I’m writing this, is grim. There was no joking around, no daughter present, no smiling. He’s pleading with the federal government to do something. Our apex – peak cases – will be happening in 14-21 days. It will be more than our current hospital capacity can handle. We need ventilators and the federal government has done next to nothing. We need 30,000 ventilators. There are 20,000 ventilators in the whole federal stockpile. FEMA sent New York 400. Cuomo wants the Defense Production Act to be invoked immediately to compel manufacturers to start making ventilators. He ridiculed the notion that companies are going to volunteer to do this, and pointed out that the Defense Production Act guarantees that the government will buy ventilators that it requisitions.

He addressed Trump’s ridiculous, early concentration on the economy with two points. First, no American wants to kill people to get the economy restarted. “My mother is not expendable, your mother is not expendable. We are not going to accept a premise that human life is expendable.” Second, the way to get the economy restarted is to develop a test to find the 80% of the population that will clear the virus, and presumably be immune, and send them back to work.

Finally, he offered that after New York was past its apex, he would send ventilators, and healthcare workers, to states that need them.

It’s hard to understate how many people Trump’s inaction and incompetence will kill, and Cuomo clearly recognized that today.

    72 Comments

    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Cuomo’s biggest audience is probably the dunderheads in the Trump administration.  Azar — you got name-checked.  He pointed out that your agency’s (HHS’s) first word is HEALTH.

      I hope Jared watches this stuff.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BobS

      This will be a little easier to weather if you just consider my advice- anyone planning on having a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, fall (especially if you’re on an anticoagulant), bad car accident, etc- just postpone until after the hospitals aren’t overflowing with COVID-19 patients.
      Hope that helped.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      also, aren’t a lot of wall st bankers and the like live in New York? By opening it up, these folks are all exposed. When a bunch of wall st executives start dying I’m sure that will change Trump’s mind too. :P

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      MisterMix:  maybe change the blogpost title to Trump the Murderer?

      Because he might smile at being called a “Killer.”  It has its positive connotations, to some.  Even used as a compliment in some senses.  Killer app, killer style, etc.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “My mother is not expendable, your mother is not expendable. We are not going to accept a premise that human life is expendable.”

      But this sort of empathetic thinking runs counter to the sage wisdom of the bean counters who decided that Ford could absorb some losses due to litigation over exploding gas tanks in Pintos, when it would have cost them X dollars more to simply make them a bit more safely….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BobS

      @cain: By now, most of them have probably left NYC and they’re at their second or third houses in the Hamptons, Aspen, Sedona, etc.

      The really successful ones brought medical staff and ventilators with them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      It’s sad. We learned about the Spanish Flu in school, mainly about how deadly it was and how modern medicine has helped us deal with the modern flu.

      But we didn’t really learn as much about how that pandemic was made worse by the stupidity of some of our leaders.

      And now Trump is repeating the same tragic mistakes.

      ETA. The UK is trying to lock down. But there are stories about people insisting on going out on walks with their loved ones for Mother’s Day. Lots of crowds and little social distance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lgerard

      @Brachiator:

      We learned about the Spanish Flu in school

      The one thing I remember was that the second wave, after everyone had relaxed a bit, was far worse then the first.i

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

       

      @raven:

      He come dancin across the water mon. . .

      With his gals and (hamberder) buns….

      Time to send in the State Police and take over Trump Towers for a hospital and shelter.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in DC

      COVID-19 gets a vote, possibly a veto, regarding what happens next.   We will have a six digit case count and four digit death toll by next Monday when this 15 day “campaign” ends.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @BobS:

      There is no escape from the virus, and by opening up the country all the infected poors will be amongst them. Plus the hamptons according to the NYT doesn’t have the infrastructure to deal with a lot of COVID cases. They are actually more fucked going there.

      Also some of these people dont’ give a shit about being sick, they feel entitled to get the care anywhere they go.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      I am prone sometimes to Picardesque optimism and am thinking that if some company, say Tesla, decided to churn out 100,000 ventilators, they would receive a LOT of warm public opinion.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @cain: They’re running off to the Hamptons and Nantucket and so forth. All of which are lightly year-round populated places with minimal or no advanced hospital capability (since, in normal times, it’s straightforward to airlift someone to NYC or Boston). Wall Street excels at short term thinking…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nicole

      Good for Cuomo, and props to how passionately he said seniors’ lives are worth more than the economy, but man, could he and Biden maybe, MAYBE touch base about when they’re planning to appear before the media?  He started a half hour earlier than usual today, and ran almost exactly one hour, which, coincidentally, completely preempted Biden’s appearance on The View, so no one in NYC could see it.

      I know I can see it later, and as an NYC’er Cuomo’s presser was more important, but this is two days in a row now.  I can really stand to see all the examples of competent leadership I can get, thanks.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Hillary Clinton is straight-up trolling Trump now, and I am so here for it:

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Feathers

      The Texas Lt Gov reminded of Belle Waring’s coinage of “Donner Party Conservatism.”  It’s about how the immorality of so many conservative claims get hidden via what are largely aesthetic claims, aka we must allow grandparents to sacrifice themselves. She is analyzing a 1992 book by David Frum:

      Exactly how is this Frum? You don’t drive west through the snowy mountains in covered wagons, gee-yawing a hundred head of cattle. You rent a U-Haul and follow the interstate highway system (thank you, federal government!) Likewise, the welfare state is a machine. It exists. If it were abolished, it would still exist in potentia. It can be built. A number of versions of it exist around the world today. There are reasons not to use a great many of these, since they have a demonstrated tendency to guzzle economic efficiency. And a number of them are just disagreeably interfering, perhaps. On the other hand, it seems that the majority of the voters prefer some sort of safety net to none. They don’t want to shoulder 10-12 feet of snow worth of risk themselves. And a machine exists to shoulder that risk. Are we going to use the machine or not? Damn straight we will! So the argument is reduced to: cost-benefit analysis, and weighing of diverse preferences and degrees of risk-aversion, so forth. There are a lot of technical questions and doubts, and serious arguments about people’s values to be had and hammered away at and ultimately voted up or down. Meanwhile Frum is clean out in the cold. He doesn’t disapprove of the welfare state on economic grounds, so he will not be a participant in these rational debates about costs and benefits. He wants to abolish the welfare state on pretty-pretty arty crafty aesthetic grounds. (Stretching a point, these might be moral grounds. But they are largely aesthetic, I think.)

      This is a highly verbose blog post from 2003, for those who remember the style back then. Conservativism valorizes self sacrifice, which thus leads to creating situations which demand it:

      What will the bumper-stickers say? “It’s the economy, stupid! We need to bury it under ten to twelve feet of snow so that we will be forced to cannibalize the dead and generally be objects of moral edification to future generations.”

      Sigh. We really do need to frame this that they see killing old people as a good thing. What’s the joke about Cheney dreaming of cannibalism the moment the first snowflakes fall?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      patrick II

      First, no American wants to kill people to get the economy restarted.

      Wrong. For example (one of many):

      Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that he’s willing to bet there’s plenty of senior citizens in America who would be willing to risk contracting COVID-19 if it meant getting the economy back on track.

      You haven’t been paying enough attention to libertarians on twitter.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @catclub:

      In the UK, the date is linked to Easter, which is different each year as it is determined by the lunar calendar.

      The UK’s Mother’s Day always falls on the fourth Sunday during the period of Lent, when people typically give up things like certain foods or bad habits for the days leading up to Easter.

      March 22 this year.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      How is this going to work (or not) on the back end? We will have all sorts of death. They will need proper causes of death (some of them), burials, estates settled, etc.? I know this is secondary right now, but how the hell will we clean up the mess?

      Not to mention there are all sorts of things that will never come back. Movie theaters (hell, stream it to my bigscreen at home, thank you, and besides, my popcorn is better).

      My flabber is gasted.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On another note – and I hope that the olds wind up understanding this when they begin to inevitably whine about moochers, young bucks and long term dependence on government programs – here’s an example of financial devastation:

      Wife has earned between 110K and 150K consistently over the past several years in travel, out of which we lived, traveled and educated and provided for our children and their education. Her income dropped by about 95% in the course of a week, and Friday, everyone was laid off with the exception of her and her branch manager – all in all, 8 people in her office alone were let go Friday – and they couldn’t even hug it goodbye through all the tears. She’ll babysit her files and the files of the laid-off on a part-time basis for the upcoming months, earning almost enough to keep our shitty high deductible health insurance afloat, and not knowing if her company will survive.  At the same time, all three of my daughters are unemployed, and the oldest, it seems, was the victim of misclassification and is thus ineligible for unemployment. At the same time, my income has collapsed as well, with a shuttered courthouse and clients unwilling to have be generate work that results in charges.

      So if I’m sometimes a bit callous, understand where I’m coming from.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sebastian

      @Hummus Where The Heart Is:

       

      You can’t hide overcrowded hospitals and people drowning in a frothy mix of slime and blood on a hospital corridor floor.

      Red States will dissolve in an utter state of panic. They will start shooting each other in paranoia when the reality of the pandemic hits them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @patrick II: Any fucking Republican or Glibertarian who says we should let the olds die should get the response:  You first.  Dan Patrick has grandkids.  No ventilator needed for him, noted.  One more for someone else.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @dmsilev:

      Yeah, but to what? Cuomo reports that hospitals are full.. if they think that they get to move to the front of line they have another thing coming..

      More likely, I can see Trump creating a triage area at Mar-A-Lago and getting Wall St. execs lifted there for private (paid by the federal govt) hospital care with all the trimmings.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kattails

      Someone at Kos did a brief post to this effect (tried to go back and find it to link, but haven’t been able to):  “The Bible predicted that Christians would follow a false prophet and that they would wear his mark on their foreheads”  Followed by a large image of a MAGA hat.  bulls-eye. Even the word-as-acronym, MAGA, is ugly.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cain

      @Baud:

      Notice evangelical leaders are quiet.. not one asshole has popped up suggesting that this pestilence is because of gay marriage or anything – they need to protect their god emperor, after all, if he is God’s choice, why send a plague? HMM?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      @download my app in the app store mistermix:   Oh yeah.  I thought of Cortez the Killer too, on seeing the title.

      That said, why associate Trump with someone who is remembered and, to some extent, revered today as a brave conquistador?

      Killer implies great power, the power to deal life or death.  It’s true here, WRT Trump.  Leave “killer” to the virus, and call Trump a sociopath or a criminal.

      My two cents.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Rusty

      @Brachiator: It’s called Mothering Sunday.  When we lived there my wife insisted that we celebrate both Mothering Sunday and Mother’s Day.  With 4 kids she felt like she deserved at least one extra day.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      L85NJGT

      Trump thinks the markets are still a bunch of traders on the exchange floor, instead of a bunch of data centers over in Jersey.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      PenAndKey

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: So if I’m sometimes a bit callous, understand where I’m coming from.

      The only reason I don’t say precisely what’s on my mind on a daily basis is a recurring concern that doing so would get me added to multiple lists I don’t want to be on. My situation isn’t anywhere near as dire as yours, but with my wife having been laid off as of Friday and a hospital delivery in our future in less than a month you can bet that the thoughts running through my head aren’t fit for polite company.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      BGinCHI

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus

      The Trump Virus is not just the virus, but the response.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trollhattan

      Local paper is shrill.

      Would you risk the lives of your parents, grandparents or friends to boost Wall Street profits during the coronavirus pandemic?

      There’s only one correct answer: “Hell no!”

      Yet President Donald Trump is now floating the idea of letting COVID-19 kill more Americans in an effort to boost the stock market. Against the advice of experts like Dr. Tony Fauci, Trump and an extreme group of Wall Street figures are publicly suggesting that we should scale back our efforts to contain COVID-19.
      https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/article241461091.html#storylink=cpy

      How uncivil of them. All sides should be considered!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Rusty

      The NYT Coronavirus Live Feed has a lovely post on how Kushner is involved with an effort where Oracle is going to running a drug trial on chloroquine.  ”
      The White House is partnering with the computer technology giant Oracle to promote a pair of malaria drugs that President Trump has touted in recent days to treat the coronavirus, even before the government approves their use for the outbreak, according to five senior administration officials and others familiar with the plans.
      An online platform designed by Oracle, in collaboration with the White House, is still taking shape. The president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as federal health agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Food and Drug Administration, are also involved, according to two senior administration officials.”
      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/24/world/coronavirus-updates-maps.html#link-1404547

      Tech Bro’s running drug trials, what could go wrong with the “move fast and break things” crowd dealing in life threatening drugs?  They really do want to kill as many people as possible.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      L85NJGT

      @Hummus Where The Heart Is:

       

      They are using an ice rink in Madrid as a temporary morgue as the army picks up the bodies from old folks homes. The Italian army trucked them to regions where cemeteries and crematoriums weren’t overloaded.

      The death industry has a capacity, and when that is exceeded, surge capacity is digging a ditch.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      dmsilev

      @Rusty: Oracle isn’t really a “move fast and break things” type of company. They’re more “We have our tentacles into to you and we’ll sue you if you even think about cutting back on our vastly expensive support contracts”. Also not optimal for healthcare in a crisis.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      oldster

      I also liked the part where he said, “Republicans are the so-called “party of life”!” and then spit.

      Okay, that didn’t really happen, but I can dream.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      germy

      How does banning firearms & ammo help the fight against Coronavirus? Oh wait- it doesn’t. It only prevents law abiding citizens from defending themselves, their lives & loved ones. This is so wrong, especially if lawlessness breaks out. #californialockdown #Covid_19 #2A https://t.co/VWE9Su5USr— Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) March 21, 2020

      She’s on the ballot now.

      Thank you! To all that carried my petitions to help me get on the ballot in November. Together, we did it! We far exceeded all original #’s needed to qualify! “Elizabeth L. Joy,” will be on 3 lines: Republican, Conservative & SAM line. We filed 4,000 Repub, over 1,000 Conserv., pic.twitter.com/w750Bvx0pY— Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) March 22, 2020

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Sab

      @Brachiator: I never learned about the Spanish flu in school. I only learned about it reading a short story (by either Sir Arthur Conan Doyle or Rudyard Kipling, I forget which) when I was in my twenties.

      Asked my mom about it, since her mom was in her twenties during it. My mom said “You should know that the nice old lady next door to us right now was orphaned by it at age twelve, and shipped from San Francisco to relatives in Boston. Nobody talks about it because it was so traumatic.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Gin & Tonic

      @L85NJGT: Fun fact, most of the data centers that moved to NJ years ago moved back into Manhattan. The extra millisecond or two of latency put the high-speed trading algorithms at a disadvantage.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Mai naem mobile

      I don’t know what the reason is but Trumpov is doing this maliciously. This isn’t incompetence. This is malicious.  I don’t know the legalities but it sure appears criminal. I don’t know if its because he’s figuring he is going to kill off enough NYrs and the Dem won’t get the popular vote..I don’t know if its because he’s jealous of Andrew Cuomos handling of the crisis. I don’t know if its revenge for NY being blue and not voting for him. This isn’t even a numbers thing because people are going to die. Also I don’t understand the FOX people. They live in NY. Does FOX have some private hospital somewhere just for their on air talent and executives? WTF?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Mai naem mobile

      @Rusty: when historians write about the Trumpov admin I have a feeling Jared Kushner is going to come out looking really awful. Incompetent, corrupt and an all around asshole. This will be from the emails , letters, notes and oral histories that will be available. Years from now but still..

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mai naem mobile

      @germy: I heard Pelosi talking about it on CNBC earlier and I get why she’s doing it but I don’t trust Mnuchin one bit. This guy has not agreed to any oversight so far. Not sent documents over. We are not talking about somebody you can trust.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Bill Arnold

      In the style of a Trump Tweet, with the mask pulled off:

      DEAR CITIZEN LABOUR UNIT
      REMEMBER THAT THE MARKET IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOUR PETTY CONCERNS ABOUT YOUR OWN MORTALITY
      GET BACK TAE WORK YE SLACKERS
      (and remember to invest in funeral futures!)— Charlie Stross (@cstross) March 24, 2020

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      @germy:

      I’ll put this here and in the thread above: Fox News dot com is positively livid at all the things Nancy Smash managed to get into the COVID-19 relief bill that’s about to pass.

      Which means, as usual, that we should all drop to our knees and praise the FSM that she is Speaker.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Brachiator

      @Mai naem mobile:

      I don’t know what the reason is but Trumpov is doing this maliciously. This isn’t incompetence. This is malicious.

      It’s in his nature. Trump is a festering bag of resentments and petty jealousies and insecurities. And he lacks a moral center.

      He pretends to be great and magnanimous, but there is always a negotiated price in his head, and he demands to exact that price no matter what.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      misterpuff

      @Feathers:

      Lt.Gov. Death Panel should go on Morning Joe and the Volcano and offer himself up to the Animal Spirits of the Market Economy.

       

      I would cheer.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Mai naem mobile: Problem is, Pelosi is always going to be at a disadvantage in these negotiations because she understands that the GOP doesn’t care how many people die, so they’re willing to drag this out as long as possible.

      Reply

