Respite Open Thread: Catapulting the Propaganda

Respite Open Thread: Catapulting the Propaganda

15 Comments

(Yeah, not my favorite song either, but just about the prettiest arrangement I’ve ever heard!)

To Palmer’s point: The local news person-on-the-mostly-deserted-street interviews covering Boston’s stay-at-home order are full of chirpy folk going After all, if my mother or my sister being treated for cancer should get this, it would be terrible, so this is the LEAST I can do!… so maybe positivity has its place, even in a mostly cynical area.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      When do the White House Kool Aid conclaves start opening with Don’t Worry, Be Happy?

      Oh, scratch that. It’s performed by a non-white man.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Wag

      An excellent version of a fine song, based on a great arrangement by the mighty Iz. What’s not to like?  Thanks for sharing!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kelly

      I liked the “You are being asked to sit on your couch” bit when it first came out. I feel embarrassed now. I have a secure retirement income. This is easy for me. Minimum wage folk, not so much.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jay

      Closure of United States-Canadian border threaten import of guns to Canada, and smugness to United States.— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) March 19, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Silver lining: This crisis has finally spurred my mom into joining the brave new world of the information superhighway. Up until now, if she’s needed to order something online or email someone or whatever, she’d get my dad to do it, or possible my brother or I. But now, she’s reading the newspaper on a tablet, ordering groceries over the web, and attending her temple study group via Zoom. It’s a start.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      @Kelly:

      yeah, most of what is being done by the stay at homes, is not heroic, it’s just common sense, social conscience and empathy. It’s the bare minimum for being classed as decent.

      ”Essential” workers, far too many of them minimum wage/no benifits/part time deserve kudos for keeping the bread stocked, Claritin in stock or having the parts to fix your toilet.

      Lots of others, are actual goddamned heros, like Healthcare, Firsts responders, etc,

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jay

      The same day, a mammogram technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital was found dead in her Coweta County home. Laboratory tests confirmed the woman had COVID-19, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said.

      The woman, 42, had been dead 12 to 16 hours when the police, checking on her welfare, discovered her body, Hawk said.

      Her child, apparently 4 or 5 years old, was in the home at the time.

      https://www.ajc.com/news/virus-claims-two-georgia-healthcare-workers/XTijtgzE6z2gcoZ7QLvPZN/

      Reply

