Repub Pathology Open Thread: The Attention-Junkie-in-Chief

I turned on the evening news (yes, I’m an old) and was inadvertently exposed to the Oval Office Occupant doing a live prime-time broadcast. Man actually looks like an addict in need of a fix — sweating, snuffling, shifting from foot to foot. Hastily pulling away from the podium when ‘challenged’ by some halfway serious question from the attending reporters, then barging back to take the mic away from his minions as if seeing someone else draw the cameras caused him actual physical pain. Networks should really stop broadcasting these sh*tshowers, if only because they’re not good for innocent viewers’ morale…

Now, as the coronavirus crisis threatens his presidency, and upends his campaign for reelection, Trump is rapidly losing patience with the medical professionals who have made the case day after day that the only way to prevent a catastrophic loss of life is to essentially shut down the country — to minimize transmission and “flatten the curve” so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with critical patients.

The president also has been furious that his efforts to halt the harrowing drop in the stock market have so far proven ineffective. He has been calling friends and economists at all hours and berated aides and reporters who try to persuade him to recognize the severity of the outbreak.

Beyond the crisis, he has been agitated that he can’t run the campaign he wants against Democrat Joe Biden, and he has used daily, hour-long briefings as near proxies for his campaign rallies, guaranteed to attract attention and to maintain the backing of his fervent political case…

For Trump, that feeling is magnified by walling himself off during the crisis. Unable to travel and unsure of what to do, he’s been crashing West Wing meetings, often forcing staffers to hurriedly adjust agendas as the president frequently gets in the way of health professionals trying to chart a course of action.

While some around him have suggested that he should only appear when there is big news to announce, Trump has been missing the spotlight and has told people that he knows the nation is watching the briefings and doesn’t want to give up the stage.

On Sunday, he asked the briefing, originally slated for 4:30 p.m. to be pushed back later into the evening, when more people would be watching — including those tuning in for “60 Minutes,” the president’s favorite broadcast news magazine.

Trump has rebuked reporters whose questions he does not like, and behind closed doors, it has been much the same. The president has snapped at aides delivering news that contradicts his relentless belief the crisis will be resolved soon…

…[I]nstead of facing a wounded Democrat at the end of a drawn-out nomination fight, an emboldened Biden has emerged as his party’s clear front-runner, having coalesced much of the party around him while addressing his cash shortage. And now Trump is staring at a recession, a potentially lethal political blow for any incumbent, but particularly one who has so tethered his fortunes to the stock market and a once buoyant economy.

Unable to hold his rallies, Trump has lost his favorite outlet and deprived his campaign of compiling valuable voter data. And while his campaign’s war chest remains robust, any sort of TV ad campaign has been sidelined, though anti-Biden digital spots are still being produced and aides have expressed surprise and relief that the former vice president has largely ceded Trump the spotlight the last two weeks.

With no chance of any trips anytime soon aboard Air Force One, where Trump often spends his time talking out campaign strategy and socializing with old friends and allies, he’s unleashed his anger on Twitter — including at Democratic governors who dare criticize him — and has been on the phone constantly, peppering people with calls…

Just a taste, c’mon! I’m suffering here!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      cmorenc

      Trump wants restrictions lifted so he can resume his MAGA campaign rallies.  He’s been trying to get by feeding his enormous need for attention with daily press briefings, but the small groups of reporters and health-care pros like Faucci, and even the accompaniment of fawning worshipers in his administration (e.g. Pence) are an inadequate substitute for the potent fix of rallies before thousands of MAGA-heads. cheering his grievance-fest on.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bemused

      I didn’t realize 6 news channels cut away from trump’s press rant yesterday. That’s a good start. I read he wants to go primetime with his pressers. Oh hell no.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FlyingToaster

      What will convince the network execs who insist on coverage is when we all change channels.  If nobody watches, they can’t sell advertising.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Duane

      Relegate his useless gibberish to Faux News and leave him there. He’s nuts. If he was some guy on the street people would walk the other way.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m not bringing my NYT into the house any more, but I noticed this morning that they’re already going to work on Biden. “Biden fades as Trump holds daily briefings.”
      They will stick to Trump as the bodies pile up, won’t they?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      If Trump reopens economy and Cuomo announces continued lockdown, which ruling takes precedent, state or federal? And will NY (and other hotspots) have to institute blockades to keep coronavirus carriers from “open” states from bringing virus in?

      — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 24, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Emerald

      All of his properties are closed except the DC hotel, and that isn’t doing much business. Major incentive right there to open up the country again. Plus the stock market.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      The AP piece has a huge falsehood in it.

      The useless asshole has no friends. He doesn’t know what friendship is about, and mistakes common civility among passing acquaintances as “friendship”.

      There’s a special place in hell for Tom Barrack, who used his “kindly uncle” expressions and voice to pretend that Trump was his personal friend with warmth and empathy at the GOP nom convention in 2016. The man gaslit an entire tranche of conservative, yet skeptical voters.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      L85NJGT

      How many lives did he just blithely hand wave away?

      The way to counter mush mouthed percentage talk is in absolute numbers

      Not Stalin or Hitler yet, but I’m pretty sure we are into Paul Pot territory.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @FlyingToaster:

      We looked at each other in silent agreement before flipping the channel away from him to “Below Deck: Sailing Yacht” reruns last night. There was no info of worth or use, and I was ready to shoot the TV.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ramiah Ariya

      One thing I wonder about is how much Trump’s tweets are covered in Fox News. My guess is that they do not cover his tweets at all. So, the Fox News audience is completely blank about how he appears to the rest of the world who actually see his tweets. This is why you consistently find Fox News viewers calling him “gracious”, “compassionate” and so on – qualities no sane person would ever attribute to Trump.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Emerald:The stock market isn’t going to go up just because trump opens up the country while thousands more die every day. He might think it will, but it ain’t happening.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      BTW – Any fund manager that is doing buy orders into the market today is so in breach of fiduciary duties that it should be criminal.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      L85NJGT

      Why are they holding meetings in the West Wing? Give boo-boo a toy truck and head over to the executive office building, or anywhere else.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      Suspect this sudden pressure to reopen the economy before we control the virus is a reaction to the realization that the economy as structured cannot survive a month and the necessary restructuring will be in the direction of everything the GOP has fought against for decades.
      — Tim Duy (@TimDuy) March 23, 2020

      Reply
    21. 21.

      pajaro

      God, the media are so awful.  Every single outlet reports that “trump considers reopening economy,” as if this reality show barker had any role in closing the economy to begin with.  We will go back to work when our respective schools or other places of business tell us to, or our governors allow our businesses to reopen.  We will go shopping when stores are open and, even if open, we feel safe to do so.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WhatsMyNym

      I didn’t even know he was giving briefings. Only saw Gov. Inslee and later they had Pence, but that was the local news.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      Maine’s Governor Mills is holding a press conference today.  Lots of speculation that she will announce a shelter in place order. I hope so because a lot of businesses are not taking this seriously enough.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      From Bill Penzey this morning:

      With the nature of the coronavirus the death toll of the next 12-14 days is already virtually carved in stone. For the next 14 days we will pay the price for not taking this seriously and that price will be heartbreaking. But what happens on that 15th day is very much in our hands today. Today is our chance to make a difference. Please do what is right.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @dmsilev:

      Except that we’re all passengers on the train.

      Lissen up, libtard — are you also going to complain when Dear Leader gets that train to “run on time”? I mean, he’ll run it off the tracks passing over Worldwide Depression Gorge, but it’ll be on time.

      [OK, so the metaphor ain’t that great. Sue me.]

      ETA: Also, I think we’re all bozos on this bus?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SFAW

      @Patricia Kayden:

      I feel like someone should tell Republicans that a bunch of seniors dying would also be really bad for the economy.

      I guess that depends. If the victims are limited to Traitor Turtle, Barr, Cornyn, Graham, Shitgibbon, Dense, and so forth, the economy might breathe a sigh of relief.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @germy:

      the necessary restructuring will be in the direction of everything the GOP has fought against for decades.

      Trump doesn’t give a shit about the GOP’s ideology.  However, congress does, and McConnell does.  The need to help the common man to stop an economic and medical disaster from destroying the GOP’s already bad prospects in November is obviously torturing the man-turtle hybrid.  He is flailing about going “Can we delay it and at least let a lot of vermin suffer and die first?  What if we half-ass it with dumping money on rich people?  Will that keep things just barely good enough I can stay Senate Majority Leader? This isn’t the specific way I wanted to destroy America!”  Trump is too ignorant a mean shit for that kind of thinking.  Helping anyone who can’t directly and immediately help him back makes no sense to him, he’s so lazy he won’t do the things he can do and says he’s doing in press briefings, and nothing is fixing the problem right now and making him look like a god-hero.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      pajaro

      @germy:

      There was never an order “closing” the economy.  I know the guy is stupid, but I don’t think that even he would try to issue a directive cancelling all city, county, board of education, and state directives on this subject and ordering us to work.    If he does, I assume we would do something between ignoring him and going directly to a general strike.

      Reply

