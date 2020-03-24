Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Streaming Services That Are Free for 30 Days

If you guys want to identify the URLs for signing up for these free streaming services, please add them to the comments and I will update the thread.

Also, if you are aware of any additional streaming services that are free for the time being, please add that to the thread also.

Netflix continues to offer a 30 day free trial.
Broadway HD now has a trial period now of 7 days.
Playster (ebooks, audiobooks, music) – 30 days
Pantaya (Spanish language movies & TV) – 7 days
Indieflix (indie films) – 7 days
Amazon Prime – 7 days
Fandor (non-mainstream films) – 7 days
Screambox (B- and C-level horror movies) – 7 days
Curiosity Stream (documentaries) – 7 days
Gaia (yoga, meditation) – 7 days
NFL TV – 7 days
Eurosport – 7 days

From Slate on March 20:

The Streaming Services You Can Watch for Free While You’re Stuck Inside

In a gesture of generosity for those in quarantine (or perhaps as a way of nabbing a captive audience), several streaming providers have decided to lift their paywalls and offer temporary extensions on free trials. These trials, which provide access to shows and movies across a wide range of genres and networks, are a small gift for everyone facing the possibility of weeks stuck at home. Here is a complete list of the networks offering free trials or extensions for those stuck at home.

Showtime

Friday morning Showtime announced that it will begin offering a 30-day free trial to new customers effective today. Viewers who sign up before May 3 will have access to the network’s full portfolio of television series, specials, and movies online. Highlights include: Ray Donovan, Dexter, and Homeland, which will continue to air new episodes of its final season through April 26.

Sundance Now

Sundance Now, the streaming service best known for its large selection of true-crime, thrillers, and dramas, is now extending its seven-day free trial to 30 days, with the code SUNDANCENOW30. Owned by AMC Networks, Sundance Now also offers a variety of documentaries and television series, including the acclaimed miniseries The Little Drummer Girl and the show McMafia.

Acorn TV

For all the anglophiles out there, this U.K.-centric streaming service is now offering a 30-day free trial to customers who use the code FREE30 when signing up. (The free trial is usually one week.) The streaming service, which is currently only available in select countries, specializes in British programming including titles like the popular series Midsomer Murders and the medical dramedy Doc Martin.*

Met Opera

The Met, like many live performance venues across the country, closed its doors and canceled all upcoming shows in an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But, beginning this week it began streaming for free encore presentations of its Live in HD opera series. “We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times,” said Met general manager Peter Gelb.

Sling TV

Dish-owned TV streaming service Sling TV announced it’s making a selection of its content available to stream for free, no credit card or account required. “Stay in & SLING,” as the free service is called, includes thousands of shows and movies including ABC News Live, content for families, as well as lifestyle and entertainment programming.

Starz

In an gesture of generosity for those in quarantine, the network subsidiary of Lionsgate is making select titles from their library available for free to non-subscribers. Shows available for free streaming include the first full seasons of Black Sails, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, and Vida, along with the pilots of a number of their original shows. At this time, the free deal will be available until the end of March, though it could very well be extended.

Vid Angel

The family-friendly streaming service that allows viewers to skip “objectionable” content like profanity, nudity, sex, and graphic violence, is now available for free use until March 30 (it’s usually $10) with the caveat that users must agree to practice social distancing. The platform, which boasts “the world’s largest library of clean comedy,” can be particularly helpful for parents working from home, who may have a hard time closely monitoring what their children are watching.

Shudder

Horror junkies, rejoice! This gore-and-suspense-centric streaming service just extended its free trial to 30 days with the code SHUTIN. If the current reality wasn’t scary enough, it is now possible to binge free-of-charge on classic horror flicks like Night of the Living Dead and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Shudder is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland.

Correction, March 22, 2020: This post originally misidentified Midsomer Murders at Midsomer Mysteries.

Reader Interactions

  • 2liberal
  • Avalune
  • Couch Thing
  • dmsilev
  • Emma
  • Feathers
  • Just Chuck
  • Michael
  • Michael G
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • WaterGirl

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: The Met’s free stream is one opera a day (i.e. not a Netflix-esque “pick anything in the catalog”). This week it’s all Wagner, and today’s offering is a story that’s every bit as cheerful as, say, Romeo and Juliet.

      Edit: Starting tonight, and for the rest of the week, are the four operas of the Ring Cycle. That’s a …serious time commitment, so perfect for the circumstances I suppose. Next week, the composers are more to my taste.

      NotMax

      Netflix continues to offer a 30 day free trial.

      Broadway HD now has a trial period now of 7 days.

      Additional free trials (some are new, others ongoing from previously; not a fully comprehensive list):

      Playster (ebooks, audiobooks, music) – 30 days
      Pantaya (Spanish language movies & TV) – 7 days
      Indieflix (indie films) – 7 days
      Amazon Prime – 7 days
      Fandor (non-mainstream films) – 7 days
      Screambox (B- and C-level horror movies) – 7 days
      Curiosity Stream (documentaries) – 7 days
      Gaia (yoga, meditation) – 7 days
      NFL TV – 7 days
      Eurosport – 7 days

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Do you have a list of what is being featured week to week?  Or does one only know what it is this week, and what it will be for the upcoming week?

      Feathers

      Criterion Channel free period is now 14 days. IIRC was seven. Highly recommended. Arthouse classics, recent foreign films, lots of noir, samurais, most recent star of the month is Rita Hayworth.

      When I worked at the video store, I’d put Rita Hayworth’s films on and customers would just stop and stare, entranced. They couldn’t believe they didn’t recognize her. But her career was short and under the control of Harry Cohn, so many of her films were not so timeless musicals. But she is always wonderful.

      Feathers

      @Michael: one note on Kanopy. They charge libraries by the stream, so if you use them a lot, a donation to your library, with a note as to why, would be great. NYC cancelled Kanopy because a small number of users was streaming a very large number of films. Also, many sources non exclusively stream on Kanopy because of the library and education usage. It’s a good idea to check if your other services have the title as well, to save the library money.

      Avalune

      Daily Burn is doing 60 days free for indoor exercise/yoga.

      Zombies Run has some “Lockdown Workouts” free – written by Naomi Alderman (Zombies Run is essentially gamify your workout. You are a “runner” for Abel Township going out for supplies for the survivors. Interval training through zombie chases and a story while you work out plus a little bit of game stuff with your town of Abel).

       

      Not exactly streaming but sub services that could be included.

      WaterGirl

      @Avalune: Those are great.  Beth (of BJ calendar and pilates fame) is planning to send me a bunch of links for various physical activity stuff online.  I figured I’d add a link to the list in the sidebar when I got those, and now I can add your two links to that.

      Well, not links exactly.  Maybe you could supply the links?

      narya

      Question for the jackeltariat: My dad (who loves to read) is recovering from surgery on his one remaining eye and still cannot see well enough to read. Mom and dad might be interested in listening to books, but they don’t have any idea how to set that up. Mom has an iPhone. What’s the easiest service for books? I can try to help them set up remotely, or get nephew to help, but they have to be able to download, etc. They have financial resources, so doesn’t have to be free!

      Reply

