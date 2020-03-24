If you guys want to identify the URLs for signing up for these free streaming services, please add them to the comments and I will update the thread.

Also, if you are aware of any additional streaming services that are free for the time being, please add that to the thread also.

*****

Netflix continues to offer a 30 day free trial.

Broadway HD now has a trial period now of 7 days.

Playster (ebooks, audiobooks, music) – 30 days

Pantaya (Spanish language movies & TV) – 7 days

Indieflix (indie films) – 7 days

Amazon Prime – 7 days

Fandor (non-mainstream films) – 7 days

Screambox (B- and C-level horror movies) – 7 days

Curiosity Stream (documentaries) – 7 days

Gaia (yoga, meditation) – 7 days

NFL TV – 7 days

Eurosport – 7 days

*****

From Slate on March 20:

In a gesture of generosity for those in quarantine (or perhaps as a way of nabbing a captive audience), several streaming providers have decided to lift their paywalls and offer temporary extensions on free trials. These trials, which provide access to shows and movies across a wide range of genres and networks, are a small gift for everyone facing the possibility of weeks stuck at home. Here is a complete list of the networks offering free trials or extensions for those stuck at home.

Showtime

Friday morning Showtime announced that it will begin offering a 30-day free trial to new customers effective today. Viewers who sign up before May 3 will have access to the network’s full portfolio of television series, specials, and movies online. Highlights include: Ray Donovan, Dexter, and Homeland, which will continue to air new episodes of its final season through April 26.

Sundance Now

Sundance Now, the streaming service best known for its large selection of true-crime, thrillers, and dramas, is now extending its seven-day free trial to 30 days, with the code SUNDANCENOW30. Owned by AMC Networks, Sundance Now also offers a variety of documentaries and television series, including the acclaimed miniseries The Little Drummer Girl and the show McMafia.

Acorn TV

For all the anglophiles out there, this U.K.-centric streaming service is now offering a 30-day free trial to customers who use the code FREE30 when signing up. (The free trial is usually one week.) The streaming service, which is currently only available in select countries, specializes in British programming including titles like the popular series Midsomer Murders and the medical dramedy Doc Martin.*

Met Opera

The Met, like many live performance venues across the country, closed its doors and canceled all upcoming shows in an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But, beginning this week it began streaming for free encore presentations of its Live in HD opera series. “We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times,” said Met general manager Peter Gelb.

Sling TV

Dish-owned TV streaming service Sling TV announced it’s making a selection of its content available to stream for free, no credit card or account required. “Stay in & SLING,” as the free service is called, includes thousands of shows and movies including ABC News Live, content for families, as well as lifestyle and entertainment programming.

Starz

In an gesture of generosity for those in quarantine, the network subsidiary of Lionsgate is making select titles from their library available for free to non-subscribers. Shows available for free streaming include the first full seasons of Black Sails, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, and Vida, along with the pilots of a number of their original shows. At this time, the free deal will be available until the end of March, though it could very well be extended.

Vid Angel

The family-friendly streaming service that allows viewers to skip “objectionable” content like profanity, nudity, sex, and graphic violence, is now available for free use until March 30 (it’s usually $10) with the caveat that users must agree to practice social distancing. The platform, which boasts “the world’s largest library of clean comedy,” can be particularly helpful for parents working from home, who may have a hard time closely monitoring what their children are watching.

Shudder

Horror junkies, rejoice! This gore-and-suspense-centric streaming service just extended its free trial to 30 days with the code SHUTIN. If the current reality wasn’t scary enough, it is now possible to binge free-of-charge on classic horror flicks like Night of the Living Dead and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Shudder is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland.